50 Times People Made Fools Out Of Themselves By Exposing Their Stupidity (New Pics)

If there’s one thing the digital age has taught us, it’s that nothing disappears from the internet. Everyone keeps receipts of past social media activity in some form, a few of which may bite back in the future. 

That’s where the Facepalm subreddit comes in. This online group collects screenshots of people’s posts worthy of the spotlight of shame, some from public figures. 8.3 million members keep the page alive with tweets and replies showing how questionably some people’s minds work. 

Go ahead and see for yourself. Here’s a compilation of the images that stood out to us. Some may shake your faith in humanity, so proceed with caution. 

#1 Make It Make Sense

Image source: WinterYogurtcloset61

#2 Can’t Afford To Be Taxed

Image source: RBReich

#3 Simple As That

Image source: Odyssey_Dragonfly

#4 Tough Times Always Reveal The Crybabies

Image source: jjoque

#5 Never To Be Satisfied

Image source: mhdksafa

#6 Never Happening

Image source: Monsur_Ausuhnom

#7 Well You’re Not Wrong

Image source: The_Sarcastic_J

#8 The Company Has Needs… Which Don’t Include Employees I Guess

Image source: GothSpite

#9 It’s Just Sad

Image source: RadiantRush0

#10 Go Ruin Your Own Counties

Image source: Mr__O__

#11 Florida Needs Help, But Their Reps Said No To Fema Funding

Image source: GerryConnolly

#12 Murica

Image source: Monsur_Ausuhnom

#13 Same Tired Playbook

Image source: uDoucheChill

#14 Ew, A Lab Diamond?

Image source: missmayn

#15 This One Got Me Boiling

Image source: YourLocalFemboyMaid

#16 Despised One

Image source: Radiant_Whitley

#17 I Knew It!

Image source: timruss2

#18 Never. Murica

Image source: thatquietsong

#19 Advantages And Disadvantages Of Teleworking

Image source: BarronGreen89

#20 Still Doing Better Than You

Image source: Theodore-Nunez

#21 A Big Lesson For All!!

Image source: John_1992_funny

#22 He Borrowed A Family For His Campaign Picture

Image source: thenewyorkgod

#23 Misdirected Anger

Image source: robrousseau

#24 Fancy That

Image source: StrangeDig3811

#25 This Is Literally Unconstitutional…

Image source: PopBase

#26 Any Bulls**t Lie Will Do In The Name Of Fascism

Image source: TheRealThelmaJ1

#27 Wild And Very Sad

Image source: uDoucheChill

#28 What Can I Say Just America

Image source: teshkerensaad

#29 On Double Standards

Image source: TristanSnell

#30 System Is Failing

Image source: DanPriceSeattle

#31 Ope

Image source: Comfortable-Map6282

#32 Someone Who’s Clearly Not Racist

Image source: AskJayce

#33 The Far-Right Sure Do Come Real Close To Getting It Sometimes

Image source: guitarguy12341

#34 Great Question!

Image source: monaleeparis

#35 It Doesn’t Make Any Sense

Image source: GlooomySundays

#36 How To Explain Maga To Boomers. You’re Welcome America

Image source: PawPaw_Burlap

#37 Times Have Changed

Image source: John_1992_funny

#38 Mom

Image source: Delightful_Lime

#39 Yp

Image source: JuryDesigner3255

#40 Murica! Freedumb!

Image source: AppealImpure2690

#41 Patton Oswalt On Point Here LOL, Elmo Is So Transparent!

Image source: no_longer_huhman

#42 The Percentage Is Probably Higher

Image source: Monsur_Ausuhnom

#43 You Can’t Get Any More Divorced Than This

Image source: MoreMotivation

#44 The Tampa Bay Area’s Main Hospital And Only Trauma Center Is Built On An Island At Sea Level

Image source: OGSyedIsEverywhere

#45 Facepalm

Image source: blankblank60000

#46 Imagine Being This Dumb

Image source: uDoucheChill

#47 The Audacity Of This Man

Image source: elonmusk

#48 I See So Many Political Stuff So Wanted To Add Some Chances

Image source: Itoo00

#49 Oh The Irony

Image source: blaze_uchiha999

#50 This Isn’t 1800s, Right?

Image source: depressedsinnerxiii

#51 This Is Just Straight Up Racism

Patrick Penrose
