Makeup For Ants: I Create Tiny Paintings On My Eyes

My name is Georgina Ryland. I’m from Brisbane, Australia, and I’m an award-winning makeup artist.
Although I’ve been trained as a prosthetic and film artist, with a keen interest in body painting, I’ve discovered a rather useless application of my skill: I can paint very small scenes and details on my eyes.
With teeny tiny brushes in hand and an array of paints, eyeshadows and liquid lipsticks, I hand paint everything on my own eye in a mirror; and yes, I can paint the other eye! (I just prefer the left). Each paint is quite short (usually shy of an hour) in comparison to my regular body paints (upwards of 4 hours) so I have a lot of freedom to play around. I paint in shape and line rather than sketching them out and I try to create challenges for myself every time.
More info: georginaryland.com | Facebook | Instagram
#1 Cat Eyeliner
#2 Starry Night
#3 The Great Wave Off Kanagawa
#4 Negative Space… Space!
#5 Sweets
#6 Geometric
#7 2spooky
#8 Monet’s Bridge
#9 Bang!
#10 Fruit And Veg
#11 Fireworks
#12 Pumpkin Spice
#13 Little Flower
#14 Take-out
Follow Us