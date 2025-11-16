This Online Group Mocks Bad Parenting Decisions, And These 50 Are Just Terrible

by

In a moment of frustration or confusion, every mom and dad has said and done things that they later regretted. But that doesn’t make them bad. There’s a difference between making a mistake and negligence. And the subreddit r/BadParents is trying to find this.

“From naughty moms to drunk-in-public dads, if they are being idiots or crazy irresponsible, we want to see it,” the online community writes on its ‘About’ page, inviting people to share examples of how not to raise kids.

#1 Stupidity At Its Best

This Online Group Mocks Bad Parenting Decisions, And These 50 Are Just Terrible

Image source: Ruatb

#2 Omg

This Online Group Mocks Bad Parenting Decisions, And These 50 Are Just Terrible

Image source: Nerf_Bastion_69

#3 What A Horrible Parent

This Online Group Mocks Bad Parenting Decisions, And These 50 Are Just Terrible

Image source: Taylasto

#4 Not Following Medical Instructions

This Online Group Mocks Bad Parenting Decisions, And These 50 Are Just Terrible

Image source: canoturkey

#5 Raising Your Child Isn’t Something They Have To Earn

This Online Group Mocks Bad Parenting Decisions, And These 50 Are Just Terrible

Image source: thelesbiannextdoor

#6 The System Doesn’t Help The Child

This Online Group Mocks Bad Parenting Decisions, And These 50 Are Just Terrible

Image source: micnoo

#7 How Many?

This Online Group Mocks Bad Parenting Decisions, And These 50 Are Just Terrible

Image source: QuackSenior, twitter.com

#8 Found This On Gem On Instagram

This Online Group Mocks Bad Parenting Decisions, And These 50 Are Just Terrible

Image source: reddit.com

#9 The Baby Is In There

This Online Group Mocks Bad Parenting Decisions, And These 50 Are Just Terrible

Image source: Dmitriy205

#10 When Your Son Is Smarter Than You Are

This Online Group Mocks Bad Parenting Decisions, And These 50 Are Just Terrible

Image source: LegendsOfKassYT, twitter.com

#11 This Is Awful

This Online Group Mocks Bad Parenting Decisions, And These 50 Are Just Terrible

Image source: potatoesarecool4

#12 Quora Is Filled With S***ty Parents… This Is Just One Out Of Thousands

This Online Group Mocks Bad Parenting Decisions, And These 50 Are Just Terrible

Image source: Cakewarz

#13 I Wonder Why

This Online Group Mocks Bad Parenting Decisions, And These 50 Are Just Terrible

Image source: EepiReddit

#14 Don’t Punish The Dog For Your Terrible Parenting

This Online Group Mocks Bad Parenting Decisions, And These 50 Are Just Terrible

Image source: Opening_Geologist_25

#15 Translation: “She Broke My Phone So I Made Her Eat A Hot Pepper”

This Online Group Mocks Bad Parenting Decisions, And These 50 Are Just Terrible

Image source: SadStanleyNights

#16 Denying Daughter Therapy Because Of Grades. Like As If Mental Health Didn’t Affect Grades In The First Place?

This Online Group Mocks Bad Parenting Decisions, And These 50 Are Just Terrible

Image source: reddit.com

#17 “I Hate Who My Child Is, How Can I Change It To Be Something I Like”

This Online Group Mocks Bad Parenting Decisions, And These 50 Are Just Terrible

Image source: reesedra

#18 Using Your Child’s Educational Growth For Views

This Online Group Mocks Bad Parenting Decisions, And These 50 Are Just Terrible

Image source: GalaxyBunnyy

#19 Just… Wow

This Online Group Mocks Bad Parenting Decisions, And These 50 Are Just Terrible

Image source: Mallll4

#20 Yeah And I’ll Help Out By Posting This On Reddit

This Online Group Mocks Bad Parenting Decisions, And These 50 Are Just Terrible

Image source: reddit.com

#21 She Needs To Let Go

This Online Group Mocks Bad Parenting Decisions, And These 50 Are Just Terrible

Image source: frozenpizzaisbest1

#22 Tf

This Online Group Mocks Bad Parenting Decisions, And These 50 Are Just Terrible

Image source: reddit.com

#23 May This Person Not Have A Daughter Ever

This Online Group Mocks Bad Parenting Decisions, And These 50 Are Just Terrible

Image source: Ginny_weasly_

#24 Not Sure If It Fits Here, But Here’s A Mini Rant About My Mother Not Letting Me Choose How I Want My Hair

This Online Group Mocks Bad Parenting Decisions, And These 50 Are Just Terrible

Image source: im_portuguese, twitter.com

#25 Took Me 27 Years To Finally Do It, And I Get This In Return As A Reply

This Online Group Mocks Bad Parenting Decisions, And These 50 Are Just Terrible

Image source: Zoloes93

#26 When Your Dad(50) Gets His 21yo GF Pregnant And Then She Leaves Him. He Can’t Take The Rejection(And The Fact That She Won’t Get Back With Him) So Much So That He Would Rather Not Have Anything To Do With The Kid And Ropes You Into It

This Online Group Mocks Bad Parenting Decisions, And These 50 Are Just Terrible

Image source: reddit.com

#27 Wow

This Online Group Mocks Bad Parenting Decisions, And These 50 Are Just Terrible

Image source: Atomic_xd

#28 So Now The Animal Must Suffer Bc It Doesn’t “Like Your Daughter The Split Second It Meets Her”??

This Online Group Mocks Bad Parenting Decisions, And These 50 Are Just Terrible

Image source: BoopBoop20

#29 Wtf How Are You Gonna Let Your Daughter Do This

This Online Group Mocks Bad Parenting Decisions, And These 50 Are Just Terrible

Image source: sublett2327

#30 People Like This Just Shouldn’t Leave Their House

This Online Group Mocks Bad Parenting Decisions, And These 50 Are Just Terrible

Image source: Delgumo

#31 This Mom

This Online Group Mocks Bad Parenting Decisions, And These 50 Are Just Terrible

Image source: reddit.com

#32 The Next Brad Mondo Right Here

This Online Group Mocks Bad Parenting Decisions, And These 50 Are Just Terrible

Image source: ohhemilygee, twitter.com

#33 Why Would You Give Ghost Pepper Sauce To 4 Year Olds?!

This Online Group Mocks Bad Parenting Decisions, And These 50 Are Just Terrible

Image source: kawaiitohru

#34 Question And Answer Found On Quora

This Online Group Mocks Bad Parenting Decisions, And These 50 Are Just Terrible

Image source: Lucci_754

#35 What The Hell

This Online Group Mocks Bad Parenting Decisions, And These 50 Are Just Terrible

Image source: DragoonMaster638

#36 I Found This On Instagram

This Online Group Mocks Bad Parenting Decisions, And These 50 Are Just Terrible

Image source: cheese-guy

#37 For Stealing Food

This Online Group Mocks Bad Parenting Decisions, And These 50 Are Just Terrible

Image source: Dani2003w

#38 Free Trampoline… Sure We Have Room For It

This Online Group Mocks Bad Parenting Decisions, And These 50 Are Just Terrible

Image source: kgbjuan

#39 Maternal Instinct: -100

This Online Group Mocks Bad Parenting Decisions, And These 50 Are Just Terrible

Image source: ang-from-minecraft

#40 Mom Cuts Daughter’s Hair Because Dad Got It Done Without ‘Permission’…”I Took My Boys To Get Their Hair Cut And Got My Bby Girl’s Hair Done. Look What Her Momma Did Just Because I Got My Bby Hair Did”

This Online Group Mocks Bad Parenting Decisions, And These 50 Are Just Terrible

Image source: jsnelson21

#41 Why? Just…why?

This Online Group Mocks Bad Parenting Decisions, And These 50 Are Just Terrible

Image source: reddit.com

#42 Just Found This

This Online Group Mocks Bad Parenting Decisions, And These 50 Are Just Terrible

Image source: reddit.com

#43 The Elders “Don’t Climb Our Rock” Mother “Lets Climb It Anyway”

This Online Group Mocks Bad Parenting Decisions, And These 50 Are Just Terrible

Image source: 420spaghet

#44 “Bubbles” Loses Child To Foster Care Then Posts This Shortly After. Never Getting Child Back According To Fam Svcs

This Online Group Mocks Bad Parenting Decisions, And These 50 Are Just Terrible

Image source: Observer0001

#45 This Is What My Dad Says To Me After Being Absolutely Miserable For The Past Week And Still Awaiting My Covid-19 Test Results

This Online Group Mocks Bad Parenting Decisions, And These 50 Are Just Terrible

Image source: wallaluk001

#46 Baby Proofing? Nah… Darwin Award Maybe?

This Online Group Mocks Bad Parenting Decisions, And These 50 Are Just Terrible

Image source: bearsbeetspie

#47 I Think This Meets The Criteria Of A Bad Parent?

This Online Group Mocks Bad Parenting Decisions, And These 50 Are Just Terrible

Image source: Anti-HeroX17

#48 Hmm, Yes, Checks Out

This Online Group Mocks Bad Parenting Decisions, And These 50 Are Just Terrible

Image source: StrangelyKeen

#49 This Just Pissed Me Off

This Online Group Mocks Bad Parenting Decisions, And These 50 Are Just Terrible

Image source: kitpinch

#50 Why Though?

This Online Group Mocks Bad Parenting Decisions, And These 50 Are Just Terrible

Image source: Zachary2005317

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
This Woman Was Treated Horribly By Her In-Laws On Their First Christmas Together, Gets Perfect Revenge A Year Later
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Hey Pandas, What Is The Creepiest Thing That Has Ever Happened To You? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
I Performed Underwater Holding Dissolving Shells To Convey The Effects Of Ocean Acidification
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
I Make Pencil Drawings Illustrating My Favorite Subject – People
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Tentacle High Heels And Other Crazy Shoes By Filipino Designer Kermit Tesoro
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Fitness Blogger Shares Food Comparisons To Change The Way You Think About Food – Do You Agree With Her?
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.