48 People Share The Heartbreaking Moments They Knew Their Marriage Was Really Over

Ever heard of rough patches? Most marriages go through one of those. A disagreement, a bad week, or even a bad month doesn’t necessarily mean a relationship is falling apart. If that was the case, I’d be divorced already. But it seems that sometimes, something snaps within you and makes you realize that your marriage has to be over.
Threads user nikkidonthebeat sparked a conversation after asking people to share the exact moment in their marriage when they realized divorce was coming. The community told their stories, responding with everything from painful realizations to surprisingly unexpected breaking points.
Some moments were dramatic, while others were so ordinary that left me wondering how they could change a marriage forever… and wishing I’m not next in line!
#1
I was 10 days postpartum, first time mom, and recovering from a c-section.
He booked a motel room because “being around me” was going to cause him to start an argument.
Image source: lexiexie, https://www.pexels.com/photo/a-man-sitting-on-a-bed-having-a-phone-call-7798708/ / Pexels
#2
I had a really bad earache that got worse over time and I couldn’t sleep. Woke up at 4am to go to the emergency room. He let me go alone. They gave my codine for pain and I drove home. Next day he woke up and went to work. Didn’t ask how I was or anything. Then the day after I was starving and couldn’t chew. Asked him to bring me a smoothie. He bought me one 5 hours later. I called my mom and she sent 2 of my sisters. We packed up her car and I went home. Never looked back.
Image source: simplydionne_, benzoix / Magnific
Well, divorce isn’t exactly a modern invention. Allow the nerd inside me to tell you its story. Ancient Roman law already recognized the possibility of ending a marriage, and by the classical period, divorce could be initiated by either spouse. Centuries before modern family courts existed, couples could already reach the point where staying married no longer made sense.
One of the earliest famous Roman divorces involved Spurius Carvilius Ruga, who reportedly divorced his wife around 230 BCE because she could not have children. His case became notable because divorce was still relatively uncommon at the time, and Roman writers later remembered him as the first man to divorce his wife for this reason.
#3
There were a lot of moments that made me realize that, but there was this one conversation specifically… we were sitting on the couch watching tv. She looked at me, and she said “I just really can’t see myself living my life taking care of someone who has a chronic illness, you know? I’m too young for that. That’s not how I’m gonna live my life.” While I was holding the baby that she had gotten pregnant with outside of our marriage… that I had stepped up for & taken care of as my own.
Image source: nikkidonthebeat, Tima Miroshnichenko / Pexels
#4
I had to wake up for my job at 5.30. He was unemployed. He would freak out at me if I moved in the bed and woke him up, so I always stayed as still as possible, but that night I had an itch. Scratching it resulted in him screaming at me all night, refusing to let me sleep. I went to work half d**d, realizing that he had just snapped my last straw.
Image source: beige.is.my.enemy, Vitaly Gariev / Pexels
Roman marriage did not remain a fixed institution. By the time of Cicero, either husband or wife could initiate divorce in the developing Roman system, although women’s legal position depended on the type of marriage and their relationship to their husband’s authority.
Divorce was therefore already something couples and lawyers had to consider when entering marriage.
#5
We were watching a Tamil soap drama, and a man slapped his wife. My ex and his parents spoke about how the woman was asking for it. “The tiniest bit of education could make a woman feel so entitled. If she earns some money, she becomes too filled with pride,” is something they actually said. I knew right then.
Image source: poonaikaari, Antoni Shkraba / Pexels
#6
I had miscarried that morning and was bleeding. Asked him to go to the store and buy me some pads. He went to the gym instead.
Image source: lizapool, cottonbro studio / Pexels
Modern divorce laws developed very differently across countries. Malta, for example, became the last country in Europe to introduce divorce legislation in 2011. At the same time, there are countries where it’s still illegal.
The Philippines doesn’t have any kind of divorce law, while Vatican City also doesn’t provide a general civil divorce system, making them quite the unusual exceptions in the modern world.
Filipino couples can pursue legal separation or seek to have a marriage declared void, but those procedures do not function as a general divorce system that can just end a valid marriage.
#7
My 10-year-old son came to me, crying, and said that sometimes his Dad was really fun and sometimes he was a monster, and he (my son) didn’t understand what he was doing to make his dad switch from one to the other.
Image source: kimdalewood, Mikhail Nilov / Pexels
#8
When I worked a 16 hour day and I had called my husband around 4pm to let him know and asked if he could do laundry and cook dinner. He had only worked 3 hours that day and got home at 11 am. I got home at 8pm. No food. He cooked for himself and the kids left none for me. He did all of the laundry except mine. His response when I asked why: I can’t bring myself to do anything for you.
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#9
He was in charge of our toddler twins. A football game came on while I was out running errands. I came home to one child. “Where is ___?” I immediately jumped into action to try to find her, searched the house (he was still on the couch), ran outside and started searching, had to tell him three times to call the cops, first he called my mom to come over and calm me down. Eventually he got up and started helping. We found her blocks away and across a RRX playing on a swing set in someone’s yard.
Image source: oyveydesiree, eduardo199o9 / Pexels
Divorce remains common across Europe, although rates vary significantly by country. There were roughly 1.6 divorces per 1,000 people across the EU in 2023. Latvia had the highest rate at 2.8, followed by Lithuania at 2.5, while Slovenia recorded 1.0 and Croatia 1.1 divorces per 1,000 people.
The U.S. numbers also show why the familiar idea that “half of all marriages end in divorce” does not tell the whole story. The Census Bureau found that the divorce rate among women aged 15 and older fell from 9.8 per 1,000 in 2012 to 7.1 in 2022, while the marriage rate remained relatively stable.
#10
I had flown to Chicago for training for the job I held at the time. I wasn’t even in town 24 hours before I got a text from my ex saying that we should “break up for the duration of the trip” so he “wouldn’t have to worry about who I was sleeping with while there”.
I was the breadwinner & it was the first time I was away from my son (3 at the time). I had never cheated nor given him any reason to suspect I would. So I said fine, but it’s permanent.
He didn’t like that too much.
Image source: draconic_tonic, Alex Green / Pexels
#11
He called me a stupid b word one morning when our kids were eating breakfast before school. I saw my daughter’s shoulders drop, she stopped eating and looked so sad. My youngest son didn’t react at all. I knew in that moment I was done. My kids were not going to grow up thinking that was what love looked like. And they didn’t.
Image source: rmc.rn, Mikhail Nilov / Pexels
#12
After our babies funeral my neighbors little sister told me When I was out getting her casket together my husband was trying to sleep with her…
She was only 16.
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Numbers can tell us how often marriages end, but they do not explain what happens inside them. Decades of relationship research by Dr. John Gottman found that about 69% of relationship problems are “perpetual,” meaning they come from lasting differences between partners instead of problems with one simple solution.
Gottman’s research also identified four destructive interaction patterns: criticism, contempt, defensiveness and stonewalling, this last one being characterized by emotional and physical detachment. The point is, one bad argument can’t automatically end a marriage. Instead, repeated negative ways of handling conflict can bring you closer to the problem.
#13
I was getting ready for work and had lost 100 pounds so far. He told me I was putting my makeup on for the younger guys at work. He moved out. I lost more weight. Saved my own life. Now I’m married to the best man on earth.
Image source: jess.icalorraine
#14
Had been thinking about it for several years. We had moved to a new city for my new job and we were empty nesters for the first time. He wouldn’t get a job and was incredibly lazy. At one point, when I told him we should get into local theatre together to meet people, he said he had no desire to make new friends. I knew I didn’t want to live the rest of my life like that. It was honestly the last straw.
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#15
His mistress came to our house, rang the doorbell, and asked me to let him go so they could be together. I gave him an ultimatum. He looked me in my eyes and said, “She’s my girlfriend. You’re my wife. You’re going to have to deal with it.”
The ick was INSTANT. That snapped me right out of my delusion.
Image source: thecigoddess, Pavel Danilyuk / Pexels
But of course, not every troubled marriage ends after explosive arguments. Long-term research by Gottman and his team also identified emotional disengagement as a dysfunctional pattern, marked by a lack of positive emotions such as interest, affection, humor and empathy during conflict.
In the end, there are different timelines for divorce, and it depends on the patterns each couple displays during their relationships.
#16
When he filed for divorce (incorrectly and incompletely ) to beat me back into submission – so I would beg him and plead for him.
Instead, I said “Bet, let’s do it.”
And I won the divorce case – cause he claimed no debt (remember, he didn’t even bother correctly filling the forms out), but now he’s responsible for 60% of it.
FAFO.
Image source: loveabound12, kaboompics / Pexels
#17
When my ex-husband told me days before scheduled risk reducing mastectomies surgery that we could just “wait and see if I get cancer. It’s highly treatable now”, despite a 85% lifetime risk.
Image source: utanarchist, Alex Green / Pexels
#18
He left me hemorrhaging in the middle of our living room floor (I was in the middle of a bad miscarriage with his child). At the time, I didn’t know I was miscarrying, I just know I could barely breathe. I called my aunt and she had to make him take me to the hospital. It was tonssss of things but that’s the worst one. When we got to the hospital, that man said, we weren’t ready for a baby anyway so look at it as a Blessing. I left after that.
Image source: happily3v3rl33, cottonbro studio / Pexels
The end of a marriage can also involve a subtle psychological shift rather than one dramatic incident. The American Psychological Association notes that separation and divorce can initially bring loneliness and a disrupted sense of identity. This emotional impact explains why deciding to leave could feel less like one single decision and more like recognizing that the relationship has changed.
#19
My ex and I had been talking about having kids off and on and she’d hem and haw and say not yet… so I asked if she just didn’t want kids it’s ok but we have to talk about it. She said “I do want kids but I don’t want them with you.” I said yeah that feels like endgame.
Image source: geedubleyoo, RDNE Stock project / Pexels
#20
He was unemployed, doing substitute teaching gigs when he could. Summer break hits and instead of getting a gd job, this jerk decided he wanted to volunteer as a full time basketball coach and told me that I was derailing his dreams all for money and to not ask him for anything when he makes it big. We had 4 children and I worked ft. I was standing there listening quietly and he just got more and more unattractive the more he spoke. Let him leave and changed the locks soon as he pulled off.
Image source: steady_mommin, cottonbro studio / Pexels
#21
It was my birthday. I had joined a kickboxing gym & they were having a showcase. I was so excited to participate. All I asked was for him to show up. He called me an hour before to tell me he felt under the weather & was going to go home, take medicine & go to sleep instead. I said okay. Halfway through the showcase, my Dad surprised me to support.
I got home & my ex cursed me out. He wasn’t sick at all. He was angry I didn’t cancel & go home.
Image source: writedearashley, Timur Weber / Pexels
So when someone remembers the exact moment they knew their marriage was over, that moment may not actually represent the reason behind the decision. It can be the point when years of unresolved conflict finally become impossible to ignore. Sometimes the final straw is simply the first moment when everything looks clear all of the sudden.
Do you think there is one moment when a marriage can cross a line, or does divorce usually come after years of problems? Share your thoughts in the comments!
#22
I had just given birth and was starving. Asked him to get me something to eat. Anything! He went to the cafeteria and got me a turkey sandwich. He went to the bathroom, came back and asked where his half was. When I told him I ate it all he was annoyed.
Image source: lindseyinatlanta, Frederick Medina / Unsplash
#23
When I finally got him agree to marriage counseling and the therapist asked me to name my top need from him to be able to stay married.
I said to cut contact with the 22 year old female “friend” he had gotten too close with.
He said that’s the one thing I cannot do for you. They have now been married 6 years, together 8.
Image source: emma.redck, cottonbro studio / Pexels
#24
My gay brother hard launched his relationship on instagram and when I showed my husband their photo he went “Ew. I don’t want to see that.”
Image source: kaylauphoff, Liliana Drew / Pexels
#25
When I found out he was cheating again. I walked in our bedroom where he was sleeping peacefully; I cocked my hand back as far as I could and slapped his punk bum outta his sleep and we started bucking like a MF. I am 5’6 and he’s 6’5, I did not care. I wasn’t scared of him, I didn’t respect him at all and I resented him. We had only been married for 3 months but I knew I didn’t want that for myself and our child. I put him out no more than 2 weeks after that and got that marriage annulled.
Image source: cuptystherapy, Julia Larson / Pexels
#26
I had just had a stillbirth and was hemorrhaging profusely…but he didn’t know why I couldn’t drive myself to the hospital. His delay in assisting me almost cost me my life.
Image source: cecilmonteil, Getty Images / Unsplash
#27
How he treated me after my dad died, then after a miscarriage, followed a couple weeks later by accusing me of cheating with one of my best male friends—who happened to be gay.
I was still willing to move forward if he’d attend any kind of therapy. No dice. From 2022–2024, I was clinging to the hem of His garment. By the last birthday I spent with him, I KNEW I would not spend another one with him.
And I didn’t. I filed July 30, 2025. Divorce finalized April 10, 2026.
Image source: asltfromthenineties, Getty Images / Unsplash
#28
My wife told me she was leaving me for my best friend then 4 days later had him beat me up while she watched.
As I sat bleeding on the pavement I thought “well, that’s done.”
Image source: tiber_septim_3, Andrej Lišakov / Unsplash
#29
A notice arrived in the mail that he removed me as beneficiary from the insurance policy and added his sister. The insurance company denied this, because, NO. We were still very much married. I called him and he said… “oh, that’s when we had that argument and I’m changing it back.” He would do all types of manipulation tactics. I’m so happy to be free.
Image source: fromstorydarling, DC Studio / Magnifi
#30
When my son took his life and then he said he didn’t believe in mental health but also talked about all the things he wanted to do with the money from the medical negligence lawsuit…..that did it.
Image source: sara_rene901, magnific / Magnific
#31
we were laying in bed together on my birthday and he said “wouldn’t this be so great with someone else?”
Image source: mxmazikeen
#32
I was having contractions all night long and I believed I was miscarrying our 16 week pregnancy. The next morning he asked me how I was feeling. I said, “The contractions won’t stop. I need to go to the ER.” He kissed me on my forehead, said “Let me know how it goes,” and went to work.
Image source: elletea629
#33
When she hit my dog who was dying of cancer.
Image source: rowdy_claude_
#34
In 2022, I was three months pregnant lying on the couch and he pushed all his weight on my stomach multiple times. I was done, never went back. Haven’t seen his son in 3 years.
Image source: taetertot8
#35
I had planned my daughters 10th birthday party. He showed with his mom and didn’t help with nothing. He left with his mom and didn’t clean up or take anything in his car. I got home and he didn’t me bring anything in the house. The next morning I wrote him along text and said you have until the 1st to get out. I never looked back.
Image source: pleasegetittogether
#36
When I ran into him and his mistress at the airport. He knew I was flying out that day so he scheduled her to land the same day. oh she looked like a great value version of me.
Image source: marshisabel
#37
When he decided to put his hands on me and my kids. He literally packed 2 days before. He left his ring and keys. Came back once he knew no one was gonna take his 40 yr old self in. Me and my kids are in a DV shelter awaiting trial in October.
Image source: moonlightannamay
#38
My mother died unexpectedly and he decided that the day I was flying to pick up her ashes was the day he wanted to talk about my behavior towards him/our relationship after I repeatedly told him now is not the time.. That moment, time stood still & I was like NAH man, I’m done, thanks for playing!
Image source: maybe.anna_
#39
I pointed to a wedding photo asking “When did I stop being the woman in the photo to you?” When he said “Probably 5 yrs” my entire world shifted. We’d been college sweethearts, married 14 yrs, our youngest was 3 & I’d truly believed those had been some of our BEST yrs. The shock just leveled me b/c I’d thought our problems were fixable, but nothing was going to “fix” that level of deliberate deception when he was so checked out. It was hard AF, but 13 yrs later I’m glad it was my turning point.
Image source: emilyjgm18
#40
Should have been YEARS before but it was Mothers Day 2018. We were living with friends because we had lost our house because of him being a terrible spouse. I worked/served an exhausting brunch shift, walked miles home because I got dropped off too far away, he called cussing me out on the walk, and when I showed up he cornered me in the bathroom and screamed in my face while my friends and the kids heard it. That was my last straw. I’ve been gone 8 years.
Image source: dankslyfe
#41
Our tiny son toddled in front of the TV while ex was watching cartoons. He yelled at baby, “I’m going to throw you in the oven and burn you up!!!” I kicked him out and that was that.
Image source: karental13104
#42
My ex threw a large chins plate across the room. It landed just above my head I had our youngest (2 year old) on my lap reading a story. The broken pieces shattered over us. The little one newly toilet trained wet his pants and said sorry Mummy, Daddy frightened me. I left a 21 year marriage, a beautiful fully paid off home with our youngest child the next day.
Image source: elizabeth_r_stein
#43
He got mad during Covid when I was pregnant that people were sending me gifts like pregnancy pillow etc & asked where his gifts were since “I didn’t make the baby myself.”
Image source: viscountess_anne
#44
He hit me in the face and blacked my eye while I was 5 months pregnant, then invited his friend over to hang out and he just stared at me the whole time. I was so uncomfortable and sad. And I hate that this is so many women’s reality.
Image source: _emily.dawn_
#45
When my name was displayed at a gallery on Madison avenue and I was of course beaming with joy and pride. And he said: “Well that took a long time”. POS.
Image source: bytheseajojo
#46
I was ill with the flu. Took a nap then picked up our iPad to watch something in bed. He was in the living room & didn’t realize his FB messanger was still logged in. He was planning his next cheating extravaganza with some floozy. Told her he couldn’t wait for me to get better and get out of the house so he could have her come over first thing in the morning when I went to work. This was not the first time he’d been caught but, it was the last. I ended it that day.
Image source: ishii_lbc
#47
I had really long hair, and two kids. One was still a baby and I’d had it with him pulling my hair. I cut it, I cut 12 inches off. 5 days later he hadn’t even noticed. Then was angry with me when I asked him “Do you even see me? “.
Image source: headhunter4chems
#48
He was holding our 4 month old baby who was crying and told her “if you don’t stop crying I’m going to throw you off a bridge”. Didn’t seem to understand why I was so upset that he said that and doubled down on why he did. I checked out after that.
Couple years later I was pregnant again and immediately after I told him that I was pregnant he told me he wanted to separate because he was sleeping with his coworker. The stress led me to miscarry and I left shortly after that. They’re married now.
Image source: that_fetch_betch
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