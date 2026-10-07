French Model Thylane Blondeau’s Life 20 Years After She Was Called “The Most Beautiful Girl In The World”

Back in 2006, long before social media feeds took over our daily lives, five-year-old French child model Thylane Blondeau suddenly became a global sensation. Vogue Enfants crowned her “the most beautiful girl in the world,” leading to two decades of international spotlight and media fascination.
Fast forward 20 years: the child model on the famous magazine cover is all grown up. She survived the childhood fame and has built a career as a high-fashion model and businesswoman.
Of course, internet strangers still love to leave unsolicited beauty advice for her on social media from time to time, but she isn’t giving them any attention.
Scroll down to see how Blondeau transformed from a viral 2000s child celebrity into the woman she is today.
French model Thylane Blondeau was voted the “most beautiful girl in the world” by Vogue in 2006
She was just a young child when she rose to international fame
Thylane Blondeau was practically born into the spotlight as the daughter of French football star Patrick Blondeau and TV personality Véronika Loubry. While most kids were learning to tie their shoes, she was walking the Jean Paul Gaultier runway at four and doing photo shoots.
It wasn’t long before she was dubbed the “most beautiful girl in the world” by Vogue Enfants when she was just around 5-years-old. She gained even more attention after causing an international media frenzy with a “controversial” Vogue shoot at age 10.
She quickly built an impressive career across the high-fashion industry
In 2015, she officially signed with IMG Models and her career took off in a big way. She went from gracing magazine covers like Jalouse to starring alongside names like Zendaya in Dolce & Gabbana’s campaign. High-fashion runways like Tommy Hilfiger soon followed, and it wasn’t long before she landed an ambassador role with L’Oréal.
Along the way, she even tried her hand at acting, landing roles in feature films such as Belle & Sebastian: The Adventure Continues and The Loneliest Boy in the World.
Blondeau was also voted “most beautiful face” in the world for 2018 by TC Candler — a “professional film critic” and creator of the 100 most beautiful faces list.
From childhood fame to building her own empire today
Looking back, Blondeau barely registered the immense pressure of global fame as a child. “When you’re small, you don’t really pay attention. People are like, ‘You know, you’re the most beautiful girl in the world,’ and you’re like, ‘I’m not, I’m just playing with my iPad,’” she told The Telegraph in 2018.
That grounded mindset helped her build a lasting career long after the initial viral media hype faded. She stepped into the business world at age 17 by launching her own clothing line, Heaven May. She later expanded by creating her beauty label, Enalyht, as well as No Smile, a Paris-based handmade apparel brand.
Thylane Blondeau recently celebrated a major personal milestone
Beyond running her fashion labels, Blondeau has kept nearly seven million followers updated on social media while firmly securing her spot on high-fashion front rows.
In a more recent personal update, she tied the knot with her longtime partner, French entrepreneur Benjamin Attal, during an intimate ceremony in Paris. The couple celebrated their big milestone surrounded by close friends and family, marking a new chapter in her life.
She grew up, but the internet’s comment section apparently didn’t
She is healthy, thriving, and genuinely happy — which you would think might bring a sigh of relief to the millions of grown adults who were so strangely obsessed with a six-year-old’s face back in 2006.
Instead, the internet did what it does best: police women’s appearances.
The moment she reached adulthood, the armchair critics came out of the woodwork. Some declared her “unattractive,” while others kindly offered unsolicited advice on wearing less makeup. As if she’s sitting at her laptop taking notes on input from random profile pictures of anime characters and cars.
The former child model has found a seat at the top table of high fashion
While many child stars fade from public view under that kind of pressure, Blondeau has managed to transition into an established fashion fixture. She is frequently seen attending major shows — not just as a model walking the runway, but also as a front-row guest. Just this week, she was spotted sitting front-row at Zimmermann’s Spring/Summer showcase during Paris Fashion Week.
The former child celeb continues to reinforce her place in the fashion industry, and that is exactly what keeps her in the conversation.
Here’s what netizens had to say about the French model:
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