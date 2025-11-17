After I Gave Birth To My Daughter, She Became My Model In Recreating Fairytale Photoshoots

by

It was only a matter of time.

Combining the wonderful cause of motherhood with the passion for photography was obvious.

I have been photographing people for over 10 years. Typically, these sessions were stylized in a fairy-tale atmosphere, often surrounded by animals such as alpacas, llamas, reindeer, or foxes. During my sessions, an American bald eagle, an owl, and a herd of deer also appeared. I photographed princesses in beautiful, colorful styles in various cities in Poland and beyond. I hope that with my photo sessions, I have brought joy to many beautiful women who felt even more beautiful after wearing wonderful outfits and makeup.

More info: Instagram | Facebook

Sunflower’s lover

After I Gave Birth To My Daughter, She Became My Model In Recreating Fairytale Photoshoots

How could I not continue doing what I love?

Today my daughter is only 4 months old, and despite her young age, she tries to sleep through the photo sessions that her mother takes care of. Also before the birth, I decided to do a few pregnancy sessions.

Being a mother cannot completely take away your passions. We must try to continue this – at least in a small way.

Apparently, the first child has the most photos. I hope that all my children will be able to sit down one autumn evening with tea in their hands and smile at one of the albums filled with their faces and fairy-tale arrangements.

It’s no coincidence that my daughter’s name is Alice.

By you: Alice in Wonderland.

Sunflower’s lover II

After I Gave Birth To My Daughter, She Became My Model In Recreating Fairytale Photoshoots

Wonderland

After I Gave Birth To My Daughter, She Became My Model In Recreating Fairytale Photoshoots

Lavender field

After I Gave Birth To My Daughter, She Became My Model In Recreating Fairytale Photoshoots

Again in wonderland

After I Gave Birth To My Daughter, She Became My Model In Recreating Fairytale Photoshoots

In memory of your all sweet dreams

After I Gave Birth To My Daughter, She Became My Model In Recreating Fairytale Photoshoots

Strawberry

After I Gave Birth To My Daughter, She Became My Model In Recreating Fairytale Photoshoots

Princess Alice and the Seven Teddy Bears

After I Gave Birth To My Daughter, She Became My Model In Recreating Fairytale Photoshoots

Just relax

After I Gave Birth To My Daughter, She Became My Model In Recreating Fairytale Photoshoots

Pregnancy times

After I Gave Birth To My Daughter, She Became My Model In Recreating Fairytale Photoshoots

Pregnancy times II

After I Gave Birth To My Daughter, She Became My Model In Recreating Fairytale Photoshoots

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
I Pulled Up Some Of My Different Editorial Mood Photos That Resonate With The Current Lockdown (7 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Viral Video Shows Adorable Moment When A Puppy Cuddles Up To A Kitten
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Finally, There’s A Gym That Offers Napping Classes For Tired Adults, And Here’s How It Works
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
I Combined The Number Of Each Decade With One Thing That Defined It (9 Gifs)
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Restaurant Puts Fridge In Street So Hungry People Can Take Leftovers
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Hand Painted Car With A Brush
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.