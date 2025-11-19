“Racist Karen”: 30 People Post Receipts Of The Most Infuriating Things They’ve Witnessed (New Pics)

Unless you’re a super disciplined Buddhist monk living in a beautiful, calm, remote part of the earth, you’re probably bound to experience some level of annoyance in life. It may be mildly infuriating, like getting someone else’s food delivered to your door by mistake. Medium… getting locked out of your house. Or hot. Witnessing a despicable human being carrying out acts that shall not be mentioned here.
Thankfully, there’s somewhere you can go when the world tests your temper. And you really need to vent. r/ExtremelyInfuriating has more than 176,000 members, collectively raging about things that drive them to the brink of anger. From daily frustrations, to serious issues, news articles, personal stories, or just pet peeves, people are sharing and supporting each other through the reddest of times. Bored Panda has put together the top posts from the page, and many prove that mankind does indeed have a long way to go.
#1 Racist Karen Leaves A Message (Not Mine)
Image source: Yourfather223
#2 I Had To Evacuate From The Wildfires In LA
Had 30 minutes to leave my home. When my manager called me and asked if I remembered my work laptop. I said no I was fleeing for my life she sent this message to our group.
Image source: Wonderful_Spinach598
#3 Artificially Obsolete
Image source: 0xgaut
#4 280+ Year Old Tree In My Town Cut Down To Build Chick-Fil-A
Image source: LABoy12
#5 Found On Mildlyinfuriating. Nothing Mild About This
Image source: fuckballs9001
#6 This Cat Left In A Cage On The Side Of The Road
Image source: reddit.com
#7 Are You Being Serious?
Image source: AtomicRadiation
#8 How Does This Even Happen????
Image source: ItsProTimeBro
#9 People Suck
Image source: Just_L-i-v-i-n_
#10 Got This Frantic Text Early In The Morning. Dad Has My Back. I’m 20 Btw And She Kicked Me Out Of Her House Already
Image source: reddit.com
#11 Neighbor Behind Our Property Was Target Shooting In The Direction Of Our Home Because They “Thought No One Lived There”
Image source: guarantiddies
#12 Tesla Exploded In The Middle Of The Night
Image source: Wicked_Bizcuit
#13 I Think The Word “Why” Fits My Thoughts Best
Image source: Phil_Carrier
#14 Florida Teacher Here. This Is Our School’s “Library” Now
Image source: missmyrajv
#15 Neighbor Blocked The Dryer For 45 Minutes So She Could Use It When Her Clothes Finished
Image source: SerpentDragon
#16 This Is Beyond F**kedup
Image source: metrometro45
#17 Moving Horror
We moved from Nebraska to Maryland and hired a company to move us. They didn’t have a big enough truck so we had to throw away some of our stuff and leave behind some things like my husband’s big work bench. It took 3 weeks to get to us and we only got back 1/3 of our entire 2 bedroom apartment. I’ve spent days crying over this. I paid them $3,000. They told me to file a claim but without receipts to prove what we bought they would deny it immediately, that is exactly what the representative on the phone said.
We lost SO MUCH! That wooden chest was handmade by my husband’s great grandpa and it’s DESTROYED!
Image source: FightMeBro3579
#18 How On Earth Are Disposable Vapes With Lithium Batteries Legal?
Image source: Fir34blad801
#19 I Beg Your Finest F*****g Pardon, That’s Not How This Works
Image source: RootLoops369
#20 I Was In Mexico And I Saw This. These Poor Chickens And Ducks
Image source: reddit.com
#21 This Hotel Owner, James Brock, Poured Acid In His Pool In 1965 At The Monson Motor Lodge Just Because Black Individuals Wanted To Relax And Cool Off In The Pool Too
Image source: likerofgoodthings
#22 Pitbull Is In A Chihuahua Cage
Image source: sunshinezx6r
#23 How I Found My Car This Morning When I Was About To Go To Work
Image source: Mekelaxo
#24 He Removed A Divider And Let His Kids Lie Ubder An Art Piece. (Light Art Museum Budapest.)
Image source: Orcasareglorious
#25 Oh My God
Image source: mycrazylifeeveryday
#26 So I Broke My Leg. This Doesn’t Include The Emergency Room Visit Prior
Image source: gbhayesphoto
#27 Wtf Adobe🤡
Image source: Mysterious-Total9448
#28 I Work Hotel Maintenance And This Is What I Pulled Up To This Morning
Image source: facemelt1991
#29 Ticketmaster Scammed Thousands Of Fans, “Sold Out” Stadium Concert Is Empty
Image source: ResponsibleTap9745
#30 Egyptian Authorities Are Destroying Heritage Sites To Make Room For Highways
Image source: evening_shop
