120 Face Paint Ideas That Could Spice Up The Next Party

by

There is something special about the face paint ideas that fill Instagram and other social media sites. Focusing on a single aspect of the body, they highlight your face and suit any interesting tattoo you might have on your body. Today, the internet is filled with a lot of Halloween face paint ideas since people want to spice up a party with their looks. But it’s important to remember that face painting has a much deeper meaning in some cultures.

Face and body painting has a lot of meaning in some cultures. While face paintings these days are seen more as a way to express your creativity, in the old days, they were used to mark an occasion. For example, in the Paleolithic period, face paint was used as a part of an important ritual, like celebrating adulthood or mourning a loss of a family member or friend. As time went on, it was used for entertainment or as camouflage.

So, if you are not going to war and want to have innocent fun with your friends or alone, try this form of art at home. Below, we have compiled some complex and simple face paint ideas to enjoy. If the idea seems interesting to you, leave an upvote on it. Otherwise, if you have some experience in this art form, share your knowledge in the comments below.

#1 Been Practicing Some Facepaint For October So I Took A Swing At Being A Ghost!

120 Face Paint Ideas That Could Spice Up The Next Party

Image source: artaddict702

#2 Galactic Goddess, Me, Face Paint

120 Face Paint Ideas That Could Spice Up The Next Party

Image source: RoseZyra

#3 Let The Game Begin!

120 Face Paint Ideas That Could Spice Up The Next Party

Image source: gemini.yinn

#4 Facepainted To Show What Lies Beneath Her Skin

120 Face Paint Ideas That Could Spice Up The Next Party

Image source: thebobstu

#5 There Was An Attempt To Make A Face Paint

120 Face Paint Ideas That Could Spice Up The Next Party

Image source: MattloKei

#6 I Have Been Playing Around With Face Painting Since Last Halloween. Here Are A Few Of My Favorite Ones!

120 Face Paint Ideas That Could Spice Up The Next Party

Image source: Manatee94

#7 Facepaint Ideas

120 Face Paint Ideas That Could Spice Up The Next Party

Image source: fannuxmakeup

#8 My Friend’s Take On “Day Of The Dead” Make-Up

120 Face Paint Ideas That Could Spice Up The Next Party

Image source: needz

#9 Venom

120 Face Paint Ideas That Could Spice Up The Next Party

Image source: Vevered1

#10 Athena From God Of War Inspired Facepaint By Me! Hope You Enjoy

120 Face Paint Ideas That Could Spice Up The Next Party

Image source: seekayseee

#11 Facepaint Ideas

120 Face Paint Ideas That Could Spice Up The Next Party

Image source: linzibee21

#12 I Work In An Operating Room And We Had A Face Painter Come Into Work. This Is What Patient See As They Are Coming Out Of Anesthesia

120 Face Paint Ideas That Could Spice Up The Next Party

Image source: dotacasher111

#13 The “Water” Was Painted On My Face Using Only Makeup. This Took Me 4-5 Hours

120 Face Paint Ideas That Could Spice Up The Next Party

Image source: mariannaxrudus

#14 Tried My Hand At A Pop Art Zombie

120 Face Paint Ideas That Could Spice Up The Next Party

Image source: DennaBee

#15 My Halloween Facepaint

120 Face Paint Ideas That Could Spice Up The Next Party

Image source: thetriggerbug

#16 Fiona

120 Face Paint Ideas That Could Spice Up The Next Party

Image source: fx_freak

#17 Black Hole Sun, Me, Face/Body Painting

120 Face Paint Ideas That Could Spice Up The Next Party

Image source: callmemommymua

#18 Alien Goddess, Me (Draegonqueen), Face Paint

120 Face Paint Ideas That Could Spice Up The Next Party

Image source: RoseZyra

#19 Practicing My Color Blending With This Frankenstein Variation

120 Face Paint Ideas That Could Spice Up The Next Party

Image source: theoffbeats00

#20 Face Painting

120 Face Paint Ideas That Could Spice Up The Next Party

Image source: Timazie

#21 Chopped Face Illusion

120 Face Paint Ideas That Could Spice Up The Next Party

Image source: ngee_mua

#22 Thoughts?

120 Face Paint Ideas That Could Spice Up The Next Party

Image source: Vevered1

#23 My Attempt At Storm

120 Face Paint Ideas That Could Spice Up The Next Party

Image source: Vevered1

#24 Sloth

120 Face Paint Ideas That Could Spice Up The Next Party

Image source: imgur.com

#25 Strawberry Skull

120 Face Paint Ideas That Could Spice Up The Next Party

Image source: makeupformermaid

#26 Scary Pumpkin Face I Did!

120 Face Paint Ideas That Could Spice Up The Next Party

Image source: Lilythine

#27 The Starry Night

120 Face Paint Ideas That Could Spice Up The Next Party

Image source: svenjamariee

#28 Pintacaritas Hulk

120 Face Paint Ideas That Could Spice Up The Next Party

Image source: azu_pintacaritas

#29 Painted The Grinch Last Christmas

120 Face Paint Ideas That Could Spice Up The Next Party

Image source: LALI001

#30 Blueprint

120 Face Paint Ideas That Could Spice Up The Next Party

Image source: kattlegaspi

#31 Bright Sky

120 Face Paint Ideas That Could Spice Up The Next Party

Image source: michellealicemakeup

#32 Wave

120 Face Paint Ideas That Could Spice Up The Next Party

Image source: flaurybi_art

#33 A Spirited Away Inspired Face-Paint. Very Proud Of My Detail Work

120 Face Paint Ideas That Could Spice Up The Next Party

Image source: seekayseee

#34 Avatar The Last Air Bender Inspo

120 Face Paint Ideas That Could Spice Up The Next Party

Image source: lingliinglau

#35 Decided To Try My Hand At Some More Face Painting Just To See How It Turned Out. Spiders N’ Stuff

120 Face Paint Ideas That Could Spice Up The Next Party

Image source: aradicalpanda

#36 These Eyes Were Painted On My Face Using Only Make-Up

120 Face Paint Ideas That Could Spice Up The Next Party

Image source: mariannaxrudus

#37 No Title, Facepainting, Anonymous Artist In Balboa Park

120 Face Paint Ideas That Could Spice Up The Next Party

Image source: wabafetwaffles

#38 Life In Death, Draegonqueen, Face Paint

120 Face Paint Ideas That Could Spice Up The Next Party

Image source: RoseZyra

#39 In Bloom

120 Face Paint Ideas That Could Spice Up The Next Party

Image source: seekayseee

#40 Done With Cheap Japanese Face Paint

120 Face Paint Ideas That Could Spice Up The Next Party

Image source: skinnyawkward

#41 Home Alone Fun Just Before Christmas

120 Face Paint Ideas That Could Spice Up The Next Party

Image source: blueyedfly

#42 A Simple Sugar Skull

120 Face Paint Ideas That Could Spice Up The Next Party

Image source: LALI001

#43 Inspo Greta Mikki. I Don’t Love It But It’s Different For Me!

120 Face Paint Ideas That Could Spice Up The Next Party

Image source: makeupformermaid

#44 Gothic Skull With Handmade Headpiece

120 Face Paint Ideas That Could Spice Up The Next Party

Image source: MiloFromSpace19

#45 That’s Cool

120 Face Paint Ideas That Could Spice Up The Next Party

Image source: aske.crafts

#46 Brushstroke Rainbow Skull

120 Face Paint Ideas That Could Spice Up The Next Party

Image source: jessieleeartistry

#47 Lollipop Inspo

120 Face Paint Ideas That Could Spice Up The Next Party

Image source: gemini.yinn

#48 Super Cool

120 Face Paint Ideas That Could Spice Up The Next Party

Image source: coisasda_luluzinha

#49 This Took A Long Time

120 Face Paint Ideas That Could Spice Up The Next Party

Image source: ____t_a_t_a___

#50 Facepaint Ideas

120 Face Paint Ideas That Could Spice Up The Next Party

Image source: chris.tiart

#51 Masterpiece

120 Face Paint Ideas That Could Spice Up The Next Party

Image source: abhijeetshreshth

#52 Scary Butterfly

120 Face Paint Ideas That Could Spice Up The Next Party

Image source: dora_tabakaki

#53 What A Zombie

120 Face Paint Ideas That Could Spice Up The Next Party

Image source: pinkpeony1984

#54 Any Fin Is Possible With Body Art, Dear Cod, I Laughed So Hard Creating This One

120 Face Paint Ideas That Could Spice Up The Next Party

Image source: body_art_by_yolanda

#55 Not Only Did I Take A Mop To Prom, I Wore Icp Face Paint On School Picture Day In 2002

120 Face Paint Ideas That Could Spice Up The Next Party

Image source: thelemonx

#56 Pumpkin That I Did 2 Years Ago, It’s Not Perfect, But I Think It’s Decent

120 Face Paint Ideas That Could Spice Up The Next Party

Image source: Nikkie_04

#57 This Is The Very First Face Paint I’ve Been Proud Of

120 Face Paint Ideas That Could Spice Up The Next Party

Image source: TapewormSpaghetti

#58 Inspiration Included… I Think The Mask Came Out Cool

120 Face Paint Ideas That Could Spice Up The Next Party

Image source: DennaBee

#59 Eyes On Me

120 Face Paint Ideas That Could Spice Up The Next Party

Image source: trashbay

#60 So I Tried My Hand At A New Look. I Quite Like The Way It Turned Out!

120 Face Paint Ideas That Could Spice Up The Next Party

Image source: PunkChorus

#61 Another Joker

120 Face Paint Ideas That Could Spice Up The Next Party

Image source: thestah

#62 Facepaint Ideas

120 Face Paint Ideas That Could Spice Up The Next Party

Image source: ionovapolya

#63 Barbed Wire Skull

120 Face Paint Ideas That Could Spice Up The Next Party

Image source: katiifirecat

#64 We Hired A Kids Face Painter, And I Told Him To Do As He Pleased. I Am Pleased

120 Face Paint Ideas That Could Spice Up The Next Party

Image source: rooiss

#65 There’s Still A Trace Of Body Paint

120 Face Paint Ideas That Could Spice Up The Next Party

Image source: _dani_look

#66 The Artist Said This Was Her First Cow In 13 Years Of Face Painting

120 Face Paint Ideas That Could Spice Up The Next Party

Image source: sigmundfriend

#67 Skully Face, Me, Sfx Makeup/Face Painting

120 Face Paint Ideas That Could Spice Up The Next Party

Image source: HanginWithLucretia

#68 Something I Tried Out Yesterday

120 Face Paint Ideas That Could Spice Up The Next Party

Image source: toastthegeneral

#69 Jack-O-Lantern

120 Face Paint Ideas That Could Spice Up The Next Party

Image source: LALI001

#70 Tried Shading With A Dry Brush But Not The Best But Overall

120 Face Paint Ideas That Could Spice Up The Next Party

Image source: LALI001

#71 Werewolf At Night. So Many Festival Goers Were Jumping Scared When They Saw Me

120 Face Paint Ideas That Could Spice Up The Next Party

Image source: ballooneytune

#72 Psithurism – The Sound Of Wind In The Tree’s

120 Face Paint Ideas That Could Spice Up The Next Party

Image source: carsonjade.fx

#73 A Lot Of Work Went Into It

120 Face Paint Ideas That Could Spice Up The Next Party

Image source: untoquecitomagico

#74 Scary

120 Face Paint Ideas That Could Spice Up The Next Party

Image source: malaeface_facepaint

#75 That’s An Interesting One

120 Face Paint Ideas That Could Spice Up The Next Party

Image source: izzysmithmakeup

#76 Turning To Stone

120 Face Paint Ideas That Could Spice Up The Next Party

Image source: bethshearstone_makeup

#77 You’re A Mean One Mr. Grinch…

120 Face Paint Ideas That Could Spice Up The Next Party

Image source: niajeanartworks

#78 Internet Zombie

120 Face Paint Ideas That Could Spice Up The Next Party

Image source: laylathorpemakeup

#79 Frostbite, Me, Facepaint

120 Face Paint Ideas That Could Spice Up The Next Party

Image source: Pluto_Rose123

#80 Hi! What Do You Think Of My Look For Our Animal Theme Day At Work? I’m Pretty Happy With How It Turned Out

120 Face Paint Ideas That Could Spice Up The Next Party

Image source: jazzydepp

#81 I Do This For Fun In My Bathroom

120 Face Paint Ideas That Could Spice Up The Next Party

Image source: InstigatingPenguin

#82 A Make That Me And My GF Had Done For Halloween Last Year

120 Face Paint Ideas That Could Spice Up The Next Party

Image source: Moorgsz

#83 Did A Skull Look For Work With Some Pretty Cheap UV Glow Paints

120 Face Paint Ideas That Could Spice Up The Next Party

Image source: skinnyawkward

#84 Pop Art Zombie

120 Face Paint Ideas That Could Spice Up The Next Party

Image source: JHBEAUTY

#85 Avatar

120 Face Paint Ideas That Could Spice Up The Next Party

Image source: smedz.beauty

#86 Ahem… This Is The Story, Of A Clown, And Her Beloved Ring

120 Face Paint Ideas That Could Spice Up The Next Party

Image source: chimerabell

#87 Facepaint Ideas

120 Face Paint Ideas That Could Spice Up The Next Party

Image source: majapieniak_

#88 Under The Sea

120 Face Paint Ideas That Could Spice Up The Next Party

Image source: aleks.glamour

#89 Black Widow Spider

120 Face Paint Ideas That Could Spice Up The Next Party

Image source: _makeupbyizzy

#90 Facepaint Ideas

120 Face Paint Ideas That Could Spice Up The Next Party

Image source: valeriana_annamensis

#91 Hello, This Is Your Captain Speaking

120 Face Paint Ideas That Could Spice Up The Next Party

Image source: naama_b_s

#92 Once A Queen Will Always Be A Queen

120 Face Paint Ideas That Could Spice Up The Next Party

Image source: richarddleoo

#93 Pop Art Skull Facepaint I Wanted To Try Out

120 Face Paint Ideas That Could Spice Up The Next Party

Image source: Nonchalant_Nostalgia

#94 I’m The Guy With The Face Painted Double Eyes. Here Is What We Did The Following Year!

120 Face Paint Ideas That Could Spice Up The Next Party

Image source: dotacasher111

#95 Facepaint #3, Naomi Haverland, Oil

120 Face Paint Ideas That Could Spice Up The Next Party

Image source: JetCityPD

#96 Joker

120 Face Paint Ideas That Could Spice Up The Next Party

Image source: kinderschminken_lustaufbunt

#97 The Storm Is Coming

120 Face Paint Ideas That Could Spice Up The Next Party

Image source: fluffylion_sfx

#98 I’m Putting Joker Back On The Menu

120 Face Paint Ideas That Could Spice Up The Next Party

Image source: colorinstinct_faceandbodyart

#99 That’s Cool

120 Face Paint Ideas That Could Spice Up The Next Party

Image source: bodypaint_nc

#100 Facepaint Ideas

120 Face Paint Ideas That Could Spice Up The Next Party

Image source: isolumx

#101 From Winter To Spring

120 Face Paint Ideas That Could Spice Up The Next Party

Image source: Needeeja

#102 Procrastinating Studying For Finals By Doing Caveira Face Paint

120 Face Paint Ideas That Could Spice Up The Next Party

Image source: CitrusWasp

#103 Painting My Face Again

120 Face Paint Ideas That Could Spice Up The Next Party

Image source: jaffacakes88

#104 Kind Of A Lizard

120 Face Paint Ideas That Could Spice Up The Next Party

Image source: Vevered1

#105 Quit Face Painting A While Ago But Might Get Back Into It For Halloween This Year

120 Face Paint Ideas That Could Spice Up The Next Party

Image source: allisonwhatsherface

#106 Who Said Skulls Have To Be Scary?

120 Face Paint Ideas That Could Spice Up The Next Party

Image source: WittyLuluu

#107 Borderlands Facepaint (By Me, On Myself)

120 Face Paint Ideas That Could Spice Up The Next Party

Image source: Piqualilly

#108 My Brain Is Being Mean So I Drew A Snake On My Face To Make Me Feel Better

120 Face Paint Ideas That Could Spice Up The Next Party

Image source: whitneynartistry

#109 That’s All Over The Place

120 Face Paint Ideas That Could Spice Up The Next Party

Image source: scarily_cute_make_up

#110 Cat Woman

120 Face Paint Ideas That Could Spice Up The Next Party

Image source: oriya_liad

#111 Told The Face Painter At Mardi Gras To Just Draw Whatever… It’s Like He Could See Into My Soul

120 Face Paint Ideas That Could Spice Up The Next Party

Image source: ButtersHound

#112 “You First!” – 11 Year Old Neice Who Just Had A Discussion With The Face Painter

120 Face Paint Ideas That Could Spice Up The Next Party

Image source: reddit.com

#113 Warpaint, Me, Facepaint

120 Face Paint Ideas That Could Spice Up The Next Party

Image source: CHUCKBALLER-WARPAINT

#114 Double Smile, Me, Face Paint

120 Face Paint Ideas That Could Spice Up The Next Party

Image source: thundersnipe

#115 Deadpool

120 Face Paint Ideas That Could Spice Up The Next Party

Image source: Vevered1

#116 A Lil Throw Back

120 Face Paint Ideas That Could Spice Up The Next Party

Image source: moxie_facepaint

#117 You’re Just Like The Ocean, Got A Million Emotions

120 Face Paint Ideas That Could Spice Up The Next Party

Image source: 11makeup_addict

#118 Fave Gothic Face Paints From 2022

120 Face Paint Ideas That Could Spice Up The Next Party

Image source: king_kylew

#119 Original Pink Face

120 Face Paint Ideas That Could Spice Up The Next Party

Image source: brigeyboo1

#120 Clown

120 Face Paint Ideas That Could Spice Up The Next Party

Image source: fy_carine

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
This Adorable Netflix Dogumentary Follows 5 Labrador Puppies’ Training To Become Pawsome Guide Dogs
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Dutch Artist Illustrates Rats To Show Their Cute Side
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Salvador Dalatte
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Artist Draws Lovely Blue Cats And The Result Is Charming
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
The Darkest Instagram Account Ever Will Make You Laugh, Then Cry
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
This Facebook Group Is Full Of The Funniest And Craziest Signs Found In Public, And Here Are 30 Of The Best Ones
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.