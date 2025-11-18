Exploring Contrasts: Black, White & A Hint Of Rainbow, Here’s My Modular Split Cup Acrylic Pour

This was my first time trying this kind of experiment: I had a little leftover rainbow paint in my modular split cup, so I poured layers of black and white on top and just went for it — a mix of wandering, straight, and jiggle pour. The result? Dreamy contrasts, feathery lines, and mysterious colors peeking through the monochrome flow.
I learned so much from this pour. Fluid art isn’t about perfection — it’s about pushing boundaries, exploring the unknown, … Sometimes it works, sometimes it surprises you… but it always teaches you something.
Let me know what you think — would you like to see me explore this black, white & rainbow combination again?
More info: youtu.be | fluid-art.co
