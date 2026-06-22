15 Famous Dad-Son Duos Who Are Clones Of Each Other, In Honor Of Father’s Day

Some fathers and sons share more than a last name—they share a resemblance so uncanny that it can feel like looking at the same person decades apart.
In honor of Father’s Day 2026, we’re highlighting celebrity dads and sons whose striking likeness has left fans doing a double-take for years.
From Jude and Rafferty Law to Tom and Colin Hanks, these famous pairs share everything from identical facial features to eerily similar smiles and mannerisms, proving that the apple truly does not fall far from the tree.
#1 Jude And Rafferty Law
The resemblance between Jude and Rafferty Law first caught fans’ attention when Rafferty appeared in Apple TV+’s Masters of the Air.
His look was compared to his father’s breakout role in The Talented Mr. Ripley (1999), thanks to their shared blue eyes, tousled curly hair, and defined cheekbones.
Rafferty spoke about the comparisons in a 2021 interview with GQ magazine.
“I find it quite funny because obviously we’re going to look quite similar — he’s my dad,” he said.
For the record, Rafferty made his screen debut in Repo Men (2010), where he played the younger version of his father’s character, Remy.
Image source: Getty/Mike Marsland , Getty/Mike Guastella
#2 Jon And Jake Bongiovi
Jake Bongiovi sparked immediate comparisons to his father, Jon Bon Jovi, after sharing a photoshoot on Instagram in 2022.
One social media user commented, “He looks just like his dad, and I’m remembering my ’80s crush all over again.”
“Jon was totally lush in the ’80s and ’90s. Jake could give him a run for his money if they were brothers,” a second added.
The shoot, done for Man About Town, featured Jake in a vivid blue jacket layered over a black shirt, with sunglasses pushed into his bleached hair.
Image source: Getty/Dimitrios Kambouris
#3 Sam And Bruce Springsteen
Sam Springsteen, the youngest child of rocker Bruce Springsteen, works as a firefighter in New Jersey, so there are few public photos available for comparison.
One frequently cited image comes from his appearance at the 72nd Annual Tony Awards in New York City in June 2018.
While Sam appeared more physically built than his father was at a similar age, likely due to his profession, he shared Bruce’s warm smile, subtle dimples, and expressive smile lines.
His brown eyes and straight-bridged nose closely resembled his father’s as well.
Image source: officialrumbledoll
#4 Hopper And Sean Penn
Hopper and Sean Penn share the same blue eyes, a thinner upper lip paired with a fuller lower lip, thick brown hair, and a similarly defined jawline.
Hopper opened up about his relationship with his father in a November 2022 interview with People, describing Sean as a strict parent with a no-nonsense approach during his childhood.
However, he admitted he wasn’t entirely blameless.
“I was always getting into trouble,” he said.
Reflecting on their relationship today, Hopper added, “We butted heads for a long time. But it’s very lax now. He’s chilled out with his older age.”
Like his father, Hopper pursued acting and even shared the screen with Sean in Flag Day (2021).
The father-son duo marked Father’s Day on June 21 by stepping out for breakfast together in Malibu.
Image source: Getty/Daniele Venturelli, Getty/Steve Granitz
#5 Dan And Eugene Levy
Dan and Eugene Levy, the father-son duo behind Schitt’s Creek, share facial features, including fuller eyebrows, prominent foreheads, sharp noses, and warm smiles.
They are also frequently seen sporting similar styles, including black-framed glasses and tailored suits, making them look more like twins than father and son.
Dan, however, insists that some of the resemblance is intentional. He once jokingly accused his father of stealing his signature hairstyle.
Speaking to Ellen DeGeneres in 2019, Dan said, “He had like a full-body makeover on Schitt’s Creek. When he came in to do our show, he sat down, and the hair and makeup team sort of did their thing, and he really responded to it — and now wears that every day.”
Since their Schitt’s Creek days, the pair have continued collaborating, co-writing the 2021 book Best Wishes, Warmest Regards: The Story of Schitt’s Creek and co-hosting the 2024 Emmy Awards.
Image source: Getty/Arturo Holmes
#6 Michael And James Gandolfini
The Sopranos star James Gandolfini passed away at age 51 in 2013, when his son Michael was just 14 years old.
As Michael grew older, he began looking strikingly like his father, sharing his round jawline and broad forehead.
The resemblance did not go unnoticed by the creators of The Sopranos, who cast Michael as a younger version of Tony Soprano in the prequel film The Many Saints of Newark.
Accepting the role was not an easy decision for Michael, who, speaking with Esquire in 2019, recalled his father once telling him: “Don’t be an actor; be a director. They have the power.”
To mark Father’s Day, Michael shared a picture showing James towering over him when he was a toddler.
Image source: Getty/Taylor Hill , Getty/Jason LaVeris
#7 Dhani And George Harrison
Dhani Harrison is the only son of late Beatles guitarist George Harrison. A Grammy-winning musician in his own right, Dhani has performed at several tribute events honoring his father, including the Concert for George, held on the first anniversary of George’s passing.
The concert featured many of George’s closest collaborators and bandmates, including Paul McCartney.
Before the finale, McCartney told the audience that George’s widow, Olivia Harrison, had once remarked that “with Dhani up on stage, it looks like George stayed young and we all got old.”
“Dhani Harrison looks more like George Harrison than George himself,” a fan said in agreement.
Image source: Getty/Dimitrios Kambouris , Getty/Fox Photos
#8 Jack And Gordon Ramsay
The apple clearly didn’t fall far from the tree in the Ramsay household.
Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay and his 26-year-old son Jack share the same blond hair, fair complexion, and square jawline.
The resemblance extends all the way back to childhood, as seen in throwback photos Gordon has shared over the years.
Fans quickly noticed the similarities, with one commenter writing, “Totally mini version of you,” while another joked, “Jack looks more like you than you look like you.”
Image source: Glenn Dearing/CHANNEL 4
#9 Jack And James Marsden
Jack Marsden’s resemblance to his father, 27 Dresses star James, has been a topic of conversation since the late 2010s, when James first began bringing him to red-carpet events and award shows.
The comparisons resurfaced earlier this month when the father-son duo appeared together in The Macallan’s Drink of a Generation campaign.
Dressed in coordinated formalwear, Jack and James flashed nearly identical broad smiles. Their eyes crinkled and nearly disappeared beneath their cheekbones as they raised champagne flutes in a toast.
“This is a Father’s Day toast,” Jack said in the campaign video.
Image source: Instagram/jackmmarsden, Getty/Jim Spellman
#10 Gabriel-Kane And Daniel-Day Lewis
Gabriel-Kane Day-Lewis proved he had inherited his father’s good looks when he launched a modeling career in 2015.
Along with his charming smile and naturally tanned complexion, Gabriel shares his father’s effortlessly striking presence.
While he did not publicly celebrate Daniel Day-Lewis on Father’s Day this year, a heartfelt tribute he posted in 2014 remains memorable.
“Happy Father’s Day to the most compassionate, supportive and loving dad I could ever possibly ask for,” he wrote.
“We’ve stuck together through thick and thin, but you never lost faith in the strength that our relationship is made up of. Thank you for making me feel worthy of the incredible bond that we have. I’m proud to be your son and, more importantly, call you my father.”
Image source: Getty/WWD, Getty/Jim Spellman
#11 Joseph Baena And Arnold Schwarzenegger
Joseph Baena inherited not only Arnold Schwarzenegger’s facial features but also his genetic predisposition to muscularity, which has helped him pursue a career in bodybuilding.
The father and son often train together, with Joseph describing Arnold as “the best training partner” in an April interview with GQ magazine.
“He pushes me. He makes sure that I don’t slack off in the gym. When the carbs are low, the calories are low, and I start getting tired, he pumps me up,” he said.
“Of all his children, he looks the most like Arnold,” one fan remarked, while another commented, “Put this guy in some action movies.”
Image source: Instagram/joebaena, Getty/Jack Mitchell
#12 Colin And Tom Hanks
Colin and Tom Hanks both have an oval face with broad foreheads and similarly spaced eyes.
Their resemblance is also noticeable in the lower half of their faces, where both have thin upper lips, comparable mouth shapes, and gentle jawlines.
Colin is well aware of the comparisons.
In 2019, he shared a series of screenshots highlighting comments from fans who pointed out how much he looks like his Oscar-winning father.
“Yeah, yeah, yeah. I know I look just like him,” he joked.
“All these are from one post. There are more, but frankly I’ve lost track, and I think you get the idea. This happens a lot.”
Image source: Getty/Michael Buckner, Getty/Theo Wargo
#13 John Owen And Rob Lowe
John Owen Lowe is not only Rob Lowe’s youngest son but also his absolute lookalike and, arguably, his biggest troll.
“I’ve made fun of him my whole life. It’s our love language,” John told The New York Times in March 2023.
For Father’s Day, rather than posting a sentimental tribute, he stayed true to form by photoshopping Rob’s face onto another man’s body.
“I didn’t know they were related, but I can see it now,” one netizen said about the father-son duo.
“They have the same funny personality too,” another added.
Image source: Getty/JC Olivera
#14 Damon Wayans Jr. And Damon Wayans
Damon Wayans Jr. and Damon Wayans share not only a name and career path but also a strikingly similar appearance.
According to Damon Jr., his father’s success played a major role in inspiring his own acting ambitions.
“I wanted to be an animator growing up for a long time,” he explained during a February 2025 appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.
“I used to draw all the time, and then one day I accidentally opened one of my dad’s checks, and I was like, ‘I want to do that. That’s a lot better.’”
Damon Wayans is known for projects including The Last Boy Scout, Bamboozled, and Beverly Hills Cop.
He and Wayans Jr. later starred together in the CBS sitcom Poppa’s House, which centered on a longtime radio host helping his son navigate family life while living next door.
To mark Father’s Day 2026, Damon Jr. shared a striking black-and-white portrait with his father.
Image credits: mrdamon2
Image source: Getty/Michael Tran Archive
#15 John And Jason Ritter
Not only fans, but Jason Ritter himself is occasionally struck by how much he resembles his late father, Three’s Company star John Ritter.
“Every once in a while, in the mirror or if I see myself on TV, I’ll go, ‘Oh, wow,’” Jason told The Talk in October 2024.
“I’ll have a little moment of seeing him. It’s always nice to see him.”
“He’s the spitting image of John. He’s one of those Hollywood kids you take one look at and instantly know who his parent is,” a fan said.
Image source: Getty/Amy Sussman , Getty/Tom Wargacki
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