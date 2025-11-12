83 Famous Opening Lines of Books That Have Hooked Readers for Decades

Ask any writer you know, all of them will probably admit their biggest struggle is finding the right first sentences of books. Sometimes it’s easier to draft an entire story and actually write a nice ending paragraph before deciding on the good starting sentences of their pieces.
The beginning of a story carries the daunting task of hooking the prospective reader in, and adding your work among best selling books. You get only a few sentences and maybe less than two minutes to write good opening lines which will pass the vibe check between the reader and the book. If you’re an inspiring writer, our list of 83 famous opening lines of books will show you how to write books that grab attention from the beginning.
In a recent survey from Amazon Literary Partnership, British book lovers voted for the timeless French Revolution-era classic novel “A Tale of Two Cities,” published in 1840. Charles Dickens wrote the most iconic novel opening that still wins in polls:
“It was the best of times; it was the worst of times.”
Scroll through our list with literary masterpieces and the best books of all time if you want to become the next Charles Dickens who writes the best opening sentences. Be sure to let us know which book you didn’t judge by its cover, but by its opening lines. And if you haven’t laid your eyes on any of these books, you will definitely pick your next read here.
#1 ‘The Hitchhiker’s Guide To The Galaxy’ By Douglas Adams
Image source: amazon
#2 ‘The Martian’ By Andy Weir
Image source: amazon
#3 ‘Fahrenheit 451’ By Ray Bradbury
Image source: amazon
#4 ‘1984’ By George Orwell
Image source: amazon
#5 ‘Anna Karenina’ By Leo Tolstoy
Image source: amazon
#6 ‘The Great Gatsby’ By F. Scott Fitzgerald
Image source: amazon
#7 ‘Middlesex’ By Jeffrey Eugenides
Image source: amazon
#8 ‘The Go-Between’ By L.P. Hartley
Image source: amazon
#9 ‘The Princess Bride’ By William Goldman
Image source: amazon
#10 ‘The Crow Road’ By Iain Banks
Image source: amazon
#11 ‘Pride And Prejudice’ By Jane Austen
Image source: amazon
#12 ‘Harry Potter And The Philosopher’s Stone’ By J.K. Rowling
Image source: amazon
#13 ‘A Tale Of Two Cities’ By Charles Dickens
Image source: amazon
#14 ‘Peter Pan’ By J.M. Barrie
Image source: amazon
#15 ‘The Metamorphosis’ By Franz Kafka
Image source: amazon
#16 ‘Their Eyes Were Watching God’ By Zora Neale Hurston
Image source: amazon
#17 ‘A Frolic Of His Own’ By William Gaddis
Image source: amazon
#18 ‘Howl’s Moving Castle’ By Diana Wynne Jones
Image source: amazon
#19 ‘Slaughterhouse-Five’ By Kurt Vonnegut
Image source: amazon
#20 ‘The Restaurant At The End Of The Universe’ By Douglas Adams
Image source: amazon
#21 ‘The Hobbit’ By J.R.R. Tolkien
Image source: amazon
#22 ‘The Catcher In The Rye’ By J.D. Salinger
Image source: amazon
#23 ‘Back When We Were Grownups’ By Anne Tyler
Image source: amazon
#24 ‘Waiting’ By Ha Jin
Image source: amazon
#25 ‘Alice’s Adventures In Wonderland’ By Lewis Carroll
Image source: amazon
#26 ‘The Color Purple’ By Alice Walker
Image source: amazon
#27 ‘Lolita’ By Vladimir Nabokov
Image source: amazon
#28 ‘One Hundred Years Of Solitude’ By Gabriel García Márquez
Image source: amazon
#29 ‘Middle Passage’ By Charles R. Johnson
Image source: amazon
#30 ‘Scaramouche: A Romance Of The French Revolution’ By Rafael Sabatini
Image source: amazon
#31 ‘Moby-Dick; Or, The Whale’ By Herman Melville
Image source: amazon
#32 ‘Chromos’ By Felipe Alfau
Image source: amazon
#33 ‘Tracks’ By Robyn Davidson
Image source: amazon
#34 ‘David Copperfield’ By Charles Dickens
Image source: amazon
#35 ‘Notes From Underground’ By Fyodor Dostoyevsky
Image source: amazon
#36 ‘The Life And Opinions Of Tristram Shandy, Gentleman’ By Laurence Sterne
Image source: amazon
#37 ‘Twenty Thousand Leagues Under The Sea’ By Jules Verne
Image source: amazon
#38 ‘The Adventures Of Huckleberry Finn’ By Mark Twain
Image source: amazon
#39 ‘Charlotte’s Web’ By E.B. White
Image source: amazon
#40 ‘Goodbye To Berlin’ By Christopher Isherwood
Image source: amazon
#41 ‘Breakfast Of Champions’ By Kurt Vonnegut
Image source: amazon
#42 ‘The Voyage Of The Dawn Treader’ By C. S. Lewis
Image source: amazon
#43 ‘The Trial’ By Franz Kafka
Image source: amazon
#44 ‘Don Quixote’ By Miguel De Cervantes
Image source: amazon
#45 ‘Gone With The Wind’ By Margaret Mitchell
Image source: amazon
#46 ‘Murphy’ By Samuel Beckett
Image source: amazon
#47 ‘The Stranger’ By Albert Camus
Image source: amazon
#48 ‘One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest’ By Ken Kesey
Image source: amazon
#49 ‘Fear And Loathing In Las Vegas’ By Hunter S. Thompson
Image source: amazon
#50 ‘Neuromancer’ By William Gibson
Image source: amazon
#51 ‘The Bell Jar’ By Sylvia Plath
Image source: amazon
#52 ‘2001: A Space Odyssey’ By Arthur C. Clarke
Image source: amazon
#53 ‘Paradise’ By Toni Morrison
Image source: amazon
#54 ‘Jane Eyre’ By Charlotte Brontë
Image source: amazon
#55 ‘The Outsiders’ By S.E. Hinton
Image source: amazon
#56 ‘A Clockwork Orange’ By Anthony Burgess
Image source: amazon
#57 ‘The End Of The Affair’ By Graham Greene
Image source: amazon
#58 ‘City Of Glass’ By Douglas Coupland
Image source: amazon
#59 ‘To Kill A Mockingbird’ By Harper Lee
Image source: amazon
#60 ‘The Hunger Games’ By Suzanne Collins
Image source: amazon
#61 ‘And Then There Were None’ By Agatha Christie
Image source: amazon
#62 ‘Life Of Pi’ By Yann Martel
Image source: amazon
#63 ‘High-Rise’ By J.G. Ballard
Image source: amazon
#64 ‘A River Runs Through It’ By Norman Maclean
Image source: amazon
#65 ‘The Portrait Of A Lady’ By Henry James
Image source: amazon
#66 ‘I Capture The Castle’ By Dodie Smith
Image source: amazon
#67 ‘The Napoleon Of Notting Hill’ By G. K. Chesterton
Image source: amazon
#68 ‘Changing Places: A Tale Of Two Campuses’ By David Lodge
Image source: amazon
#69 ‘The Invisible Man’ By H.G. Wells
Image source: amazon
#70 ‘The Brief History Of The Dead’ By Kevin Brockmeier
Image source: amazon
#71 ‘Oryx And Crake’ By Margaret Atwood
Image source: amazon
#72 ‘Elmer Gantry’ By Sinclair Lewis
Image source: amazon
#73 ‘The Old Man And The Sea’ By Ernest Hemingway
Image source: amazon
#74 ‘Catch-22’ By Joseph Heller
Image source: amazon
#75 ‘The Pearl’ By John Steinbeck
Image source: amazon
#76 ‘Cat’s Eye’ By Margaret Atwood
Image source: amazon
#77 ‘The Lion, The Witch And The Wardrobe’ By C.S. Lewis
Image source: amazon
#78 ‘A Confederacy Of Dunces’ By John Kennedy Toole
Image source: amazon
#79 ‘Wide Sargasso Sea’ By Jean Rhys
Image source: amazon
#80 ‘Middlemarch’ By George Eliot
Image source: amazon
#81 ‘Ethan Frome’ By Edith Wharton
Image source: amazon
#82 ‘Goldfinger’ By Ian Fleming
Image source: amazon
#83 ‘Gravity’s Rainbow’ By Thomas Pynchon
Image source: amazon
Follow Us