“What’s A Fact You Learned Way Too Late In Life That Blew Your Mind?” (30 Answers)

I used to think that having facts and logic on your side will automatically convince someone their argument is incorrect but boy was I wrong.
You don’t need to accept the abuse from them just because they’re “family.”
Sometimes, going no-contact is the best choice.
You can buy a cake anytime. It doesn’t have to be for a birthday, nobody checks.
People are really THAT stupid.
You will face scrutiny and hatred regardless of what you decide to do, so you might as well spend your time doing what you want
Not everyone is as nice/empathetic as I am. This was a very difficult thing to accept.
Others are not thinking about you as much as you think they are.
If I don’t mind, why would anyone else?? Example: I used to not want to impose by asking for favours or help, but noticed I would jump at the opportunity to help others because I wanted to help a fellow human. Why did I ever think that nobody else would want to help me?
Side lesson that I am still learning: if you need help, fricking ask for help dummy!!
The Picard quote!
“Sometimes you can play the game, and make no mistakes, but still lose anyway. That’s not a weakness, that is just life.”
If I had a nickel for Everytime I failed, by doing everything As Directed… I’d have about $20.00…
There’s no point in arguing with people online. They’re always just waiting for their turn to type/ talk and it rarely ends cordially. Just disagree, have the thought then move on.
How your seemingly very capable, perfectly logical parents can suddenly start to decline very quickly and become withdrawn, difficult, suspicious people who are clearly suffering but are very hard to help.
Being charismatic, in the sense of getting people to like and trust you as a person, has much more to do with being a good, active listener and much less to do with being endlessly entertaining.
It’s more about what you hear and how you respond than what you just open with and say.
storing berries in glass jars makes them last exceptionally longer in your fridge
Co-workers are NOT your friends.
I discovered recently that I am on the high functioning/low needs autistic. I have difficulty maintaining focus, random bursts of hyper focus, random specific memory, and my social interactions are defined as blunt and pointed but genuine and honest.
So many events/challenges/obstacles in my life suddenly make sense now that we know what limits I have with tasks and conversations
This seems trivial, but it still blew my mind – love really works best when it’s mutual.
It doesn’t always have to be equal, but if the love is only coming from one side, it’s not really good for anyone in the end.
If you need to figure out a percentage of a number but it’s tough out whatever, you can just… Move the percent sign to the other number and solve it that way. That’s a weird way to say it, here are some examples.
What’s 16% of 25? No idea. But I know 25% of 16 is 4 and there’s your answer to the first problem.
60% of 125? Who knows. But 125% of 60 is easier – it’s 75.
What’s 4% of 75? Easy. It’s 3 because that’s 75% of 4.
I wish I could say that learning this actually changed my life. It didn’t. But it did blow my mind as someone who thought he knew some cool obscure math tricks.
I’m 2 weeks shy of my 30th birthday and move to the Portland metro area. I go up to Forest Parkwith my wife and kid and she tells me to keep an eye out for flying squirrels. “Yeah right. And you can keep your eye out for leprechauns.”
And that’s when I found out they were real and not some b******t made up to make fun of kids in my Boy Scout troop growing up.
That the Mormon church wasn’t true. I got out in my early twenties, but still too long to put up with that.
Alcohol doesn’t fix problems, it only makes them worse
You can’t make someone like you. And if you try it will probably make them like you less
When I was ateen I thought I was much better than other girls for not caring about boys…dum dum dum I’m gay.
When women breastfeed, the milk comes out of the nipple in multiple places similar to a watering can… I thought it was just one hole and one stream.
That I like someone does not mean they like me.
For most of us, there really are only a handful of people who truly love you and care about you. The rest of them are thinking about themselves and/or the handful that they love. I know that sounds misanthropic and curmudgeonly, but that’s what I’ve come to realize on this, my 52 time, around the sun.
Helium is mined from the ground
that most people in the world can picture things in their heads. look up aphantasia. i learned about it like 3-4 months ago, and i am in my 40s.
The way people, at least typical “Western” middle-class people, relate to their parents changes a lot as one ages, but in a very standard, typical way.
When you are a kid, you often look up to your parents, or at least crave their approval; you can’t imagine it any other way.
As a teenager, you may still love and respect your parents, but your esteem for them just plummets. Suddenly, they seem so hopelessly out of touch.
Once you stop living with your parents, they seem a lot less annoying, but you start to take stock of all the problems you have in your life and trace them back to your parents.
This stage lasts for a while and, depending on how deep you feel the damage is, you may become a lot more distant from your parents. Some people stay this way for the rest of their lives but, in my experience, it’s usually not the case.
Like with all the other stages, it feels like it will last forever, it feels you have reached your final wise conclusion. But then, at some point, you just make your peace. You see your parents as a mixture of their own problematic childhoods and issues they had as adults and shielded you from. You see how often, as bad as they may have done, they were actually trying their best for you. And you realize that the one hurting the most from your grudges is yourself.
that leaving grape juice for a year in my closet doesnt mean it turns into wine
Other people are just like me on the inside of their mind. They make no sense and can do things without any reason behind them, that aren’t affected by my behavior at all. Someone can be in a bad mood and there can be no reason for it and nothing I can say to change it.
This hit me at like (I’m ashamed to admit it) 22 years old or so. I was f*****g floored it sounds stupid but it was such a profound epiphany. I never thought of myself as self centered before I accepted all this, but now I can see when I was younger I thought I controlled everything
