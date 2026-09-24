Couple’s Dream Home Turns Into A Nightmare Before They Even Move In, Thanks To Some Very Entitled In-Laws

by

Helping family members can get complicated fast. Very fast. A casual offer made with the best intentions can mean something very different to the person on the other end, especially if there is some sense of entitlement involved in the people you’re trying to help.

The woman behind this story was about to close on her first home with her husband when their plans took an unexpected turn. A few months earlier, she had offered her brother-in-law and his family a place to stay for two weeks if they needed somewhere to go between rentals.

After discovering they had already broken their lease and assigned themselves rooms in the new house, she turned to Reddit for urgent advice and to find out if she was wrong to change her mind.

Finding affordable housing has become harder for many people, creating new challenges around family support

Couple&#8217;s Dream Home Turns Into A Nightmare Before They Even Move In, Thanks To Some Very Entitled In-Laws

kues1 / Magnific (not the actual photo)

Couple’s Dream Home Turns Into A Nightmare Before They Even Move In, Thanks To Some Very Entitled In-Laws

A young couple looked forward to their first home, as their relatives faced a dangerous rental and an uncertain place to stay

Couple&#8217;s Dream Home Turns Into A Nightmare Before They Even Move In, Thanks To Some Very Entitled In-Laws
Couple&#8217;s Dream Home Turns Into A Nightmare Before They Even Move In, Thanks To Some Very Entitled In-Laws
Couple&#8217;s Dream Home Turns Into A Nightmare Before They Even Move In, Thanks To Some Very Entitled In-Laws
Couple&#8217;s Dream Home Turns Into A Nightmare Before They Even Move In, Thanks To Some Very Entitled In-Laws

The couple offered their relatives a two-week stay between leases, but delays with the renovations made the arrangement seem open-ended

Couple&#8217;s Dream Home Turns Into A Nightmare Before They Even Move In, Thanks To Some Very Entitled In-Laws
Couple&#8217;s Dream Home Turns Into A Nightmare Before They Even Move In, Thanks To Some Very Entitled In-Laws
Couple&#8217;s Dream Home Turns Into A Nightmare Before They Even Move In, Thanks To Some Very Entitled In-Laws
Couple&#8217;s Dream Home Turns Into A Nightmare Before They Even Move In, Thanks To Some Very Entitled In-Laws

magnific / Magnific (not the actual photo)

The relatives broke their lease and planned to move into the couple’s new home, even assigning themselves bedrooms and bathrooms

Couple&#8217;s Dream Home Turns Into A Nightmare Before They Even Move In, Thanks To Some Very Entitled In-Laws
Couple&#8217;s Dream Home Turns Into A Nightmare Before They Even Move In, Thanks To Some Very Entitled In-Laws
Couple&#8217;s Dream Home Turns Into A Nightmare Before They Even Move In, Thanks To Some Very Entitled In-Laws
Couple&#8217;s Dream Home Turns Into A Nightmare Before They Even Move In, Thanks To Some Very Entitled In-Laws
Couple&#8217;s Dream Home Turns Into A Nightmare Before They Even Move In, Thanks To Some Very Entitled In-Laws
Couple&#8217;s Dream Home Turns Into A Nightmare Before They Even Move In, Thanks To Some Very Entitled In-Laws

LegReasonable4668

The woman questioned if backing out made her wrong and wondered how to firmly decline her relatives

Couple&#8217;s Dream Home Turns Into A Nightmare Before They Even Move In, Thanks To Some Very Entitled In-Laws

lookstudio / Magnific (not the actual photo)

Netizens supported the woman’s decision and agreed that she had every right to set boundaries around her new home

Couple&#8217;s Dream Home Turns Into A Nightmare Before They Even Move In, Thanks To Some Very Entitled In-Laws
Couple&#8217;s Dream Home Turns Into A Nightmare Before They Even Move In, Thanks To Some Very Entitled In-Laws
Couple&#8217;s Dream Home Turns Into A Nightmare Before They Even Move In, Thanks To Some Very Entitled In-Laws
Couple&#8217;s Dream Home Turns Into A Nightmare Before They Even Move In, Thanks To Some Very Entitled In-Laws
Couple&#8217;s Dream Home Turns Into A Nightmare Before They Even Move In, Thanks To Some Very Entitled In-Laws
Couple&#8217;s Dream Home Turns Into A Nightmare Before They Even Move In, Thanks To Some Very Entitled In-Laws
Couple&#8217;s Dream Home Turns Into A Nightmare Before They Even Move In, Thanks To Some Very Entitled In-Laws
Couple&#8217;s Dream Home Turns Into A Nightmare Before They Even Move In, Thanks To Some Very Entitled In-Laws
Couple&#8217;s Dream Home Turns Into A Nightmare Before They Even Move In, Thanks To Some Very Entitled In-Laws
Couple&#8217;s Dream Home Turns Into A Nightmare Before They Even Move In, Thanks To Some Very Entitled In-Laws
Couple&#8217;s Dream Home Turns Into A Nightmare Before They Even Move In, Thanks To Some Very Entitled In-Laws
Couple&#8217;s Dream Home Turns Into A Nightmare Before They Even Move In, Thanks To Some Very Entitled In-Laws
Couple&#8217;s Dream Home Turns Into A Nightmare Before They Even Move In, Thanks To Some Very Entitled In-Laws
Couple&#8217;s Dream Home Turns Into A Nightmare Before They Even Move In, Thanks To Some Very Entitled In-Laws
Couple&#8217;s Dream Home Turns Into A Nightmare Before They Even Move In, Thanks To Some Very Entitled In-Laws
Couple&#8217;s Dream Home Turns Into A Nightmare Before They Even Move In, Thanks To Some Very Entitled In-Laws
Couple&#8217;s Dream Home Turns Into A Nightmare Before They Even Move In, Thanks To Some Very Entitled In-Laws
Couple&#8217;s Dream Home Turns Into A Nightmare Before They Even Move In, Thanks To Some Very Entitled In-Laws
Couple&#8217;s Dream Home Turns Into A Nightmare Before They Even Move In, Thanks To Some Very Entitled In-Laws
Couple&#8217;s Dream Home Turns Into A Nightmare Before They Even Move In, Thanks To Some Very Entitled In-Laws
Couple&#8217;s Dream Home Turns Into A Nightmare Before They Even Move In, Thanks To Some Very Entitled In-Laws
Couple&#8217;s Dream Home Turns Into A Nightmare Before They Even Move In, Thanks To Some Very Entitled In-Laws

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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