After I Gave Birth To My Daughter, She Became My Model In Recreating Fairytale Photoshoots

It was only a matter of time.
Combining the wonderful cause of motherhood with the passion for photography was obvious.
I have been photographing people for over 10 years. Typically, these sessions were stylized in a fairy-tale atmosphere, often surrounded by animals such as alpacas, llamas, reindeer, or foxes. During my sessions, an American bald eagle, an owl, and a herd of deer also appeared. I photographed princesses in beautiful, colorful styles in various cities in Poland and beyond. I hope that with my photo sessions, I have brought joy to many beautiful women who felt even more beautiful after wearing wonderful outfits and makeup.
Sunflower’s lover
How could I not continue doing what I love?
Today my daughter is only 4 months old, and despite her young age, she tries to sleep through the photo sessions that her mother takes care of. Also before the birth, I decided to do a few pregnancy sessions.
Being a mother cannot completely take away your passions. We must try to continue this – at least in a small way.
Apparently, the first child has the most photos. I hope that all my children will be able to sit down one autumn evening with tea in their hands and smile at one of the albums filled with their faces and fairy-tale arrangements.
It’s no coincidence that my daughter’s name is Alice.
By you: Alice in Wonderland.
Sunflower’s lover II
Wonderland
Lavender field
Again in wonderland
In memory of your all sweet dreams
Strawberry
Princess Alice and the Seven Teddy Bears
Just relax
Pregnancy times
Pregnancy times II
