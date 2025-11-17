Maine Coon Cats: Giant Kitties With The Softest Character

The Maine Coon cat is somewhat of a legend among cat lovers. After all, these kitties have the title of being the largest domesticated cat breed in the world. There is so much more to this wonderful breed than just their size, though, and that’s why we have created this article all about Maine Coon cats, answering your burning questions about these regal felines.
In this article, we’ll be discussing the history of the largest domestic cat, general breed information and characteristics, and how much a Maine Coon cat costs. We’ll also look at whether or not these kitties make good pets and what every breeder and owner should know.
But what value does information have without any visual aids, especially when we are discussing adorably cute cats? So, besides the breed dossier, you’ll also find a gallery of Maine Coons, showing them in various real-life situations, highlighting their real size and unmatchable beauty.
#1 Maine Coon – A Giant Kitty
Image source: milkyway_scientists
#2 Maine Coon Cat Looking Magnificent
Image source: earysbitch
#3 Maine Coon In Winter
Image source: novovo
#4 Girl With A Beautiful Maine Coon Cat
Image source: Imantas Boiko
#5 Our Maine Coon Is A Part Of Our Family
Image source: ultrarunningawayfromyou
#6 Maine Coon Cat
#7 Huge Maine Coon At The Vet
Image source: roto
#8 Maine Coon Cat
Image source: stinkylinkydingdong
#9 Fluffy Grey Maine Coon Cat
Image source: yolodolo
#10 Maine Coons Are Super Long
Image source: Chris Scott
#11 Maine Coon Cat
Image source: titan_tamer
#12 Giant Kitty
#13 One Long And Fluffy Cat
#14 Maine Coon In Winter
Image source: Don Hooper
#15 That’s How Big Maine Coon Cats Are!
Image source: thesun.co.uk
#16 Maine Coon Cat
Image source: barbara_khadeeva
#17 Maine Coon Cat With A Magnificent Tail
#18 Snoozing Maine Coon Cat
Image source: finn_mainecoon
#19 Max, My 4 Month Old Poly Maine Coon
Image source: Lilnoo
#20 Maine Coon Cat And Kitten
Image source: Chris Scott
#21 Maine Coon
Image source: Julie Celik
#22 My Friend’s Fabulous Maine Coon
Image source: saucyremix
#23 Maine Coon Cat
Image source: temppics
#24 Fluffy Maine Coon Cat
Image source: Peter König
#25 Huge Coon Cat
Image source: hill2cm
#26 Maine Coon On The Bed
#27 Maine Coon Cat
Image source: Olivier Bigot
#28 Maine Coon Cat
Image source: Chris Scott
#29 Feed Me Please!
#30 Maine Coon Cat
Image source: mylo.mainecoon
#31 Close Up Maine Coon Photo
Image source: Peter König
#32 Maine Coon Cat
Image source: imgur.com
#33 Maine Coon Cat
Image source: ImbalancedRabbit
#34 Maine Coon Cat
Image source: titsnboots
#35 Maxamus
#36 Maine Coon Cat
#37 Maine Coon Cat
Image source: noirhero
#38 Maine Coon
Image source: bigkitty17
#39 Maine Coon Cat
#40 Maine Coon Cat
#41 Maine Coon Cat
#42 Sleepy Maine Coon
#43 Rocky The Maine Coon Cat
#44 Maine Coon Next To Another Cat
#45 Lord Tiron
#46 Maine Coon Cat
#47 Maine Coon Cat
Image source: ulfa_endefacattery
#48 Maine Coon Cat
#49 Little Baby Maine Coon
#50 My 22lb Love Bug
#51 Nova, My 13- Year Old Maine Coon Mix- 22 Lbs. And 3.5 Feet Long
Follow Us