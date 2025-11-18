30 Chilling Photos That Show More People Than There Were While Taking The Pic

Even if you are not particularly superstitious, there are certain images or places where you might always feel a little bit haunted. In the 21st century, photo manipulation technology is reaching new heights every year, but this doesn’t mean that there aren’t images out that are the perfect vibe for Halloween.
We’ve gathered some allegedly “haunted” photos, where some netizens swear they can see ghosts. We got in touch with behavioral scientist Coltan Scrivner to learn more. So get comfortable, maybe leave the lights on as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and share your thoughts in the comments below.
#1 I’m A Student Nurse And One Of Our Clinical Instructor Sent This To Us During Her Night Shift At Hospital
Image source: Spookify
#2 Rented A Cabin A Few Years Back For A Birthday Party. Just Looked At This Pic And Thought It Was Strange. Anyone Else See It? It Was Night Time And Pitched Black So I Had The High Beams On
Image source: peonie666
#3 Saturday, January 14, 2012 Granny’s Ghost
Somehow this lady’s husband managed to appear in this photo despite passing away seven years before.
Denise Russell took this photo of her grandma, who lived alone at the time, on 17 August 1997.
Image source: Denise Russell
#4 The Ghost Dog Of Tingewick
The story behind this picture dates back to 1916 when retired Scotland Yard Inspector Arthur Springer took this picture in Tingewick, Buckinghamshire, England. At the moment he captured the photograph, there was reportedly no dog in the frame at all.
Image source: Arthur Springer
#5 Brown Lady
This photo of ‘The Brown Lady’, is considered by many to be actual photographic evidence of ghosts. It was taken at Raynham Hall in Norfolk, England in 1936.
Image source: Hubert C. Provand
#6 A Friend Of Mine Sent Me This Picture From His Group Of Friends In Chile
Image source: CursedEmoji
#7 Ex GF Sent This Photo To Her Family Chat To Announce She Reached The Hotel Safe And Chilling. Brother Replies, Who Is That In The Mirror?
Image source: amatsumima
#8 An Unexpected Guest – 1950s
Image source: source
#9 Looked Up My Deceased Mother’s Home, And She Is In The Pic
My mom has been dead since 2012. The other day, I looked up her old home address on Google, and she is in the picture! Google lists the pic taken 2 yrs ago.
Image source: Mlm525k
#10 Amityville Ghost – 1976
This is the famous photo taken inside what is now known as the Amityville horror house. This photo supposedly shows John DeFeo’s ghost peeking around a door.
Image source: source
#11 My Friend Took This Pic Of His Kid In Zushi, Kanagawa Prefecture, Japan. It Appears To Show The Ghost Of A Samurai Soldier Standing Behind A Little Girl
Nobody was around when the photo was taken. And certainly nobody was behind her. He took about five photos of her at this spot over a period of about two minutes. The photo was supposedly taken near tombs of soldiers who died in battle.
Image source: reddit.com
#12 This Image Was Taken By Sir Victor Goddard, Of His Squadron In 1919
This image was taken by Sir Victor Goddard, of his squadron in 1919.
The ghostly image behind the fourth sailor from the left, at the top, is believed to be of Freddy Jackson. Jackson died a few days before the photo was taken by walking into a moving propeller.
Image source: Sir Victor Goddard
#13 The House Where Latoya Ammons Lived With Her Family. This Is A Photo Taken By The Police. A Figure Appears To Show Itself In The Window At Right That Is Believed To Be Demonic
Austin, a 36-year veteran of the Gary Police Department, said he initially thought Indianapolis resident Latoya Ammons and her family concocted an elaborate tale of possessions by demons as a way to make money. But after several visits to their home and interviews with witnesses, Austin said simply, “I am a believer”.
Furthermore, the family’s story is made only more bizarre because it involves a DCS intervention, a string of psychological evaluations, a police investigation and, ultimately, a series of exorcisms.
It’s a tale, that started with flies.
Image source: Hammond Police Department
#14 The Watcher Of Corroboree Rock
In 1959 (sometimes noted as 1956) Adelaide Presbyterian minister R.S. Blance was visiting Corroboree Rock, when he took a photo of the seemingly empty scene. When the photo was developed, he found the image of a person standing amongst the scrub, surrounding the clearing.
Image source: Adelaide Presbyterian
#15 Mary Todd Lincoln With Abraham Lincoln’s “Spirit”
Image source: Mumler, William H.
#16 Elderly Couple With A Young Female Spirit
Image source: William Hope
#17 Ghost Sighting At The Pirate House In Savannah, Ga.
My family and I went there to eat at the Pirate House and we were told that it was haunted so after dinner we decided to walk around a little bit and take pictures just to see if anything would pop up. We didn’t expect much of anything but thought it was fun either way. When I looked through my pictures of the trip I found this photo. It was taken in a hallway… A completely empty hallway. I used a Motorola Droid. This photo has been unedited other than a little bit of cropping.
Image source: reddit.com
#18 This Typical Early 20th-Century Postcard Claims To Reveal Catherine Howard, ‘Captured’ On Film In The Horn Room At The Palace
This image purports to show Catherine Howard, the fifth wife of King Henry VIII who was executed for adultery in 1542. She is said to haunt the Horn Room at Hampton Court Palace.
Image source: Historic Royal Palaces
#19 The Ghost Pilot – 1987
In 1987, Mrs Sayer was visiting air airfield in England with her friend. She thought it would fun to take a photo of her sitting in the cockpit.
When the image was developed, there was a man sitting in the pilot’s seat who hadn’t been there when the photo was taken. A long lost pilot? No one is sure.
Image source: The Society of Psychical Research
#20 This Photograph Of The Library In Combermere Abbey Was Taken By Sybell Corbet In 1891
This image taken of the library at Combermere Abbey in Cheshire, England by Sybell Corbett clearly shows a figure sitting in the chair on the left. It’s believed to be the ghost of Lord Combermere, a British cavalry commander in the 1800s.
Image source: Sybell Corbet in 1891
#21 The White Figure In This Photo Is Believed To Be Some Sort Of Angel, Overlooking Rose Benvenuto, Who Was Involved In The Car Crash
Image source: source
#22 The Specter Of Newby Church
Image source: Reverend K. F. Lord
#23 Worstead Church, 1975
Another church, another ghostly visitor. This ghost has been reported as being seen before in this location too.
Peter Berthelot took this picture of his wife, Diane, sitting on a pew at the Worstead Church in Norfolk, England in 1975. When they had the film developed, they noticed a ghost sitting on the pew behind Diane.
Image source: Peter Berthelot
#24 A Ghostly Pooch
This photo shows a tale of two four-legged friends. The dog on the left had a much larger pal (pictured on the right). When the little one died, he was later photographed seemingly appearing with his friend from beyond the spirit world.
Image source: Anonymous
#25 A Ghost Petting A Deer On The Side Of A Road / Original Photos + Filters
Image source: _NotSlimShady
#26 Toys ‘R’ Us – 1978
The Toys ‘R’ Us store in Sunnyvale, California is allegedly haunted by the ghost of Johnny Johnson, and this image shows a silhouette leaning up against the shelves.
Image source: Bill Tidwell
#27 William Barrett Spirit Photograph
Image source: William Hope
#28 A Photo Taken In 2009 On My Fathers Nokia. Wasn’t Until Years Later That He Upgraded To An iPhone And Found This While Sorting Pics (Brightness Up)
Image source: leggynolegs
#29 This Image From 2015 Was Captured On An iPhone And Seemingly Shows A Ghostly Apparition
This figure could be that of the ghost of dame Sybil Penn, a lowly servant of the Tudors who has haunted Hampton court palace since 1829
Image source: HuffPostUK
#30 Polaroid Picture Of A Fried, Face Seems To Be Peaking Out Behind Her. Everybody Was Behind The Cameraman
Nobody was behind her, the only people in the house were crowded around the camera person.The only editing here is the face blur. The area behind her is in another pic. The coat on the door hanger is behind the girls shoulder in the polaroid, it doesn’t make sense for the angle. You can tell by the square detailing on the doors to gauge the height of each thing. We can’t explain this.
Image source: teeny-tiny-ginger
Follow Us