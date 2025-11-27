Expert Surgeon Reveals Most Regretted Plastic Surgery Of 2025

As the world grows increasingly obsessed with cosmetic fixes, there is one trending procedure that is consistently becoming the biggest regret of the year.
Every year, thousands of people walk into cosmetic clinics, looking for smoother skin, bigger curves, smaller waistlines, or sharper cheekbones.
But some of those patients walk out of the clinics with the same complaint: “This isn’t what I expected.”
Many patients walk out of cosmetic clinics regretting one particular surgery
Image credits: Prof Dr. Fuat Yüksel
An expert plastic surgeon revealed that there is one particular cosmetic surgery that patients are increasingly regretting.
“Regret may be more common among younger patients,” Prof. Dr. Fuat, a plastic surgeon with Longevita, told Bored Panda.
“Often, they are influenced by something they liked on social media, but everyone’s physiology is unique. So, it’s not possible for everyone to get the same results,” he said.
The wildly trendy Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL) has become the one procedure patients regret most in 2025, an expert said
Image credits: Kalim/stock.adobe.com (not the actual photo)
The expert surgeon said the wildly trendy Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL) has become the one procedure patients regret most in 2025.
“This is largely due to a gap between expectations and reality,” Dr. Fuat said.
The procedure involves the transfer of excess fat from a patient’s belly, hips, lower back, or thighs to their buttocks.
The fat is sucked out, purified, and then put back into the body.
Image credits: itsmekaylajade
Data revealed that the number of buttock augmentation procedures (which include BBLs) has increased in demand over the years.
Plastic surgeons worldwide have performed 644,770 buttock augmentation procedures in 2024, according to data from ISAPS (International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery).
The numbers showed that buttock augmentation procedures grew by 62.8% between 2020 and 2024.
A 2022 research paper mentioned that the BBL surgery is the fastest-growing aesthetic surgical procedure in the last decade. The paper also said BBLs had one of the highest mortality rates among aesthetic surgical procedures.
The regret is mostly an outcome of the gap between one’s expectations and reality
Image credits: Longevita
As the trendy surgery rises in popularity, the regret surrounding the cosmetic procedure also seems to be on the rise.
“‘The result did not meet my expectations’ is the main regret,” Dr. Fuat said. “While the outcome may be perfectly safe and anatomically sound, it can differ from what the patient might have imagined, which can lead to psychological dissatisfaction.”
Moreover, since everyone’s “physiology is unique,” it’s “not possible for everyone to get the same results,” he added.
Image credits: jessicaalvesuk
Dr. Fuat, who wrote the book The Story of the Breast from History to Today, explained that the science behind the procedure cannot always keep up with the exaggerated expectations.
“Only a certain amount of fat can be safely transferred during the surgery, and a portion of that fat will naturally be absorbed by the body during recovery,” he said.
“Because of this, the final result may not match the exaggerated looks people frequently see online,” he continued. “There are many misleading photos and unrealistic examples on social media, so patients’ expectations can easily become distorted.”
Dr. Fuat said he personally refuses to perform butt implant surgeries
Image credits: chloeferryofficial
When asked whether there are any procedures he personally refuses to perform, Dr. Fuat said he doesn’t prefer performing butt implant surgeries because they “carry a higher risk of recovery and post-operative complications.”
“Every surgery has risks, but it can be particularly difficult to maintain hygiene in that area during the healing process because it involves stitches, and the risk of infection is higher,” he said. “Patient safety always comes first, which is why I personally do not perform this procedure.”
Image credits: sza
The expert asserted the importance of patients seeking information from qualified, experienced, and ethical practitioners, as they will likely explain the realities of cosmetic surgery during consultations.
It is also wise to ask for photos of previous patients who have undergone similar procedures.
Most importantly, patients should understand that the results they see online cannot always be perfectly replicated because of anatomical limitations.
“For this very reason, the surgeon’s role is extremely important in providing proper guidance, managing expectations, and transparently explaining what the realistic outcome will look like,” he said. “Clearly communicating the expected outcome is critical in preventing postoperative regret.”
“I’m so mad I did that sh**,” one celebrity said, expressing regret over the procedure
Image credits: iamcardib
Several women, including celebrities, have expressed regret over undergoing BBLs.
“I’m so mad I did that sh**,” singer SZA told British Vogue last year. “I gained all this weight from being immobile while recovering and trying to preserve the fat. It was just so stupid.”
Fellow artist Cardi B said she underwent a surgery to reduce her BBL but wound up bedridden for months.
She had to “sit on a table, get cut from the bottom, get cut from the top and be bedridden for like three months” after reducing it, the rapper revealed on the Call Her Daddy podcast this year.
Image credits: Entertainment Tonight
Influencer Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou, who admitted she has undergone a BBL, said she regrets the procedure.
“It is something that I regret and that I’ve been actively trying to fix for so long,” she said in May on the Better Half podcast. “I literally have another surgery like in a few weeks to try and reduce the size of it even more.”
Image credits: staskaranikolaou /staskaranikolaou
A woman named Tina shared her story of getting a BBL in 2017, but wasn’t happy with the results. Not only were her outfits not fitting properly, but people would even whisper and point at her when they walked by.
“I looked like a Queens str*pper,” said Tina, who spent $25,000 to reverse the procedure.
“It wasn’t an appropriate look for me professionally,” she told the New York Post in 2023. “I am petite with skinny legs, and then this giant butt. Some people might have thought it looked good, but I found it embarrassing … I was devastated.”
Doctors have their own way of identifying red flags while taking on patients
Image credits: Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images /kimkardashian
While patients have their own way of vetting practitioners, doctors also have a process to determine whether a patient is a suitable candidate for a procedure.
Dr Fuat said there are certain red flags that he looks for before committing to a surgery.
“Patient selection is critical because it can save people from disappointment in the long run. If a patient has body dysmorphic disorder (BDD), they’re unlikely to be satisfied with the outcome of the procedure,” he said. “So, even if they’re physically fit, I do not consider them suitable for surgery.”
Image credits: Georgii/stock.adobe.com (not the actual photo)
The plastic surgeon said he would also be wary of performing a surgery if the patient’s expectations exceeded what their “anatomy allows them to achieve.”
“That’s also when the risk of dissatisfaction with the outcome is higher,” he said.
His team further takes into account the patient’s body mass index (BMI), which Dr Fuat said should ideally be between 25 and 30.
They also factor in habits like smoking because “heavy smokers are contraindicated due to a higher risk of wound complications.”
The expert surgeon offered advice to patients considering cosmetic surgery
Image credits: kyliejenner /kyliejenner
When committing to more regrettable surgeries, Dr Fuat offered some advice to patients.
“Patients should understand that everyone’s healing process is different, and the results of procedures are influenced by individual factors such as anatomical limitations and tissue characteristics,” he said. “Because of this, outcomes may differ from what is often seen on social media.”
He said it’s also crucial for the patient to find practitioners who set realistic expectations and clearly explain the possible results based on their unique anatomy.
“If you spot any red flags, take a step back immediately because your health is more important,” he added.
