Kid Bullies Schoolmate Out Of School, Receives Brilliant Payback On His Graduation Day

Bullying is a scourge of humanity. Standing up for yourself, talking to adults, and being reasonable and responsible won’t always work. No, some bullies need to be put in their place by thinking outside the box. You need to find creative ways to prove to them that you refuse to be victimized.
Tired of seeing their nephew being pushed around by a high school senior, one person came up with a very creative way to get revenge against his bully. And that meant throwing an unreasonably big party. Keep reading for the full story and to see what the internet thought of this unorthodox approach.
Bullying should never be tolerated. In some cases, you need to find creative ways to get people to change
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One person revealed the elaborate lenghts they went to in order to get back at their nephew’s bully, a high school senior
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There are lots of reasons why someone becomes a bully, ranging from low self-esteem to an utter lack of empathy
The sad reality is that bullying will probably never fully go away. Hurt and mean people lashing out at vulnerable individuals to feel powerful is, unfortunately, a tale as old as time. The best that we can do is understand what leads to bullying and put a stop to it in our local communities.
Bullies typically don’t have the social skills to cope with their problems and emotional hurt, so they take things out on others. They are often traumatized, insecure, and in pain, so they try to create the illusion of power and status. In short, they are weak, so they try to pretend things are the opposite.
“Often, people that intentionally seek to intimidate others are hurting due to their own difficult life experiences, and they lack the coping skills to manage their pain in a healthy way, so they externalize their hurt onto others,” says therapist Michelle Felder, LCSW.
Meanwhile, Limor Weinsten, MA, LMHC, notes that bullying can grow from cliques and the “desire for social status.” However, this isn’t just limited to the schoolyard. The desire for power, to climb to the ‘top’ of the corporate ladder, and jealousy can lead to bullying in the workplace too.
Verywell Mind emphasizes that some victims of bullying become bullies themselves as a defensive mechanism. Their idea is to ‘strike first’ so that they themselves are no longer victims.
In some cases, bullies mimic the violent and toxic behavior that they see in their family lives. Others might lack coping skills to deal with social situations in a healthy way, so they lash out. Still others believe that they are anonymous online, so they can be crueler than they would be in person.
And in some cases, your bully might simply… lack empathy. So, they’ll resort to intimidation, domination, and manipulation. “They target weaker people and refuse to acknowledge the repercussions of their behavior. They are driven by a desire for power and attention. No matter what sort of bully they are, they have not learned to be kind, compassionate, or respectful,” says Weinstein.
Putting an end to bullying is difficult. Here’s what you can realistically try
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According to Talkspace, there are a few main strategies that you can go for if you are being bullied:
“When someone is bullying you, whether it is persistent or in an isolated incident, it’s important to remember we can never know what that person is thinking or feeling. You can only know how you are feeling at any moment. Stay true to yourself; if you are feeling anxious, restless, or uneasy, step away, connect with support, and remove yourself, as we can only account for our reactions,” says Talkspace therapist Elizabeth Keohan, LCSW-C.
Meanwhile, psychotherapist F. Diane Barth, L.C.S.W., suggests the following approaches to deal with bullies:
What’s your take, Pandas? What would you have realistically done if you were in the post author’s shoes, trying to protect your nephew? If you’ve ever been the victim of a bully before, what did you do to get them to finally stop?
How did life turn out for your schoolyard bullies, and have they ever apologized for their behavior? We know this is an incredibly sensitive topic, but if you feel like sharing your experiences, advice, and perspectives, you can do so in the comments at the bottom of this post.
Later, the author clarified one thing in the comments
The internet thought that the author’s strategy to get back at their nephew’s bully was genius. Here are some people’s perspectives
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