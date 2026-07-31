“Can’t Tell If This Is A Joke Or Not”: 80 People Who Didn’t Even Try To Look Natural On Social Media (New Pics)

It’s no surprise that social media negatively affects your mental and emotional health. To such an extent that more and more countries around the world are banning it for children. If left unchecked, social media can have such a deeply harmful and all-encompassing effect on some people that you can’t help but pity them.
All the proof that you need is on the ‘Instagram Reality’ online community that is dedicated to showing just how far some people are willing to go to edit their photos to look ‘perfect’ online. We have collected some of the most egregious examples that hurt to look at.
#1 What Am I Looking At?
Image source: Grand_Part7813
#2 A Carousel Of… Whatever This Is
Image source: sad-eggrice
#3 An Old Friend’s Mom’s Current Profile Pic… I Genuinely Can’t Tell If This Is A Joke Or Not
Image source: rosiebholegrape
Social media use isn’t a black-and-white thing. It’s nuanced. It has its fair share of upsides as well as lots of disturbing downsides. And, on a very practical level, it is how many people communicate these days.
Johns Hopkins Medicine points out that social media can, in the right context, benefit mental health. “It provides access to information that might be unavailable elsewhere, as well as a safe place to express oneself. Many teens find a community online that helps them through difficult times, breaking through barriers that would normally exist, such as distance or shyness in approaching others.”
#4 Sure, Jan
Image source: Stacie123a
#5 Legs For Days?
Image source: gingernoodlez
#6 What The ….?
Image source: moonwaternymph
That being said, the downsides of social media use, arguably, outweigh the positives. But the key point here is that excessive use is what’s harmful, not moderate use.
Frequent social media use by kids and teens is linked to changes in parts of the brain related to emotions and learning, and affects impulse control, social behavior, emotional regulation, and sensitivity to social punishments and rewards.
There is also a link between social media use and depression, but there are some nuances here. Correlation does not automatically mean causation.
#7 A Glorious Tinder Find
Image source: moonwaternymph
#8 UK Councillor Called Out On Twitter For Using AI
Image source: Trapeziumunderthumb
#9 This German Woman Is Unrecognizable Without Without Editing
Image source: chiffon_bonbon
“Research has demonstrated that there are high rates of depression with very low social media use and very high social media use, demonstrating that there is a ‘sweet spot’ of use for each child that is often specific to their own developmental level and protective factors,” says Jennifer Katzenstein, Ph.D., co-director of the Center for Behavioral Health at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital.
Of course, the broader picture is more complex. Social media aside, other factors can contribute to depression, too, including social isolation, a lack of healthy activities, low-quality sleep, etc.
“Depression is complex and has many risk factors, including a genetic predisposition, aspects of the surrounding environment and personal experiences, which are not so directly related to social media use patterns. Research is showing that those who are more depressed tend to use social media more, and vice versa. But it is not clear that the cause of depression is social media use,” explains Carol Vidal, M.D., Ph.D., M.P.H., child and adolescent psychiatrist at Johns Hopkins Children’s Center.
#10 I Don’t Even Understand What The Point Is
Image source: pocketcoochie
#11 Hm
Image source: g00dsugar
#12 Found On Ig Explore Page, How Many Filters Do We Think It Took To Create This?
Image source: gingernoodlez
“However, excessive social media use is associated with behaviors, such as poor sleep, increased social comparisons, impact on learning, and exposure to cyberbullying and negative content, that could contribute to the worsening of depressive symptoms,” Vidal says.
Parents can help guide their kids toward a healthier relationship with social media by suggesting the following strategies to them:
- Turn off notifications
- Take regular breaks from devices
- Set phone-free hours and spaces
- Discuss healthy boundaries when interacting with people online
What’s vital here is that parents don’t just tell their kids to do something that they themselves avoid doing. They have to set an example that their children are more likely to follow.
#13 Influencer From The UK
Image source: thebazzzman
#14 Really?
Image source: ivedonethisbefore68
#15 Too Bad The Filter Doesn’t Work For The Chest
Image source: catducette
“Learning to have a healthy relationship with social media is as important as learning to have healthy relationships with food, exercise, and coffee consumption. Delaying the purchase of smartphones until the child is ready is a good first step. But, it is also important to instill healthy habits in children’s use of screens, given that technology — and social media in particular — will be present throughout their lives,” Vidal explains.
“It’s important for us as parents to model healthy social media use and discuss social media citizenship behaviors with our children, to ensure we are not posting anything we wouldn’t say directly to someone in the ‘real world’,” Katzenstein adds.
#16 Found On Insta…
Image source: itsraininghere
#17 The Whole Fam!
Image source: tripnastyfish
#18 Found In The Wild. Posted Photo And A Tagged Photo. Yikes
Image source: im_gonna_hug_you
Due to the harmful effects of social media, many countries are banning these networks for children and young teens. That being said, the legal process is long and arduous. Social media companies are not giving up without a fight. And it’s not quite clear how effective the bans actually are.
For example, Australia banned social media for kids under 16 in December 2025, Mashable reports. That being said, a recent study by Australian government advisors noted that the ban has been ineffective so far.
#19 Insta vs. Red Carpet
Image source: okaysanaa1
#20 What He Posted vs. What The TV Channel Posted
Image source: youandmevsmothra
#21 Nothing Could Have Prepared Me For That
Image source: r23dom
Austria is in the process of following in Australia’s footsteps. Austria announced a bill to ban social media for kids under the age of 14 in March 2026.
That same month, Brazil’s social media ban for children under 16 came into effect that same month. The ban imposes limits on social media platforms, pressuring them to limit “features designed to artificially increase, sustain, or extend” the time kids spend on the platforms.
#22 This Is Both Crazy And Funny
Image source: SuspiciousTennis1667
#23 Stumbled Upon This On Instagram…
Image source: LaCartera_
#24 Why Do Influencers Use Filters When They Know They’ll Be Seen At Public Events?
Image source: theboogeyman_slayer
Canada is also getting ready to ban young children from having social media accounts. Indonesia is doing the same. Meanwhile, Malaysia has already enforced the ban in 2026.
Turkey passed a bill in April 2026 blocking children under 15 from accessing social media platforms. And in the United Kingdom, a social media ban for children under 16 is impending, set to follow the Australian model.
France is ready to approve its social media ban for kids under 15. When the ban is officially enforced, France will become the first European Union country to do this.
Meanwhile, a European Union-wide social media ban for kids under 13 could be coming soon, and might even affect other digital services like AI companions, video-sharing platforms, and video games.
#25 The Tire…it’s So Obvious!
Image source: P00ld3ad
#26 That’s A Rough 28
Image source: BertaniWasBehindIt
#27 From A Reddit Post In A Serious Sub, And Their Post History Also Suggests This Is Not Satire
Image source: toastynotroasty
The ‘Instagram Reality’ online community has been “exposing edited photos and showing the truth behind them” for nearly a decade, since November 2017.
While the group does call out the practice of obsessively and excessively editing and filtering social media photos, the moderators emphasize that this is not personal. As such, nobody posting the pics online is allowed to reveal any identifying information.
What’s being judged is the underlying problem with unhealthy social media use, not the specific individuals.
#28 Just No Words
Image source: bensthebest
#29 Famous Soccer Player
Image source: Puzzleheaded-Cup3976
#30 Her Phone Is Melting. How Can It Be This Obvious And People Are Still Praising Her
Image source: throwtheamiibosaway
What has your relationship with social media, photos, filters, endless scrolling, and posting looked like over the years?
What are the most egregious and dishonest examples of photo-editing that you’ve recently seen in your social media feeds?
From your perspective, what’s the secret to having a genuinely healthy relationship with the internet, social media, and posting photos in public online?
#31 Organs Are Optional
Image source: heartbite
#32 2000’s Popstar Has A Weird Floor…
Image source: DealWithASeal
#33 Was Shocked To See The Level Of Editing For This One
Image source: BertieGrundle96
#34 Thai Navy Personnel
Image source: itsraininghere
#35 Girl, Be Serious
Image source: pinkSapphireshimmer
#36 Finally Found One!
Image source: Kmc-83
#37 She Keeps Denying Anything Is Edited!
Image source: cutiepietoebeans
#38 Her Instagram Is A Gold Mine (Last 2 Are The Real Face)
Image source: dungtothefung
#39 Those Hands
Image source: eatmyspacebuns
#40 This Guy From A Reality-TV Show
Image source: a-dense-mf
#41 Post vs. Tagged Video
Image source: No_Accident_8719
#42 Just Saw This Posted Unironically
Image source: notmedicinal
#43 Really?
Image source: breezytunawilly
#44 Woman In Her 40’s Desperately Trying To Be A Teenaged Boy
Image source: Hairy-Emu-7517
#45 I Expect To See A Bit Of Filtering On Dating Apps But This Is Insane
Image source: thesw88
#46 The Images Speak For Themselves.. This Is Wild! All Recent Recent! The Face Tune And Warping Is Next Level!
Image source: SignificantNoise7747
#47 Of Woman Posts All Over Social Media And Reddit Claiming To Be 6’9” With Edited Photos When She’s Actually 6’4”
She posted on Reddit today and as usual Reddit men saw a woman of any kind and made their typical comments- what surprised me was that most people (and bots) believed her. It’s readily available information that she’s actually 6’4”, which is impressive and rare as it is so I’m not sure why she has to pretend. Anyway turns out it’s an OF promotion type thing as it often is. Crazy edited.
Image source: BroadwayRegina
#48 31.7k Followers Btw
Image source: gingernoodlez
#49 The Smoothest Photo
Image source: lipglossip
#50 I’ve Never Seen A Person With So Many Different Faces
Image source: dovemaiden
#51 Doesn’t Even Look Like The Same Person
Image source: eaten_by_chocobos
#52 Influencer Called Out For Using Face Filters
Image source: secretlyvain
#53 French Politician Gone Wild
Image source: lawanddogs
#54 Repeat Offender!!
Image source: squeakheart
#55 Words Fail Me
Image source: 10yearsofsolitude
#56 She Goes Live And Looks Completely Different Too…
Image source: moonwaternymph
#57 Yes, This Is Absolutely What A Pregnant Body Looks Like
Image source: EconomistLow7802
#58 Claims Abs In … Six Days 😂
Image source: ConsiderTheVoid
#59 I Don’t Know What Is Happening Here?
Image source: HarryShake
#60 Professional Headshot vs. TikTok Screenshot
Image source: user4848379
#61 Infamous Photoshopper
Image source: the1975-shewayout
#62 Gym Influencer Photoshop
Image source: Green_Win693
#63 It’s Amazing What Just A New Haircut Can Do
Image source: HarryShake
#64 Her Posts vs. Her Family’s
Image source: moltlimit
#65 She Might Want To Find A New Gym…those Weights Look Really Unstable
Image source: sidarv
#66 Girl, You Don’t Even Have A Body Like That 😒
Image source: pinkSapphireshimmer
#67 There’s No Way
Image source: cosycryptids
#68 Repeat Catfish Offender!!
Image source: Careless_Ice2476
#69 From Reality TV To Uncanny Village
Image source: mynameisnicosia
#70 I’m Dead (Last Pic)
Image source: highwaytoheaven42
#71 Noooooo
Image source: Itchy_Captain4864
#72 Not Funny Anymore
Image source: momspaghetttii
#73 It’s Just Angles And Lighting
Image source: biohacker_infinity
#74 She Cannot Be Serious 😭
Image source: keroppikeeby
#75 I Found One In The Wild
Image source: Toebeanfren
#76 Found On Pinterest
Image source: Wayward_Slytherin
#77 Biker Girl Cringe
Image source: No_Ambassador_4297
#78 I’m Confused
Image source: funeralopolis
#79 Skin Texture Is Real!
Image source: squeakheart
#80 This Is Truly Scary
Image source: Pristine_Language330
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