30 Things Worth Experiencing At Least Once In Your Life, According To People Online

In the everyday rush and routine, we probably don’t find time to think about what we want to do in this life and what really would make us happy. It may be for our whole life or it can also be something that will make us the happiest people alive for a day.
There are particular locations, feelings, purchases or activities that we dream about. I may be wrong but many of us probably have our bucket lists made.
Some of us have written it down and are actually saving money for our dreams, some of us have written it in our notes and from time to time check it out to see if maybe we managed to complete some of the things. But some of us just have it in our head and create something on the spot if this topic comes up.
Somebody asked one of the subreddit’s community members to share something that they think every one of us should experience in our lifetime. Here, you can find 40 ideas that you may consider adding to your own bucket list!
#1
Reading a book so good you can’t fall asleep without reading a new chapter, and to feel slightly sad when you finish it.
Image source: worldwanderer8819, Yaroslav Shuraev
#2
What it’s like to work a busy shift at a restaurant – can be any role, waiting tables, bussing, cooking, hosting. Everyone should have one evening where you are trying to serve and cater to dozens of people at once. You should know how it feels to bring someone the wrong dish or spill a glass on someone. You should know how it feels to work hard af and get no tip, get told to take something back like it’s your fault, all the normal things that happen during a busy shift.
By having that experience, you will have a permanently different view of going out to eat, and you will be a kinder, more accepting and patient customer.
Image source: 3SquirrelsinaCoat, o Mehmet Suat Gunerli
#3
Seeing an ocean in person, from a beach.
Image source: GlitchyMcGlitchFace, Matt Barnard
#4
Contentment and security. Not necessarily full happiness, but satisfaction in your own life, and safety within it.
Something that a great many of us don’t actually have.
Image source: finch231, Samson Katt
#5
I have two. One is seeing a starry night sky, no clouds, no light pollution, just a beautiful night sky. Or better yet, the northern lights. Second is seeing the view from a mountain peak. People always talk about how ugly the world is, but I think these two things really remind you of how beautiful earth is too.
Image source: winingdining69ing, Tobias Bjørkli
#6
A good nights sleep.
Image source: Slater5560, Александар Цветановић
#7
Being in love with someone who loves you back
Image source: Infinite_Jets, juan mendez
#8
The sound of it snowing. I laid on the ground, in the snow at night in the Alaskan wilderness, in December, it’s so peaceful ❄️
Image source: Magillacudi, Tim Gouw
#9
Even if it’s only for a short period of time: full financial independence, while being single. You can pay your own bills, you have your own place, and you have full freedom over your free time. Whether it’s staying in and binge watching Netflix, or going out and sitting amongst strangers. Your time is your own. No kids. No spouse or significant other. I find this is when you really get to know and understand yourself.
Image source: -Neutrality-, Karolina Grabowska
#10
A loving and supportive group of humans.
Image source: S-Vagus, fauxels
#11
Having real friends
Image source: Thee_Supplier, Rachel Claire
#12
going on a forest and smelling rain
Image source: _personne_, Pixabay
#13
Everyone should experience the joys of traveling to a foreign land at least once in their lifetime, even if it’s just to realize how much they love their own toilet. Imagine discovering new cultures, cuisines, and the thrill of trying to communicate with locals using just charades and a phrasebook. Trust me, it’s a life-changing experience that’ll give you a new appreciation for your home and a killer accent to boot.
Image source: Draft-Sufficient, Eric Sanman
#14
I have a weird one….when someone is in hospice and needs 24-hour care, if possible, take them into your home, learn all you can about what to do so you don’t need hospice coming out whenever something comes up.
We did this for my mother as she died of pancreatic cancer back in 2010 and my kids (6 and 9 at the time) got to see and experience a loved ones death. They saw it wasn’t scary or anything to be afraid of. They learned the true meaning of compassion, love, humility, and respect.
I consider it an honor and a privilege to have taken care of my mom while she was on her death bed.
Image source: Willing-Grapefruit-9
#15
Moving away from your hometown, even if it is for a year
Image source: MikaRey1138, gya den
#16
A hug, simple but important
Image source: digitalpowers, Andrea Piacquadio
#17
Gratitude for being alive.
And i don’t mean it like after a near death experience. Im talking about the epiphany you get doing the simplest task or after a bad day. The sudden realization of being alive and be able to feel however you’re feeling at the moment is something everyone should experience and be grateful of.
Image source: frunxio71, Towfiqu barbhuiya
#18
– Overcoming a strong fear
– Standing up for yourself
Image source: angrymonkey, Pixabay
#19
For straight men:
Going to a gay bar.
You realise very quickly how women feel from your playful flirting. Only difference is, they can’t just leave the bar.
Image source: TimeMachineTed, LimeSpiked
#20
Witnessing a total solar eclipse
Totally life changing. Even having a full understanding of what is happening, I totally get how people over the millennia would find this to be an omen from the gods.
Image source: ScienceJake, Elizabeth Olson
#21
Unconditional love
Image source: Seaworthiness14
#22
The energy of a concert.
Tens of thousands of people excited, vibing in unison and just so fuc*ing happy to be alive.
I’ve been to a couple of concert just to experience that vibe.
Image source: my_n3w_account, picjumbo.com
#23
Being in a poor part of a third world country. We have all seen poverty on TV, but it is a very different thing when you are standing in the middle of it. You then realise how lucky you are.
Image source: IrishFlukey, Tiana
#24
That thing some people do, of waking up and be exited for the day to come, that sounds nice
Image source: Frank_Acha, Ketut Subiyanto
#25
Whale watching from a boat. Whales are amazing.
Image source: Shandroidos, Jo Kassis
#26
Being well and absolutely disconnected. No phones, no GPS. I last had that experience in the early 90s. Being somewhere with someone you trust and the two of you are the only people who know where you are and what you are doing.
Image source: mehtapieman, Şeyda Nur Uğur
#27
Working a minimum or entry level job as a first job especially when young.
It really makes you appreciate money and interactions with people because it sucked and you got so little of anything even less some respect.
Hell you even get to treat the people that work those jobs nicer because you were them once.
Image source: AbilerN, cottonbro studio
#28
Temporarily dealing with a disability of some sort to have compassion on those who have them full time. Life is difficult enough. Try it with handicap
Image source: kkeepp_to_myself
#29
Another culture. And I don’t mean as a tourist where you have all the comforts of home. To fully absorb and immerse yourself in the lives of that culture. To eat their foods, drink their drinks, and do as they do.
Image source: EndlesslyUnfinished, Ryutaro Tsukata
#30
Getting to baggage claim and having your bag come out first. The small but mighty micro victory.
Image source: liketosaysalsa
