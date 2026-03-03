Explosive Scene At Pool Party As Mayor’s Son Confronts His Mom After Catching Her With His Friend

A new testimony revealed details of a heated argument between former DeRidder Mayor Misty Roberts and her son at a pool party, where she allegedly had physical relations with a 16-year-old boy.
Roberts was arrested shortly after the incident, which took place on July 20, 2024, at around 8 p.m. She stepped down from her mayorship days before she was detained by the police.
With the trial now unfolding at the 36th Judicial District Court of Beauregard Parish in Louisiana, a close friend of Roberts has shared more disturbing details about what went down that evening.
Best friend’s testimony detailed a screaming match between Misty Roberts and her son
Roberts, 43, pleaded not guilty to the charges of carnal knowledge of a juvenile and indecent behavior with a juvenile.
On Saturday, February 28, Roberts’ best friend and former sister-in-law, Jill Weaver, stated under oath that she visited the accused’s home the night of the incident. She left the party around 11 p.m. and returned after 2 a.m. after her son called her.
When she arrived, Roberts was “ranting and raving” with her teenage son, who was also screaming back, Weaver testified, according to American Press.
When prosecutor Charles Robinson asked about the topic of their argument, Weaver got emotional before she revealed: “He was saying (Roberts) effed his best friend.”
Roberts also accused her nephew, Weaver’s son, of filming the encounter. Weaver testified that the kids showed their phones to her and Roberts to prove they had no videos of the incident.
Weaver further revealed that Roberts threatened to harm herself, and recollected that her son retrieved a firearm from inside the accused’s home, unloaded it, and hid it inside a vehicle to keep it out of her reach.
The same night, Weaver texted her son not to talk about what had transpired: “Lie till you d*e.”
Misty Roberts exchanged texts with the alleged victim’s mother about pregnancy
As Bored Panda previously reported, the ex-Louisiana mayor’s texts, along with other documents revealed to the court earlier, painted an incriminating picture of the incident.
The original criminal complaint claimed that Roberts had pressed her backside up against the alleged victim at the pool party, took a photograph with him, and then kissed him. After making comments about being attracted to the teen, she allegedly went into a “bonus room” inside the house with him and locked the door.
Several teenagers who were present at the party, including Roberts’ daughter, testified seeing her and the boy “on top of each other” that night.
The jurors saw a recorded interview of Roberts’ son telling the investigators on the case that he saw his mother engaged in intimacy with his friend through a crack in the window.
A state police investigator testified that photos and videos of the incident were recovered from the phones of multiple teenagers who attended the party. The metadata for the files indicated the time and location of the recording as Roberts’ home that night.
Following the incident, Roberts was confronted by the boy’s mother over DM. She directly asked the former politician if there was any possibility of pregnancy.
“Out of respect for both our families, can you assure me that you can’t be pregnant?” her message read, as per court documents. Roberts replied: “Yes.”
“So, no protection? Are you on birth control? Have you had a tubal, hysterectomy?” the mother pressed.
“Birth control,” Roberts wrote back, according to the documents. “But, it also didn’t reach that point in those few minutes to have that concern. I understand the concern, but I can assure you of that.”
A DoorDash driver testified in the trial that he accepted an order of an emergency Plan B contraception from an individual named “Misty C” that same night, and delivered the same to Roberts’ front door.
Misty Roberts’ ex-husband admitted to “playing dumb” about the incident
Roberts’ ex-husband, Duncan Clanton, also took the stand on Saturday afternoon. He told the jurors that Roberts had told him directly about sleeping with the minor, and that the kids had caught them in the act, according to KPLC TV.
Roberts’ text messages to Clanton, which were revealed earlier, showed her saying: “I f***ed up. And I respect you enough to tell you.”
During the latest hearing, one of Clanton’s replies to Roberts read: “I would deny what happened if you’re approached by anyone at the meeting.”
He also informed her that he had “played dumb and denied” the matter after DeRidder City Councilman Joseph Daniel Reynolds, who is currently running for mayor, asked him about the alleged incident.
In another text, Clanton told Roberts, “I’m just trying to guard them for the rest of this week until we can get out of town.” He testified that he took the children on a vacation just one week after the alleged incident.
Roberts’ text messages to a minor, with the initial H.R., were also revealed to the court. In it, she said, “I love you, and I am so sorry. I cannot even believe it.” She apologized and said she was “scared to de*th.” H.R.’s responses were not in the documents.
