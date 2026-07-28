44 Photos Showing Extremely Infuriating Things That May Ruin Your Day (New Pics)

Anger is a basic human emotion. Everyone experiences it in varying degrees, as there is always at least one thing that makes us tick. What matters more is how we deal with the situation once we feel our ears getting hot and our blood pressure rising.
One of the ways people express their outrage and exasperation is by posting online. That’s where communities like the Extremely Infuriating subreddit are for: to provide an outlet where the enraged can let off some steam.
Here are some of the posts from the page that drew the most ire, and you will see why as you scroll through.
#1 280+ Year Old Tree In My Town Cut Down To Build Chick-Fil-A
Image source: LABoy12
#2 I Let My Sister Borrow My Laptop Last Night, Woke Up To This
Image source: anonymous
#3 This Is Infuriating
Image source: builder525333
The Extremely Infuriating subreddit has 64,000 weekly visitors. That kind of traffic is solid proof that people may actually enjoy being rage-baited. But why is that?
#4 Kid Destroys $15,000 LEGO Sculpture An Hour After New Exhibit Opens
Image source: Jeff-Thy-Meme-God
#5 One. More. Cent
Image source: anonymous
#6 No Contact Mother Messaged Me
Image source: 444Lexie444
For one, our inherent negative biases make us gravitate towards online toxicity. It’s why a single disparaging comment stands out among thousands of praises, and it’s why news reports always begin with bad news, according to cognitive neuroscientist Dr. Christian Jarrett.
#7 My Teacher Wouldn’t Change It
Image source: Sir_Certainly
#8 Was Sick For Over A Week, GF Let The Dishes Pile Up The Whole Time
Image source: Lia-likes2draw
#9 I’m Losing My Mind And Considering Amputation
Image source: trexroasted
People may be fully aware that rage-bait content is intended to provoke them, yet they continue to consume it. According to University of Virginia psychology professor Bethany Teachman, it’s because anger compels us to take action and defend ourselves, which is rooted in evolutionary survival mechanisms.
“Feeling anger compels us to approach the anger trigger (in contrast to emotions like anxiety and sadness that make us want to withdraw or avoid), so we are often “baited” by rage bait,” Teachman said.
#10 People Suck
Image source: Just_L-i-v-i-n_
#11 Somebody Put Chewing Gum In The USB-Outlets On The Bus
Image source: weekendanchor
#12 Nephews Broke My Limited Edition And Gifted To Me Bob Segar Vinyl
Image source: Marsupialmobster
Being angry is exhausting. It drains you both physically and mentally. Having a lack of control can also put you in troublesome situations. This is where the importance of channeling that anger comes in.
According to clinical psychologist Leigh W. Jerome, it means responding to the emotion in a “reflective, regulated, and respectful” way.
#13 First Day Of Lockdown Restrictions Eased
Image source: Casual-redditor124
#14 I Had To Evacuate From The Wildfires In LA And Had 30 Minutes To Leave My Home. When My Manager Called Me And Asked If I Remembered My Work Laptop. I Said No I Was Fleeing For My Life She Sent This Message To Our Group
Image source: Wonderful_Spinach598
#15 I Bought A 64 Gig Flash Drive, Got Half Of What I Payed For
Image source: eggrollpotato
Jerome shared practical tips for channeling anger, including taking a time-out to process rage, taking a short walk, or stepping into a quiet space for deep breathing. She also advises noticing impulses and naming anger triggers.
“Your feelings are valid. You are only accountable for your actions and the consequences of your response,” she stated.
#16 My Friend’s Building Told Her They Needed To Look For Damaged Pipes Under Her Floor. She Came Home To This
Image source: anonymous
#17 Was Supposed To Drive 6 Hours To Meet Family Today. Instead, Woke Up To 4 Stolen Wheels. Happy Thanksgiving
Image source: RaveIsKing
#18 Tesla Exploded In The Middle Of The Night
Image source: Wicked_Bizcuit
#19 Someone Tried To Enter My Hotel Room At Night And Now The Lock Is Broken
Image source: Cool_Researcher4794
#20 School Refuses To Replace Battery, Says Swelling Is “Normal”
Image source: shredding_pow
#21 My Mom’s Boyfriend Threw Away My 9 Year Old Collection Of LEGO Just Because I Hadn’t Played With It In A While. There Are Sets From The 1990s In There And Also Sets In The Harry Potter Series
Image source: SecondNo1399
#22 Look Where The Dasher Delivered My Food!!!
Image source: OrganicAd7409
#23 A Kid Thought It Would Be Funny To Put A Padlock On The Entrance To My House
Image source: anonymous
#24 What My Cousin Did To My Newton’s Cradle
Image source: TheUnstopableBob
#25 Name Me A Bigger Scam
Image source: ddanilo1204
#26 My School Disabled Offline Editing And I Can’t Do My Work
Image source: [deleted]
#27 Oh My God
Image source: mycrazylifeeveryday
#28 How The Hell Does This Count As A Lunch?
Image source: anonymous
#29 Pro Diving Goggles (Plate Glass) Exploded In My Face While I Was Diving Out Today
Image source: burritolegend1500
#30 Cochlear America Turned Off My Cochlear Implant Remotely. Now I Can’t Hear Anything Because My Hearing Implant Is From An Older Version. + It Costs Thousands To Get A New One
Image source: DiligentSector8395
#31 This Is What My Friend Wears On The Beach. (They’re Wet Too.)
Image source: anonymous
#32 This Math Teacher’s Reason To Cut Marks
Image source: warhawk209812e99
#33 Hospital Bill Addressed To My Brother. He Passed Away In The Ambulance On The Way There
Image source: I_aim_to_sneeze
#34 A Cockroach Burrowed Into My Head
Image source: gharris02
#35 Client Fed My Album Cover Art To AI
Image source: Mousse_Rich
#36 Came Back To Find My Bike Held Hostage By A Stranger’s Cable Lock
Image source: Legitimate-Reason150
#37 Thank Mailman, Who Said Reading Is Essential??
Image source: nfamouschad
#38 My Lyft Driver Is Watching TV And On The Phone
Image source: jyeatbvg
#39 8 Year Old Cousin Stabbed My 300 Dollar All In One Computer When I Refused To Let Him Use It
Image source: Extension-Emu-8585
#40 I Spent A Month Making An Animation That Got Freebooted On Facebook And Over 300k More Views Than My Youtube Version 🙃
Image source: gapmunky
#41 Someone In My Hometown Plants Razors In Sausages Just To Be Cruel To The Local Dogs. Smh
Image source: flippy321
#42 Annoyance
Image source: upvote-for-vbucks
#43 Built My PC No More Than 1 Hour Ago, Very Nice
Image source: RewindUK
#44 $600 Dumpster We Rented Was Filled Overnight By Some Random Jerk
Image source: anonymous
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