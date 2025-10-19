68 Times People Couldn’t Make Sense Of What They Were Seeing And Could Only Facepalm (New Pics)

A lot of internet fads come and go, but there are a few things that seem to have a constant demand online, and fails definitely belong to this category. Similar to cats, no matter how many you’ve seen, every single one is still unique in its own way. And nowhere is that better showcased than on the legendary subreddit r/facepalm. It’s full of bad luck, questionable decisions, and secondhand embarrassment. After all, nothing brings comfort quite like realizing someone out there manages to mess up even harder than you.

#1 Make It Make Sense

Image source: WinterYogurtcloset61, missmayn

#2 A Big Lesson For All!!

Image source: John_1992_funny

#3 Can’t Afford To Be Taxed

Image source: Monsur_Ausuhnom

#4 Simple As That

Image source: Odyssey_Dragonfly

#5 On Starvation

Image source: Monsur_Ausuhnom

#6 Psychopaths

Image source: paul_c_watson

#7 Great Question!

Image source: monaleeparis

#8 The Official Tomi Lahren

Image source: Jane_Cats

#9 Yeah

Image source: MameFatouNiang

#10 If Know, You Say

Image source: John_1992_funny

#11 Not Even His Own

Image source: acyn

#12 The Company Has Needs… Which Don’t Include Employees I Guess

Image source: GothSpite

#13 Still Doing Better Than You

Image source: Theodore-Nunez

#14 Ew, A Lab Diamond?

Image source: Laila_Serenade

#15 And When He’s Not Doing It Himself, His Lovely Followers To Do It For Him

Image source: Ok_Improvement_7942, DanaSchwartzzz

#16 Murica

Image source: Monsur_Ausuhnom

#17 Earning The Right To Live

Image source: HeavyLeeT1

#18 Not Almost Embarrassing. Straight Up Humiliating

Image source: ExactlySorta, Acyn

#19 The Far-Right Sure Do Come Real Close To Getting It Sometimes

Image source: guitarguy12341

#20 Perhaps Two Minutes!!

Image source: mitzvah88

#21 On Double Standards

Image source: Monsur_Ausuhnom

#22 Fancy That

Image source: StrangeDig3811

#23 Smh This Woman…

Image source: Zesty-Erotic_Goddess

#24 System Is Failing

Image source: DanPriceSeattle

#25 Did He Think No One Would Check?

Image source: Doc_tor_Bob

#26 He Thought That Wouldn’t Come Out…

Image source: Mr__O__

#27 There Is Some Idiot Stamping This On Five Dollar Bills, Thinking The Lincoln Memorial Is The White House

Image source: Grand_Election4609

#28 “I’ll Give You The Truth…”

Image source: what_eve_r

#29 Patton Oswalt On Point Here LOL, Elmo Is So Transparent!

Image source: no_longer_huhman

#30 “Their” 🙄🤦‍♂️

Image source: pulse_trump

#31 Times Have Changed

Image source: QasimRashid

#32 Love That Joe Is Sharing This Story

Image source: Riyadhdead

#33 Scott’s Not A Good Person

Image source: GNPTelenor

#34 This Is The Dumbest Timeline

Image source: mrbenwexler

#35 It’s Depend

Image source: John_1992_funny

#36 Imagine Being This Dumb

Image source: ChristinaLyn72

#37 You Can’t Get Any More Divorced Than This

Image source: MoreMotivation

#38 Facepalm

Image source: blankblank60000

#39 Billionaire Turns Beautiful Landscape Into A Dump Because They Blocked Part Of The Wall

Image source: Doc_tor_Bob

#40 No Way

Image source: NdegeKev

#41 Literal Facepalm

Image source: Doc_tor_Bob

#42 Wow 🤦

Image source: Nice_Substance9123

#43 Ron Desantis Is Willing To Kill Floridians To Own The Libs

Image source: MoreMotivation

#44 Oh The Irony

Image source: blaze_uchiha999

#45 Florida Needs Help, But Their Reps Said No To Fema Funding

Image source: GerryConnolly, GerryConnolly

#46 AI Bros Discover Copyright Infringement

Image source: americanthaiguy, culturecrave

#47 Misdirected Anger

Image source: Enchant_Sticks

#48 Elon Suspends A Journalist For Sharing The Jd Vance Dossier

Image source: Unusual-State1827

#49 He Borrowed A Family For His Campaign Picture

Image source: thenewyorkgod

#50 The Tampa Bay Area’s Main Hospital And Only Trauma Center Is Built On An Island At Sea Level

Image source: OGSyedIsEverywhere

#51 Twitter In Brazil – Elon Musk Agrees To Appoint A Legal Representative, Pays Fines And Takes Down User Accounts That The Court Had Ordered Removed

Image source: SierraCameraShy

#52 That’s An AI Photo

Image source: Nighthawking2

#53 It’s Like He Wants To Get Voted Out As Sheriff

Image source: Doc_tor_Bob

#54 They’re Bringing Their “Fight” To Reddit

Image source: CardLivez

#55 The Audacity Of This Man

Image source: elonmusk

#56 No Fact Checking

Image source: Rachtrott

#57 Fair Point Though

Image source: REDEAT10

#58 Elon Musk To Remove The Block Button On Twitter

Image source: elonmusk

#59 He Finally Built That Wall

Image source: verylateish

#60 Still Figuring It Out

Image source: AntiFacistBossBitch

#61 Apparently The Dork Maga Activates His Incel Edgelord Face Every Time He Sees A President

Image source: rhythmstripp

#62 Ariana Grande Is White As Well🤦‍♂️

Image source: _crazyboyhere_

#63 To Believe This Is Real

Image source: Mr__O__

#64 One Question: Why?

Image source: AntiFacistBossBitch

#65 What Do I Even Say

Image source: PlatypusesOrPlatipi

#66 Twitter Right Now

Image source: Sometypeofway18

#67 😭🤦

Image source: Nice_Substance9123

#68 This Guy Can Not Handle The Truth

Image source: GoMx808-0

