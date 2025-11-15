30 Encounters With Tourists From Hell My GF And I Experienced While Working In Iceland’s Tourism Industry (New Pics)

by

These days, we get submissions not only from the Icelandic tourism industry, but from all over the world and we are always on the lookout for a new story to add to our growing list of to-be-drawn experiences. That is why some of our comics are not Iceland-related, but tell the stories of our friends in other countries as well.

If you find the comics funny and you have some stories of your own, absolutely feel free to get in touch with us and share!

We also recently started another comic about our two cats, which you can find at thehairballchronicles. We also have a Patreon where, among other perks, the comics sometimes take a darker turn. See our previous posts here and here.

We hope you enjoy the comics! Love, Viktória and Antonio

More info: thetourbunny.com | patreon.com | Facebook | Instagram | twitter.com

#1 His Rights

30 Encounters With Tourists From Hell My GF And I Experienced While Working In Iceland’s Tourism Industry (New Pics)

#2 Viking

30 Encounters With Tourists From Hell My GF And I Experienced While Working In Iceland’s Tourism Industry (New Pics)

#3 Upstairs

30 Encounters With Tourists From Hell My GF And I Experienced While Working In Iceland’s Tourism Industry (New Pics)

#4 The Peaceful One

30 Encounters With Tourists From Hell My GF And I Experienced While Working In Iceland’s Tourism Industry (New Pics)

#5 What Should Have Been Said

30 Encounters With Tourists From Hell My GF And I Experienced While Working In Iceland’s Tourism Industry (New Pics)

#6 The One With A Question

30 Encounters With Tourists From Hell My GF And I Experienced While Working In Iceland’s Tourism Industry (New Pics)

#7 No Tipping Expected

30 Encounters With Tourists From Hell My GF And I Experienced While Working In Iceland’s Tourism Industry (New Pics)

#8 Horns

30 Encounters With Tourists From Hell My GF And I Experienced While Working In Iceland’s Tourism Industry (New Pics)

#9 The Wind Whisperer

30 Encounters With Tourists From Hell My GF And I Experienced While Working In Iceland’s Tourism Industry (New Pics)

#10 Another Grand Idea

30 Encounters With Tourists From Hell My GF And I Experienced While Working In Iceland’s Tourism Industry (New Pics)

#11 The Quiet One

30 Encounters With Tourists From Hell My GF And I Experienced While Working In Iceland’s Tourism Industry (New Pics)

#12 The Funny Ones

30 Encounters With Tourists From Hell My GF And I Experienced While Working In Iceland’s Tourism Industry (New Pics)

#13 My Way Or The Manager Way

30 Encounters With Tourists From Hell My GF And I Experienced While Working In Iceland’s Tourism Industry (New Pics)

#14 The Disney Princess

30 Encounters With Tourists From Hell My GF And I Experienced While Working In Iceland’s Tourism Industry (New Pics)

#15 Time Travel

30 Encounters With Tourists From Hell My GF And I Experienced While Working In Iceland’s Tourism Industry (New Pics)

#16 90 Degrees

30 Encounters With Tourists From Hell My GF And I Experienced While Working In Iceland’s Tourism Industry (New Pics)

#17 The One Who Knows

30 Encounters With Tourists From Hell My GF And I Experienced While Working In Iceland’s Tourism Industry (New Pics)

#18 Crab

30 Encounters With Tourists From Hell My GF And I Experienced While Working In Iceland’s Tourism Industry (New Pics)

#19 The Volcanologist

30 Encounters With Tourists From Hell My GF And I Experienced While Working In Iceland’s Tourism Industry (New Pics)

#20 Red

30 Encounters With Tourists From Hell My GF And I Experienced While Working In Iceland’s Tourism Industry (New Pics)

#21 Kitchen

30 Encounters With Tourists From Hell My GF And I Experienced While Working In Iceland’s Tourism Industry (New Pics)

#22 Rich

30 Encounters With Tourists From Hell My GF And I Experienced While Working In Iceland’s Tourism Industry (New Pics)

#23 Cold Dive

30 Encounters With Tourists From Hell My GF And I Experienced While Working In Iceland’s Tourism Industry (New Pics)

#24 Impossible Geographic’s

30 Encounters With Tourists From Hell My GF And I Experienced While Working In Iceland’s Tourism Industry (New Pics)

#25 This Escalated Oddly

30 Encounters With Tourists From Hell My GF And I Experienced While Working In Iceland’s Tourism Industry (New Pics)

#26 Magic Elevation

30 Encounters With Tourists From Hell My GF And I Experienced While Working In Iceland’s Tourism Industry (New Pics)

#27 How To Book A Tour

30 Encounters With Tourists From Hell My GF And I Experienced While Working In Iceland’s Tourism Industry (New Pics)

#28 Cronenberg

30 Encounters With Tourists From Hell My GF And I Experienced While Working In Iceland’s Tourism Industry (New Pics)

#29 Elevator

30 Encounters With Tourists From Hell My GF And I Experienced While Working In Iceland’s Tourism Industry (New Pics)

#30 In Darkest Night

30 Encounters With Tourists From Hell My GF And I Experienced While Working In Iceland’s Tourism Industry (New Pics)

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
152 Hilarious Tweets From Exasperated Parents Trying To Feed Their Kids At Mealtime
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Alan Thicke’s Best Moments On Growing Pains
3 min read
Dec, 27, 2016
Guy Really Upset His Nurse Girlfriend Prioritized Dogs And A Baby During A Car Crash
3 min read
Nov, 6, 2025
12-Year-Old Boy Creates Creepy Sculptures Using Found Materials, And They’re Surprisingly Awesome
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Madam Secretary
Madam Secretary Season 2 Episode 16: Henry begins his new job and Stevie’s new relationship comes to light
3 min read
Mar, 7, 2016
These 24 Breathtaking Photos From Harbin Snow And Ice Festival Will Make You Wanderlust
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.