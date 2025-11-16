This Online Group Mocks Bad Parenting Decisions, And These 50 Are Just Terrible

In a moment of frustration or confusion, every mom and dad has said and done things that they later regretted. But that doesn’t make them bad. There’s a difference between making a mistake and negligence. And the subreddit r/BadParents is trying to find this.
“From naughty moms to drunk-in-public dads, if they are being idiots or crazy irresponsible, we want to see it,” the online community writes on its ‘About’ page, inviting people to share examples of how not to raise kids.
#1 Stupidity At Its Best
Image source: Ruatb
#2 Omg
Image source: Nerf_Bastion_69
#3 What A Horrible Parent
Image source: Taylasto
#4 Not Following Medical Instructions
Image source: canoturkey
#5 Raising Your Child Isn’t Something They Have To Earn
Image source: thelesbiannextdoor
#6 The System Doesn’t Help The Child
Image source: micnoo
#7 How Many?
Image source: QuackSenior, twitter.com
#8 Found This On Gem On Instagram
Image source: reddit.com
#9 The Baby Is In There
Image source: Dmitriy205
#10 When Your Son Is Smarter Than You Are
Image source: LegendsOfKassYT, twitter.com
#11 This Is Awful
Image source: potatoesarecool4
#12 Quora Is Filled With S***ty Parents… This Is Just One Out Of Thousands
Image source: Cakewarz
#13 I Wonder Why
Image source: EepiReddit
#14 Don’t Punish The Dog For Your Terrible Parenting
Image source: Opening_Geologist_25
#15 Translation: “She Broke My Phone So I Made Her Eat A Hot Pepper”
Image source: SadStanleyNights
#16 Denying Daughter Therapy Because Of Grades. Like As If Mental Health Didn’t Affect Grades In The First Place?
Image source: reddit.com
#17 “I Hate Who My Child Is, How Can I Change It To Be Something I Like”
Image source: reesedra
#18 Using Your Child’s Educational Growth For Views
Image source: GalaxyBunnyy
#19 Just… Wow
Image source: Mallll4
#20 Yeah And I’ll Help Out By Posting This On Reddit
Image source: reddit.com
#21 She Needs To Let Go
Image source: frozenpizzaisbest1
#22 Tf
Image source: reddit.com
#23 May This Person Not Have A Daughter Ever
Image source: Ginny_weasly_
#24 Not Sure If It Fits Here, But Here’s A Mini Rant About My Mother Not Letting Me Choose How I Want My Hair
Image source: im_portuguese, twitter.com
#25 Took Me 27 Years To Finally Do It, And I Get This In Return As A Reply
Image source: Zoloes93
#26 When Your Dad(50) Gets His 21yo GF Pregnant And Then She Leaves Him. He Can’t Take The Rejection(And The Fact That She Won’t Get Back With Him) So Much So That He Would Rather Not Have Anything To Do With The Kid And Ropes You Into It
Image source: reddit.com
#27 Wow
Image source: Atomic_xd
#28 So Now The Animal Must Suffer Bc It Doesn’t “Like Your Daughter The Split Second It Meets Her”??
Image source: BoopBoop20
#29 Wtf How Are You Gonna Let Your Daughter Do This
Image source: sublett2327
#30 People Like This Just Shouldn’t Leave Their House
Image source: Delgumo
#31 This Mom
Image source: reddit.com
#32 The Next Brad Mondo Right Here
Image source: ohhemilygee, twitter.com
#33 Why Would You Give Ghost Pepper Sauce To 4 Year Olds?!
Image source: kawaiitohru
#34 Question And Answer Found On Quora
Image source: Lucci_754
#35 What The Hell
Image source: DragoonMaster638
#36 I Found This On Instagram
Image source: cheese-guy
#37 For Stealing Food
Image source: Dani2003w
#38 Free Trampoline… Sure We Have Room For It
Image source: kgbjuan
#39 Maternal Instinct: -100
Image source: ang-from-minecraft
#40 Mom Cuts Daughter’s Hair Because Dad Got It Done Without ‘Permission’…”I Took My Boys To Get Their Hair Cut And Got My Bby Girl’s Hair Done. Look What Her Momma Did Just Because I Got My Bby Hair Did”
Image source: jsnelson21
#41 Why? Just…why?
Image source: reddit.com
#42 Just Found This
Image source: reddit.com
#43 The Elders “Don’t Climb Our Rock” Mother “Lets Climb It Anyway”
Image source: 420spaghet
#44 “Bubbles” Loses Child To Foster Care Then Posts This Shortly After. Never Getting Child Back According To Fam Svcs
Image source: Observer0001
#45 This Is What My Dad Says To Me After Being Absolutely Miserable For The Past Week And Still Awaiting My Covid-19 Test Results
Image source: wallaluk001
#46 Baby Proofing? Nah… Darwin Award Maybe?
Image source: bearsbeetspie
#47 I Think This Meets The Criteria Of A Bad Parent?
Image source: Anti-HeroX17
#48 Hmm, Yes, Checks Out
Image source: StrangelyKeen
#49 This Just Pissed Me Off
Image source: kitpinch
#50 Why Though?
Image source: Zachary2005317
Follow Us