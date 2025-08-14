‘Married Surname’ Trend Has People Dying From Laughter And These Are 31 Of The Best Posts

Times have changed, and it’s no longer a “must” for women to take their husband’s surname when they get married. But many still choose to do so. In fact, a 2023 survey found that four out of five women in the U.S. legally change their maiden names after tying the knot.

Most of the time, the name changes look good on paper. Some lucky ladies even score a better first-name-last-name combo deal than the one they had before. But that’s not always the case. There are a few unfortunate but hilarious circumstances where taking your partner’s surname can backfire like a bad joke.

There’s a TikTok trend doing the rounds where women answer the question, “Are you excited to have his last name?” and it’s leaving people in stitches. From a Millie Waters who’ll become Millie Willy, to a Brooke Marshall who’ll henceforth be known as Brooke Hornibrook. These girls are all answering, “not really…”

Bored Panda has put together a compilation of the best “baddest” names for you to scroll through while you practice your future married signature. Many might make you thankful that in this here era, it’s legal to keep your maiden name. We also delve into why women traditionally took their husband’s surname. You’ll find that info between the images.

#1

&#8216;Married Surname&#8217; Trend Has People Dying From Laughter And These Are 31 Of The Best Posts

Image source: milliewaters35

#2

&#8216;Married Surname&#8217; Trend Has People Dying From Laughter And These Are 31 Of The Best Posts

Image source: darren_walking_sober

#3

&#8216;Married Surname&#8217; Trend Has People Dying From Laughter And These Are 31 Of The Best Posts

Image source: beefy.queefy

#4

&#8216;Married Surname&#8217; Trend Has People Dying From Laughter And These Are 31 Of The Best Posts

Image source: holvictoria11

#5

&#8216;Married Surname&#8217; Trend Has People Dying From Laughter And These Are 31 Of The Best Posts

Image source: graceratcliffe7

#6

&#8216;Married Surname&#8217; Trend Has People Dying From Laughter And These Are 31 Of The Best Posts

Image source: sammwatsson

#7

&#8216;Married Surname&#8217; Trend Has People Dying From Laughter And These Are 31 Of The Best Posts

Image source: starlightx

#8

&#8216;Married Surname&#8217; Trend Has People Dying From Laughter And These Are 31 Of The Best Posts

Image source: mollyy.potter

#9

&#8216;Married Surname&#8217; Trend Has People Dying From Laughter And These Are 31 Of The Best Posts

Image source: thedvccouple

#10

&#8216;Married Surname&#8217; Trend Has People Dying From Laughter And These Are 31 Of The Best Posts

Image source: ronkajuliaa

#11

&#8216;Married Surname&#8217; Trend Has People Dying From Laughter And These Are 31 Of The Best Posts

Image source: hollzquinz

#12

&#8216;Married Surname&#8217; Trend Has People Dying From Laughter And These Are 31 Of The Best Posts

Image source: flick.coates

#13

&#8216;Married Surname&#8217; Trend Has People Dying From Laughter And These Are 31 Of The Best Posts

Image source: thetilleystobe

#14

&#8216;Married Surname&#8217; Trend Has People Dying From Laughter And These Are 31 Of The Best Posts

Image source: brooke.marshall_

#15

&#8216;Married Surname&#8217; Trend Has People Dying From Laughter And These Are 31 Of The Best Posts

Image source: kaylee88.x

#16

&#8216;Married Surname&#8217; Trend Has People Dying From Laughter And These Are 31 Of The Best Posts

Image source: annadelaneyg

#17

&#8216;Married Surname&#8217; Trend Has People Dying From Laughter And These Are 31 Of The Best Posts

Image source: itslauralarge

#18

&#8216;Married Surname&#8217; Trend Has People Dying From Laughter And These Are 31 Of The Best Posts

Image source: rolymolz

#19

&#8216;Married Surname&#8217; Trend Has People Dying From Laughter And These Are 31 Of The Best Posts

Image source: laurenlongenecker

#20

&#8216;Married Surname&#8217; Trend Has People Dying From Laughter And These Are 31 Of The Best Posts

Image source: rebecca.taylorxx

#21

&#8216;Married Surname&#8217; Trend Has People Dying From Laughter And These Are 31 Of The Best Posts

Image source: jordygordyy

#22

&#8216;Married Surname&#8217; Trend Has People Dying From Laughter And These Are 31 Of The Best Posts

Image source: katiepalin

#23

&#8216;Married Surname&#8217; Trend Has People Dying From Laughter And These Are 31 Of The Best Posts

Image source: catrinedwardsx

#24

&#8216;Married Surname&#8217; Trend Has People Dying From Laughter And These Are 31 Of The Best Posts

Image source: jordanmckinlay8

#25

&#8216;Married Surname&#8217; Trend Has People Dying From Laughter And These Are 31 Of The Best Posts

Image source: maddyoversharing

#26

&#8216;Married Surname&#8217; Trend Has People Dying From Laughter And These Are 31 Of The Best Posts

Image source: lacey_carter3

#27

&#8216;Married Surname&#8217; Trend Has People Dying From Laughter And These Are 31 Of The Best Posts

Image source: _lebbbbb

#28

&#8216;Married Surname&#8217; Trend Has People Dying From Laughter And These Are 31 Of The Best Posts

Image source: poppyxkearney

#29

&#8216;Married Surname&#8217; Trend Has People Dying From Laughter And These Are 31 Of The Best Posts

Image source: styledbyseanna

#30

&#8216;Married Surname&#8217; Trend Has People Dying From Laughter And These Are 31 Of The Best Posts

Image source: jaimiekgarner

#31

&#8216;Married Surname&#8217; Trend Has People Dying From Laughter And These Are 31 Of The Best Posts

Image source: bri.irey

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
