Woman Calls Babysitter Rude After She Refuses To Babysit Again

Babysitting is often one of the first jobs a teenager can have. It provides the teen with flexible hours and a way to make money without having to commit to a company, and it allows parents an opportunity to go out for date night or have some time away from their little ones without needing to coordinate with a friend or family member.
But just because babysitting can benefit both families and sitters doesn’t mean teens are immune to being taken advantage of. Below, you’ll find a story that was recently shared on Reddit, detailing why this girl refuses to babysit for a family who misled her about how many kids she would be watching.
Babysitting can be a great way for teens to start earning money
But after this girl was taken advantage of by a family, she decided it wouldn’t be worth it to work for them again
Parents hire babysitters once or twice a month on average
At one point or another, a babysitter is something that every parent will need. Whether they can call up a sibling or parent of their own to watch their kiddos for a few hours or they hire a teen from the neighborhood to keep their kids company, babysitters are necessities. According to Kidsit, most parents in the United States hire a sitter once or twice a month. And one in six parents will hire a babysitter every single week.
Sitters can be a great option for parents because they will be available at the exact times the parents need them, and they can help children learn how to bond with others. They can also help kids become more independent, as they’ll understand that a few hours away from their parents is not the end of the world.
Hiring a babysitter can involve much less drama than asking a relative to watch your children, and there’s no obligation to spend a long time chatting with them before you leave and when you arrive back at home. You simply check in with the kids, ask how everything went and pay them for their time. And often, having a sitter is even safer than asking a friend to babysit, as they should be up to date with CPR and first aid training.
Teens can be great sitters as long as they know how to safely watch after children
While there can be many pros to hiring a babysitter, parents should still take precautions to ensure their kiddos are safe and in good hands before leaving. Teens can be great at watching younger kids, but as they’re not even adults themselves, it’s important to ensure that they actually know what they’re doing.
Nationwide Children’s Hospital notes that teens must have the parents’ and their emergency contacts’ phone numbers, know where the parents are going and when they’ll be home, know the house rules, know how to watch the children closely, know the children’s allergies, be aware of any hazards in the home, know the children’s bedtimes and routines and know what to do in case of an emergency.
According to Healthcare Network, it’s also important to take into consideration how emotionally mature a teen is before deciding that they’re ready to babysit. It’s wise for them to take a babysitting course to understand what they’re getting themselves into, and it’s probably best to start with watching one child at a time, or children who are old enough to do things like use the toilet or take a shower by themselves.
Parents should always compensate babysitters fairly
It’s the babysitter’s responsibility to make sure that the kiddos are safe while Mom and Dad are away, but it’s the parent’s responsibility to set the sitter up for success and pay them appropriately for their work. Parents.com notes that when deciding how much to pay a babysitter, it’s important to take into consideration how experienced the sitter is, the number of children they’ll be watching, how early or late they’ll be watching the kids, how big of a time commitment the babysitting is and what level of responsibility the sitting will require.
Across the United States, the current average rate per hour for babysitters is $23.61 for one child and $26.57 for two children. So $12 an hour to watch four children, including one who is only a few months old, is definitely not fair compensation. But according to We Have Kids, it’s crucial to treat babysitters with respect, especially if you ever want them to watch your kids again.
A great babysitter should be paid what they’re worth and shown that they’re appreciated, so they’ll be willing to work for your family again. They can build a bond with the kids the more times they see them, which can make everyone more comfortable when parents go out for date night. When a babysitter trusts you and enjoys working for your family, they might be willing to help out even more around the house, and they may be willing to work extra hours for your family. No one who feels taken advantage of will want to drop their plans at the last minute to help out parents who they don’t feel respect them.
Readers assured the teen that she made the right choice and called out the mother for trying to exploit her
