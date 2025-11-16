British Family Goes To Universal Studios, Leaves Speechless After Spending $1,113 In A Single Day

After our lives returned to normal when the worldwide pandemic came to an end, people immediately turned to their travel bucket lists. Many of them had Universal Studios theme parks scribbled down, so no wonder that after reopening, the largest Orlando, Florida park has seen an 11M increase in visitors.
The mother and marketing coach Miranda Pearce from Sandbach, Cheshire, UK, and her family of four was no exception. The Pearces and their two kids had one fun-filled day out at Universal Studios Florida that Miranda later shared the video of with her TikTok viewers.
Captioned “That’s not even including tips,” the video showed how the costs of things, from food to entertainment, snowballed into a whopping sum of money. The video went viral, amassing 1.4M views and sparking a discussion on steep prices and possible ways to cut down on spending. Scroll down for the full video.
Image credits: mirandapearcemindset
Image credits: mirandapearcemindset
Image credits: mirandapearcemindset
Image credits: mirandapearcemindset
Image credits: mirandapearcemindset
Image credits: mirandapearcemindset
Image credits: mirandapearcemindset
Image credits: mirandapearcemindset
Image credits: mirandapearcemindset
Image credits: mirandapearcemindset
Image credits: mirandapearcemindset
Image credits: mirandapearcemindset
Image credits: mirandapearcemindset
Image credits: mirandapearcemindset
Image credits: mirandapearcemindset
Image credits: mirandapearcemindset
Bored Panda reached out to the mom of two, Miranda Pearce from Sandbach, Cheshire, UK, who is an expert marketing advisor for thousands of aesthetic clinicians, as well as the director and co-founder of SkinViva Ltd, one of the UK’s top aesthetic clinics.
Her recent TikTok video about a one-day trip to Universal Studios she had with her husband and two children went viral and sparked a discussion about soaring prices and ways to control family finances.
Pearce told us that overall, the trip to Universal Studios, Florida was “great fun” and she’d recommend it to others. When asked if it would have been possible to cut down on spending, Pearce said that “the comments would suggest yes.”
“I never expect videos to go viral, but in hindsight, it makes sense because it’s topical with the cost-of-living crisis,” the mother and entrepreneur commented.
Having said that, Pierce added that “you can make a packed lunch, etc. but I can’t really see a way round it still being a very expensive day out, even without the fast passes.” She added: “We had days out in Florida, e.g. to the beach, that were completely free and the memories we made there were just as good.”
Here’s the full video Miranda shared on her TikTok channel which went viral
The steep prices seem to have resonated with many people as they shared their thoughts in the comments
Follow Us