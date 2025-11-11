This Guy Left Some Fake In-Store Coupons At The Grocery Store

by

Everybody loves coupons, which is why this Redditor decided to leave a bunch of them in a grocery store recently. But as you can see, these aren’t ordinary coupons!

Instead of offering discounts on produce, the coupons offer the customer alternative forms of rewards such as, you know, free hugs and kisses and piggybacks around the parking lot. One of them even offers a free Jay Leno impersonation from the deli clerk provided you spend over ten dollars on lunch meat. They were created and uploaded to Imgur by a user named obviousplant and they’ve already been viewed over 280,000 times. We have no idea if the cashiers actually honored the coupons or not, but we’d love to have see their faces when the customer handed them over.

#1

This Guy Left Some Fake In-Store Coupons At The Grocery Store

Image source: Obvious Plant

#2

This Guy Left Some Fake In-Store Coupons At The Grocery Store

Image source: Obvious Plant

#3

This Guy Left Some Fake In-Store Coupons At The Grocery Store

Image source: Obvious Plant

#4

This Guy Left Some Fake In-Store Coupons At The Grocery Store

Image source: Obvious Plant

#5

This Guy Left Some Fake In-Store Coupons At The Grocery Store

Image source: Obvious Plant

#6

This Guy Left Some Fake In-Store Coupons At The Grocery Store

Image source: Obvious Plant

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
