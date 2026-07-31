“Can’t Tell If This Is A Joke Or Not”: 80 People Who Didn’t Even Try To Look Natural On Social Media (New Pics)

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It’s no surprise that social media negatively affects your mental and emotional health. To such an extent that more and more countries around the world are banning it for children. If left unchecked, social media can have such a deeply harmful and all-encompassing effect on some people that you can’t help but pity them.

All the proof that you need is on the ‘Instagram Reality’ online community that is dedicated to showing just how far some people are willing to go to edit their photos to look ‘perfect’ online. We have collected some of the most egregious examples that hurt to look at.

#1 What Am I Looking At?

“Can’t Tell If This Is A Joke Or Not”: 80 People Who Didn’t Even Try To Look Natural On Social Media (New Pics)

Image source: Grand_Part7813

“Can’t Tell If This Is A Joke Or Not”: 80 People Who Didn’t Even Try To Look Natural On Social Media (New Pics)

#2 A Carousel Of… Whatever This Is

“Can’t Tell If This Is A Joke Or Not”: 80 People Who Didn’t Even Try To Look Natural On Social Media (New Pics)

Image source: sad-eggrice

#3 An Old Friend’s Mom’s Current Profile Pic… I Genuinely Can’t Tell If This Is A Joke Or Not

“Can’t Tell If This Is A Joke Or Not”: 80 People Who Didn’t Even Try To Look Natural On Social Media (New Pics)

Image source: rosiebholegrape

Social media use isn’t a black-and-white thing. It’s nuanced. It has its fair share of upsides as well as lots of disturbing downsides. And, on a very practical level, it is how many people communicate these days.

Johns Hopkins Medicine points out that social media can, in the right context, benefit mental health. “It provides access to information that might be unavailable elsewhere, as well as a safe place to express oneself. Many teens find a community online that helps them through difficult times, breaking through barriers that would normally exist, such as distance or shyness in approaching others.”

#4 Sure, Jan

“Can’t Tell If This Is A Joke Or Not”: 80 People Who Didn’t Even Try To Look Natural On Social Media (New Pics)

Image source: Stacie123a

#5 Legs For Days?

“Can’t Tell If This Is A Joke Or Not”: 80 People Who Didn’t Even Try To Look Natural On Social Media (New Pics)

Image source: gingernoodlez

#6 What The ….?

“Can’t Tell If This Is A Joke Or Not”: 80 People Who Didn’t Even Try To Look Natural On Social Media (New Pics)

Image source: moonwaternymph

That being said, the downsides of social media use, arguably, outweigh the positives. But the key point here is that excessive use is what’s harmful, not moderate use.

Frequent social media use by kids and teens is linked to changes in parts of the brain related to emotions and learning, and affects impulse control, social behavior, emotional regulation, and sensitivity to social punishments and rewards.

There is also a link between social media use and depression, but there are some nuances here. Correlation does not automatically mean causation.

#7 A Glorious Tinder Find

“Can’t Tell If This Is A Joke Or Not”: 80 People Who Didn’t Even Try To Look Natural On Social Media (New Pics)

Image source: moonwaternymph

#8 UK Councillor Called Out On Twitter For Using AI

“Can’t Tell If This Is A Joke Or Not”: 80 People Who Didn’t Even Try To Look Natural On Social Media (New Pics)

Image source: Trapeziumunderthumb

#9 This German Woman Is Unrecognizable Without Without Editing

“Can’t Tell If This Is A Joke Or Not”: 80 People Who Didn’t Even Try To Look Natural On Social Media (New Pics)

Image source: chiffon_bonbon

“Research has demonstrated that there are high rates of depression with very low social media use and very high social media use, demonstrating that there is a ‘sweet spot’ of use for each child that is often specific to their own developmental level and protective factors,” says Jennifer Katzenstein, Ph.D., co-director of the Center for Behavioral Health at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital.

Of course, the broader picture is more complex. Social media aside, other factors can contribute to depression, too, including social isolation, a lack of healthy activities, low-quality sleep, etc.

“Depression is complex and has many risk factors, including a genetic predisposition, aspects of the surrounding environment and personal experiences, which are not so directly related to social media use patterns. Research is showing that those who are more depressed tend to use social media more, and vice versa. But it is not clear that the cause of depression is social media use,” explains Carol Vidal, M.D., Ph.D., M.P.H., child and adolescent psychiatrist at Johns Hopkins Children’s Center.

#10 I Don’t Even Understand What The Point Is

“Can’t Tell If This Is A Joke Or Not”: 80 People Who Didn’t Even Try To Look Natural On Social Media (New Pics)

Image source: pocketcoochie

#11 Hm

“Can’t Tell If This Is A Joke Or Not”: 80 People Who Didn’t Even Try To Look Natural On Social Media (New Pics)

Image source: g00dsugar

#12 Found On Ig Explore Page, How Many Filters Do We Think It Took To Create This?

“Can’t Tell If This Is A Joke Or Not”: 80 People Who Didn’t Even Try To Look Natural On Social Media (New Pics)

Image source: gingernoodlez

“However, excessive social media use is associated with behaviors, such as poor sleep, increased social comparisons, impact on learning, and exposure to cyberbullying and negative content, that could contribute to the worsening of depressive symptoms,” Vidal says.

Parents can help guide their kids toward a healthier relationship with social media by suggesting the following strategies to them:

  1. Turn off notifications
  2. Take regular breaks from devices
  3. Set phone-free hours and spaces
  4. Discuss healthy boundaries when interacting with people online

What’s vital here is that parents don’t just tell their kids to do something that they themselves avoid doing. They have to set an example that their children are more likely to follow.

#13 Influencer From The UK

“Can’t Tell If This Is A Joke Or Not”: 80 People Who Didn’t Even Try To Look Natural On Social Media (New Pics)

Image source: thebazzzman

#14 Really?

“Can’t Tell If This Is A Joke Or Not”: 80 People Who Didn’t Even Try To Look Natural On Social Media (New Pics)

Image source: ivedonethisbefore68

#15 Too Bad The Filter Doesn’t Work For The Chest

“Can’t Tell If This Is A Joke Or Not”: 80 People Who Didn’t Even Try To Look Natural On Social Media (New Pics)

Image source: catducette

“Learning to have a healthy relationship with social media is as important as learning to have healthy relationships with food, exercise, and coffee consumption. Delaying the purchase of smartphones until the child is ready is a good first step. But, it is also important to instill healthy habits in children’s use of screens, given that technology — and social media in particular — will be present throughout their lives,” Vidal explains.

“It’s important for us as parents to model healthy social media use and discuss social media citizenship behaviors with our children, to ensure we are not posting anything we wouldn’t say directly to someone in the ‘real world’,” Katzenstein adds.

#16 Found On Insta…

“Can’t Tell If This Is A Joke Or Not”: 80 People Who Didn’t Even Try To Look Natural On Social Media (New Pics)

Image source: itsraininghere

#17 The Whole Fam!

“Can’t Tell If This Is A Joke Or Not”: 80 People Who Didn’t Even Try To Look Natural On Social Media (New Pics)

Image source: tripnastyfish

#18 Found In The Wild. Posted Photo And A Tagged Photo. Yikes

“Can’t Tell If This Is A Joke Or Not”: 80 People Who Didn’t Even Try To Look Natural On Social Media (New Pics)

Image source: im_gonna_hug_you

Due to the harmful effects of social media, many countries are banning these networks for children and young teens. That being said, the legal process is long and arduous. Social media companies are not giving up without a fight. And it’s not quite clear how effective the bans actually are.

For example, Australia banned social media for kids under 16 in December 2025, Mashable reports. That being said, a recent study by Australian government advisors noted that the ban has been ineffective so far.

#19 Insta vs. Red Carpet

“Can’t Tell If This Is A Joke Or Not”: 80 People Who Didn’t Even Try To Look Natural On Social Media (New Pics)

Image source: okaysanaa1

#20 What He Posted vs. What The TV Channel Posted

“Can’t Tell If This Is A Joke Or Not”: 80 People Who Didn’t Even Try To Look Natural On Social Media (New Pics)

Image source: youandmevsmothra

#21 Nothing Could Have Prepared Me For That

“Can’t Tell If This Is A Joke Or Not”: 80 People Who Didn’t Even Try To Look Natural On Social Media (New Pics)

Image source: r23dom

Austria is in the process of following in Australia’s footsteps. Austria announced a bill to ban social media for kids under the age of 14 in March 2026.

That same month, Brazil’s social media ban for children under 16 came into effect that same month. The ban imposes limits on social media platforms, pressuring them to limit “features designed to artificially increase, sustain, or extend” the time kids spend on the platforms.

#22 This Is Both Crazy And Funny

“Can’t Tell If This Is A Joke Or Not”: 80 People Who Didn’t Even Try To Look Natural On Social Media (New Pics)

Image source: SuspiciousTennis1667

#23 Stumbled Upon This On Instagram…

“Can’t Tell If This Is A Joke Or Not”: 80 People Who Didn’t Even Try To Look Natural On Social Media (New Pics)

Image source: LaCartera_

#24 Why Do Influencers Use Filters When They Know They’ll Be Seen At Public Events?

“Can’t Tell If This Is A Joke Or Not”: 80 People Who Didn’t Even Try To Look Natural On Social Media (New Pics)

Image source: theboogeyman_slayer

Canada is also getting ready to ban young children from having social media accounts. Indonesia is doing the same. Meanwhile, Malaysia has already enforced the ban in 2026.

Turkey passed a bill in April 2026 blocking children under 15 from accessing social media platforms. And in the United Kingdom, a social media ban for children under 16 is impending, set to follow the Australian model.

France is ready to approve its social media ban for kids under 15. When the ban is officially enforced, France will become the first European Union country to do this.

Meanwhile, a European Union-wide social media ban for kids under 13 could be coming soon, and might even affect other digital services like AI companions, video-sharing platforms, and video games.

#25 The Tire…it’s So Obvious!

“Can’t Tell If This Is A Joke Or Not”: 80 People Who Didn’t Even Try To Look Natural On Social Media (New Pics)

Image source: P00ld3ad

#26 That’s A Rough 28

“Can’t Tell If This Is A Joke Or Not”: 80 People Who Didn’t Even Try To Look Natural On Social Media (New Pics)

Image source: BertaniWasBehindIt

#27 From A Reddit Post In A Serious Sub, And Their Post History Also Suggests This Is Not Satire

“Can’t Tell If This Is A Joke Or Not”: 80 People Who Didn’t Even Try To Look Natural On Social Media (New Pics)

Image source: toastynotroasty

The ‘Instagram Reality’ online community has been “exposing edited photos and showing the truth behind them” for nearly a decade, since November 2017.

While the group does call out the practice of obsessively and excessively editing and filtering social media photos, the moderators emphasize that this is not personal. As such, nobody posting the pics online is allowed to reveal any identifying information.

What’s being judged is the underlying problem with unhealthy social media use, not the specific individuals.

#28 Just No Words

“Can’t Tell If This Is A Joke Or Not”: 80 People Who Didn’t Even Try To Look Natural On Social Media (New Pics)

Image source: bensthebest

#29 Famous Soccer Player

“Can’t Tell If This Is A Joke Or Not”: 80 People Who Didn’t Even Try To Look Natural On Social Media (New Pics)

Image source: Puzzleheaded-Cup3976

#30 Her Phone Is Melting. How Can It Be This Obvious And People Are Still Praising Her

“Can’t Tell If This Is A Joke Or Not”: 80 People Who Didn’t Even Try To Look Natural On Social Media (New Pics)

Image source: throwtheamiibosaway

What has your relationship with social media, photos, filters, endless scrolling, and posting looked like over the years?

What are the most egregious and dishonest examples of photo-editing that you’ve recently seen in your social media feeds?

From your perspective, what’s the secret to having a genuinely healthy relationship with the internet, social media, and posting photos in public online?

#31 Organs Are Optional

“Can’t Tell If This Is A Joke Or Not”: 80 People Who Didn’t Even Try To Look Natural On Social Media (New Pics)

Image source: heartbite

#32 2000’s Popstar Has A Weird Floor…

“Can’t Tell If This Is A Joke Or Not”: 80 People Who Didn’t Even Try To Look Natural On Social Media (New Pics)

Image source: DealWithASeal

#33 Was Shocked To See The Level Of Editing For This One

“Can’t Tell If This Is A Joke Or Not”: 80 People Who Didn’t Even Try To Look Natural On Social Media (New Pics)

Image source: BertieGrundle96

#34 Thai Navy Personnel

“Can’t Tell If This Is A Joke Or Not”: 80 People Who Didn’t Even Try To Look Natural On Social Media (New Pics)

Image source: itsraininghere

#35 Girl, Be Serious

“Can’t Tell If This Is A Joke Or Not”: 80 People Who Didn’t Even Try To Look Natural On Social Media (New Pics)

Image source: pinkSapphireshimmer

#36 Finally Found One!

“Can’t Tell If This Is A Joke Or Not”: 80 People Who Didn’t Even Try To Look Natural On Social Media (New Pics)

Image source: Kmc-83

#37 She Keeps Denying Anything Is Edited!

“Can’t Tell If This Is A Joke Or Not”: 80 People Who Didn’t Even Try To Look Natural On Social Media (New Pics)

Image source: cutiepietoebeans

#38 Her Instagram Is A Gold Mine (Last 2 Are The Real Face)

“Can’t Tell If This Is A Joke Or Not”: 80 People Who Didn’t Even Try To Look Natural On Social Media (New Pics)

Image source: dungtothefung

#39 Those Hands

“Can’t Tell If This Is A Joke Or Not”: 80 People Who Didn’t Even Try To Look Natural On Social Media (New Pics)

Image source: eatmyspacebuns

#40 This Guy From A Reality-TV Show

“Can’t Tell If This Is A Joke Or Not”: 80 People Who Didn’t Even Try To Look Natural On Social Media (New Pics)

Image source: a-dense-mf

#41 Post vs. Tagged Video

“Can’t Tell If This Is A Joke Or Not”: 80 People Who Didn’t Even Try To Look Natural On Social Media (New Pics)

Image source: No_Accident_8719

#42 Just Saw This Posted Unironically

“Can’t Tell If This Is A Joke Or Not”: 80 People Who Didn’t Even Try To Look Natural On Social Media (New Pics)

Image source: notmedicinal

#43 Really?

“Can’t Tell If This Is A Joke Or Not”: 80 People Who Didn’t Even Try To Look Natural On Social Media (New Pics)

Image source: breezytunawilly

#44 Woman In Her 40’s Desperately Trying To Be A Teenaged Boy

“Can’t Tell If This Is A Joke Or Not”: 80 People Who Didn’t Even Try To Look Natural On Social Media (New Pics)

Image source: Hairy-Emu-7517

#45 I Expect To See A Bit Of Filtering On Dating Apps But This Is Insane

“Can’t Tell If This Is A Joke Or Not”: 80 People Who Didn’t Even Try To Look Natural On Social Media (New Pics)

Image source: thesw88

#46 The Images Speak For Themselves.. This Is Wild! All Recent Recent! The Face Tune And Warping Is Next Level!

“Can’t Tell If This Is A Joke Or Not”: 80 People Who Didn’t Even Try To Look Natural On Social Media (New Pics)

Image source: SignificantNoise7747

#47 Of Woman Posts All Over Social Media And Reddit Claiming To Be 6’9” With Edited Photos When She’s Actually 6’4”

She posted on Reddit today and as usual Reddit men saw a woman of any kind and made their typical comments- what surprised me was that most people (and bots) believed her. It’s readily available information that she’s actually 6’4”, which is impressive and rare as it is so I’m not sure why she has to pretend. Anyway turns out it’s an OF promotion type thing as it often is. Crazy edited.

“Can’t Tell If This Is A Joke Or Not”: 80 People Who Didn’t Even Try To Look Natural On Social Media (New Pics)

Image source: BroadwayRegina

#48 31.7k Followers Btw

“Can’t Tell If This Is A Joke Or Not”: 80 People Who Didn’t Even Try To Look Natural On Social Media (New Pics)

Image source: gingernoodlez

#49 The Smoothest Photo

“Can’t Tell If This Is A Joke Or Not”: 80 People Who Didn’t Even Try To Look Natural On Social Media (New Pics)

Image source: lipglossip

#50 I’ve Never Seen A Person With So Many Different Faces

“Can’t Tell If This Is A Joke Or Not”: 80 People Who Didn’t Even Try To Look Natural On Social Media (New Pics)

Image source: dovemaiden

#51 Doesn’t Even Look Like The Same Person

“Can’t Tell If This Is A Joke Or Not”: 80 People Who Didn’t Even Try To Look Natural On Social Media (New Pics)

Image source: eaten_by_chocobos

#52 Influencer Called Out For Using Face Filters

“Can’t Tell If This Is A Joke Or Not”: 80 People Who Didn’t Even Try To Look Natural On Social Media (New Pics)

Image source: secretlyvain

#53 French Politician Gone Wild

“Can’t Tell If This Is A Joke Or Not”: 80 People Who Didn’t Even Try To Look Natural On Social Media (New Pics)

Image source: lawanddogs

#54 Repeat Offender!!

“Can’t Tell If This Is A Joke Or Not”: 80 People Who Didn’t Even Try To Look Natural On Social Media (New Pics)

Image source: squeakheart

#55 Words Fail Me

“Can’t Tell If This Is A Joke Or Not”: 80 People Who Didn’t Even Try To Look Natural On Social Media (New Pics)

Image source: 10yearsofsolitude

#56 She Goes Live And Looks Completely Different Too…

“Can’t Tell If This Is A Joke Or Not”: 80 People Who Didn’t Even Try To Look Natural On Social Media (New Pics)

Image source: moonwaternymph

#57 Yes, This Is Absolutely What A Pregnant Body Looks Like

“Can’t Tell If This Is A Joke Or Not”: 80 People Who Didn’t Even Try To Look Natural On Social Media (New Pics)

Image source: EconomistLow7802

#58 Claims Abs In … Six Days 😂

“Can’t Tell If This Is A Joke Or Not”: 80 People Who Didn’t Even Try To Look Natural On Social Media (New Pics)

Image source: ConsiderTheVoid

#59 I Don’t Know What Is Happening Here?

“Can’t Tell If This Is A Joke Or Not”: 80 People Who Didn’t Even Try To Look Natural On Social Media (New Pics)

Image source: HarryShake

#60 Professional Headshot vs. TikTok Screenshot

“Can’t Tell If This Is A Joke Or Not”: 80 People Who Didn’t Even Try To Look Natural On Social Media (New Pics)

Image source: user4848379

#61 Infamous Photoshopper

“Can’t Tell If This Is A Joke Or Not”: 80 People Who Didn’t Even Try To Look Natural On Social Media (New Pics)

Image source: the1975-shewayout

#62 Gym Influencer Photoshop

“Can’t Tell If This Is A Joke Or Not”: 80 People Who Didn’t Even Try To Look Natural On Social Media (New Pics)

Image source: Green_Win693

#63 It’s Amazing What Just A New Haircut Can Do

“Can’t Tell If This Is A Joke Or Not”: 80 People Who Didn’t Even Try To Look Natural On Social Media (New Pics)

Image source: HarryShake

#64 Her Posts vs. Her Family’s

“Can’t Tell If This Is A Joke Or Not”: 80 People Who Didn’t Even Try To Look Natural On Social Media (New Pics)

Image source: moltlimit

#65 She Might Want To Find A New Gym…those Weights Look Really Unstable

“Can’t Tell If This Is A Joke Or Not”: 80 People Who Didn’t Even Try To Look Natural On Social Media (New Pics)

Image source: sidarv

#66 Girl, You Don’t Even Have A Body Like That 😒

“Can’t Tell If This Is A Joke Or Not”: 80 People Who Didn’t Even Try To Look Natural On Social Media (New Pics)

Image source: pinkSapphireshimmer

#67 There’s No Way

“Can’t Tell If This Is A Joke Or Not”: 80 People Who Didn’t Even Try To Look Natural On Social Media (New Pics)

Image source: cosycryptids

#68 Repeat Catfish Offender!!

“Can’t Tell If This Is A Joke Or Not”: 80 People Who Didn’t Even Try To Look Natural On Social Media (New Pics)

Image source: Careless_Ice2476

#69 From Reality TV To Uncanny Village

“Can’t Tell If This Is A Joke Or Not”: 80 People Who Didn’t Even Try To Look Natural On Social Media (New Pics)

Image source: mynameisnicosia

#70 I’m Dead (Last Pic)

“Can’t Tell If This Is A Joke Or Not”: 80 People Who Didn’t Even Try To Look Natural On Social Media (New Pics)

Image source: highwaytoheaven42

#71 Noooooo

“Can’t Tell If This Is A Joke Or Not”: 80 People Who Didn’t Even Try To Look Natural On Social Media (New Pics)

Image source: Itchy_Captain4864

#72 Not Funny Anymore

“Can’t Tell If This Is A Joke Or Not”: 80 People Who Didn’t Even Try To Look Natural On Social Media (New Pics)

Image source: momspaghetttii

#73 It’s Just Angles And Lighting

“Can’t Tell If This Is A Joke Or Not”: 80 People Who Didn’t Even Try To Look Natural On Social Media (New Pics)

Image source: biohacker_infinity

#74 She Cannot Be Serious 😭

“Can’t Tell If This Is A Joke Or Not”: 80 People Who Didn’t Even Try To Look Natural On Social Media (New Pics)

Image source: keroppikeeby

#75 I Found One In The Wild

“Can’t Tell If This Is A Joke Or Not”: 80 People Who Didn’t Even Try To Look Natural On Social Media (New Pics)

Image source: Toebeanfren

#76 Found On Pinterest

“Can’t Tell If This Is A Joke Or Not”: 80 People Who Didn’t Even Try To Look Natural On Social Media (New Pics)

Image source: Wayward_Slytherin

#77 Biker Girl Cringe

“Can’t Tell If This Is A Joke Or Not”: 80 People Who Didn’t Even Try To Look Natural On Social Media (New Pics)

Image source: No_Ambassador_4297

#78 I’m Confused

“Can’t Tell If This Is A Joke Or Not”: 80 People Who Didn’t Even Try To Look Natural On Social Media (New Pics)

Image source: funeralopolis

#79 Skin Texture Is Real!

“Can’t Tell If This Is A Joke Or Not”: 80 People Who Didn’t Even Try To Look Natural On Social Media (New Pics)

Image source: squeakheart

#80 This Is Truly Scary

“Can’t Tell If This Is A Joke Or Not”: 80 People Who Didn’t Even Try To Look Natural On Social Media (New Pics)

Image source: Pristine_Language330

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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