Woman Wants To Go Platinum Blonde So Bad That She Doesn’t Think About The Consequences To Her Relationship

Just about any expert will tell you that transparency and trust are vital in a relationship. And when you’re sharing a bank account with your romantic partner, that means being open about anything that affects the two of you—including money. Sure, conversations about finances can be a little uncomfy at times, but when you’re making a major purchase, how you spend that money is arguably your partner’s business.
It’s a lesson one couple was about to learn the hard way. One woman had recently spent two days at the salon transforming her hair from jet black to platinum blonde—a commitment in itself, let me tell you. The price tag, however, wasn’t something she seemed eager to share with her girlfriend, a paramedic working nights at the time. When her partner eventually discovered just how much the makeover had cost, let’s just say it wasn’t just the woman’s new hair that made her jaw drop.
It was enough to send her straight to r/offmychest, where she shared her story to see what netizens had to say. Keep reading to find out just how the whole situation unfolded.
Transparency and trust are essential for any healthy relationship, and when it comes to money, couples need to be on the same page
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That’s why this woman couldn’t believe it when she accidentally discovered that her girlfriend had spent over £1,000 on her hair
Image credits: Unai82/Envato (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Short_Sail2311
The poster provided some additional information, clarifying that her girlfriend had used money from their shared account
Commenters took OP’s side in the matter, with some calling the breach of trust breakup-worthy
In an update, OP described the tipping point that led her to finally end things with her girlfriend
Image credits: AnnaStills/Envato (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Short_Sail2311
Money is a common source of disagreement among couples
Financial disagreements are one of the most common challenges couples face, whether it’s about spending habits, saving goals, or managing shared accounts. When partners aren’t on the same page about money, even seemingly isolated purchases can become much larger relationship issues.
But sometimes disagreements about money aren’t just about the money at all. Rather, they start with secrets that undermine one partner’s trust in the other. This appears to have been the case in OP’s story, where she detailed how her girlfriend not only spent in excess of £1,000 at the salon but also allegedly tried to conceal the true cost by paying in cash she’d withdrawn over several weeks while OP was working night shifts.
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Experts have a name for this kind of behavior. It’s called financial infidelity
In short, financial infidelity is when someone in a committed relationship deliberately hides or lies about significant financial decisions or activities. It can include a range of behaviors, but according to Investopedia’s Julia Kagan, a “common example is when one partner makes large discretionary expenditures without discussing the matter with their partner.”
And while it’s relatively common—a 2023 Bankrate survey found that nearly one in four Americans fessed up to some form of financial infidelity—Verywell Mind’s Sheri Stritof, co-author of The Everything Great Marriage Book, says it’s far from harmless and could “bankrupt your relationship.”
Stritof’s warning isn’t only about money. It’s not just a couple’s finances that take a knock when one partner commits financial infidelity. The damage to trust is often equally if not more devastating, with partners often reporting feeling betrayed, foolish, insecure, and/or angry and humiliated, according to a Simply Psychology article. This, they explain, is because uncovering a partner’s secret spending or hiding of debts often triggers the same injury as more conventional ideas of what constitutes cheating. And that’s because both forms of infidelity—intimate and financial—violate the assumed contract of the relationship.
This perhaps gets to the heart of why OP rejected her girlfriend’s claim that she was overreacting. Because this wasn’t simply about OP not approving of the platinum blonde or just a simple disagreement over spending priorities. Sure, OP was dumbfounded by the cost—especially as she said money was tight and the transformation would require costly maintenance appointments. But she repeatedly emphasized that the secrecy surrounding the expense was just as upsetting as the amount itself.
Image credits: Timur Weber/Pexels (not the actual photo)
As OP put it: “We don’t watch each other’s spending but I would never spend that much without talking about it with her.” Elsewhere, she added, “I’m upset about the cost and the fact she hid it from me.” Taken together, these comments suggest that to OP, this was about more than just the “financial irresponsibility” she mentions. Rather, they suggest that it was a breach of trust as much as a financial one.
That distinction is important because it helps explain why the conflict didn’t end there. Instead, it raised broader questions about honesty, shared finances, and whether the couple could trust each other moving forward. And as a later update would reveal, those questions proved to be much bigger than any one ambitious two-day dye job.
According to OP, the tipping point came when she asked her girlfriend to cancel a root touch-up because rent was due. Her girlfriend told her she had canceled the appointment, but OP later discovered she hadn’t. She said the couple was then left without enough money for rent, food, and her girlfriend’s car payment.
It was at this point that OP decided the relationship was beyond saving. To borrow Stritof’s term, it had effectively become “bankrupt.”
How would you have handled this situation if you were in OP’s shoes? Share your thoughts in the comments!
“Good riddance”: Commenters commended OP, saying she’d made the right call
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