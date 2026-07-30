GF Finds Out BF Secretly Dated Another Woman For Months, Tricks Him Into Paying For Fake Abortion

Trust is a funny thing. It takes months or even years to build, yet it can disappear faster than leftovers at a family barbecue. Most people hope they’ll never have to wonder whether their partner is telling the truth, but sometimes a tiny clue is all it takes to send someone down a rabbit hole they never wanted to enter.
Today’s Original Poster (OP) found herself in exactly that situation after a seemingly ordinary social media post led her to discover that the man she’d been dating for two years had been living a secret double life. Instead of walking away quietly, she devised an elaborate revenge scheme that she believes ultimately cost him his new relationship.
More info: Reddit
While some choose to cry in bed with ice cream after they discover a partner has cheated, others find themselves imagining the most dramatic ways to make an ex regret their actions
Image credits: magnific / Magnific (not the actual photo)
The author dated her boyfriend for two years before discovering through an Instagram post that he was secretly seeing another woman
Image credits: magnific / Magnific (not the actual photo)
She confronted the other woman, but after their argument and her boyfriend defending the new girlfriend, she decided to take revenge alone
Image credits: ivankyryk / Magnific (not the actual photo)
She faked a pregnancy using altered tests and an ultrasound, convincing her ex that she needed money for an abortion
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After the pressure caused his new relationship to end, her ex begged for another chance, while she later learned he started therapy and changed his behavior
The OP explained that she had been in a relationship with a guy for two years before she started feeling that something wasn’t right. Unfortunately, her suspicions were eventually confirmed through an Instagram post. A woman had uploaded a photo of herself having dinner in what looked strikingly similar to her boyfriend’s home. Curious, she contacted the woman, but the conversation quickly became hostile.
The other woman accused her of being the “mistress” and insisted nothing would come between her and her boyfriend. Realizing they were unlikely to work together, the woman decided she would handle the situation herself. A week later, she launched what she described as her revenge plan. She sent her ex altered pregnancy tests alongside an ultrasound image she claimed was proof she was expecting his child.
She told him she wanted to terminate the pregnancy and that she needed money for the procedure. The mounting pressure eventually took a toll on his new relationship as about a week after the fake pregnancy story began, the other woman ended things with him. Not long afterward, the man met with his ex in person, paid the money she had requested, and allegedly broke down in tears.
The OP noted that the guy begged her to keep the baby and promised he would change if given another chance. Although the plan achieved the outcome she wanted, she acknowledged that she had been frightened while carrying it out, realizing afterward that the situation could easily have spiraled into something far more dangerous.
Image credits: Wavebreak Media / Magnific (not the actual photo)
Finding out a partner has been unfaithful rarely happens all at once. In many cases, people first notice subtle changes in their partner’s routines, communication, or behavior before they have any concrete proof that something is wrong. Select Services notes that paying attention to inconsistencies can encourage important conversations instead of letting doubts quietly grow.
Discovering the truth is one thing, but deciding how to respond is another. Essence explains that people who have been cheated on sometimes retaliate because betrayal can feel like an attack on their dignity, not just their relationship. Acts of revenge may seem like a way to reclaim power or punish the person who caused the pain. However, they note that the emotional relief is often short-lived.
Betrayal by someone you trust commonly triggers feelings of shock, anger, anxiety, and grief, and rebuilding a sense of emotional security afterward can take time. Psychology Today notes that when someone has a personal or family history involving infidelity, a new betrayal may reopen old emotional wounds, making the experience feel even more devastating than it otherwise would.
Netizens praised the creativity behind her revenge. They also admitted they were shocked by how far the OP went, but still felt her ex had brought the situation on himself by cheating. What do you think about this situation? Was this a case of justified revenge, or did she take things way too far? We would love to know your thoughts!
Netizens acknowledged that while the fake pregnancy scheme was risky, they believed the cheating was the bigger wrongdoing
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