Grandma’s Savage Holiday Clapback Leaves Entitled Ex-Daughter-In-Law Screaming: “I’m A Grinch”

It’s beyond difficult to deal with someone who is incredibly entitled. Not only do they think they can boss you around like you’re their personal servant, but they also lack the self-awareness to learn from their mistakes. And even when they ruin the holidays, they’ll try to shift the blame to you.
One woman regaled the ‘Petty Revenge’ community with a story of how she got back at her rude ex-daughter-in-law. The author shared how she paid for the tickets for a fun family Christmas event at the zoo for her granddaughter to enjoy. However, the girl’s mother uninvited the in-laws at the last moment, only to get a taste of her own medicine. Scroll down for the full story and the internet’s reactions.
Your generosity won’t always be appreciated, especially by someone who is beyond entitled and doesn’t respect you one bit
Image credits: sedrik2007/Envato (not the actual photo)
A woman shared how she finally had enough of her rude ex-daughter-in-law’s behavior around the holidays, so she decided to give her a taste of her own medicine
Image credits: Image-Source/Envato (not the actual photo)
Image credits: anonymous
Entitled individuals are often ungrateful, insecure, lack independence, have a victim mentality, and think the world owes them something
Image credits: Wavebreakmedia/Envato (not the actual photo)
In a nutshell, entitled people believe that they deserve special treatment. Also, they’re often not very (if at all) grateful, behave melodramatically, and have a victim mentality.
What’s more, these people also tend to expect that others will do things for them. And they have a need for constant admiration.
They think that they can get away with behaving any way that they like, ignore boundaries, and they’ll lash out when things don’t go their way. They also lack independence and self-sufficiency and are secretly insecure.
The problem is that this sort of disrespectful, rude behavior puts a lot of stress on these individuals’ relationships.
As Verywell Mind points out, entitled individuals believe that the “world owes them without giving anything in return.”
Entitlement, which is a characteristic of narcissism, can be influenced by how a person was raised. For instance, whether they were given special treatment, indulged, or spoiled as a child, or if their caregivers were overprotective, shielding them from consequences.
The opposite childhood experiences can also contribute to a sense of entitlement. For instance, someone who was constantly denied things in the past might now believe that the world ‘owes’ them for the suffering they had to endure.
Luckily, everyone can move past their sense of entitlement step by step. It all starts with treating others with more respect and kindness, and embracing failure as a learning opportunity
Image credits: photodiod/Envato (not the actual photo)
As WebMD notes, feelings of entitlement can lead to even more entitled behavior, as per the cycle of entitlement. Broadly speaking, this is a three-step cycle. First, the entitled individual is vulnerable “to the threat of unmet expectations.”
Secondly, when their expectations aren’t met, it leads to dissatisfaction, anger, and feelings of being cheated. Lastly, in that distressed state, the individual tries to console themselves by reassuring themselves that they deserve everything they’ve ever wanted. Thus, their sense of entitlement is reinforced.
According to WebMD, if you want to overcome your sense of entitlement, there are a few things that you can do. For one, you can practice treating others as you’d like to be treated yourself.
Meanwhile, you should embrace the fact that not all situations are unfair to you, and think about the welfare of others.
What’s more, prioritize kindness and respect when interacting with other people. “Everyone is a human being with feelings and struggles of their own. Go easy on others. Be sympathetic to their needs.”
And finally, see your mistakes as opportunities for you to learn. Failure often isn’t catastrophic.
We’d like to hear your thoughts in the comments below, dear Pandas. Would you have done anything differently if you were in the post author’s shoes? What do you do when your relatives go overboard with entitlement and rudeness? What’s your personal go-to strategy to defuse any family drama around the holidays? Let us know!
As the woman’s story started going viral, she shared a bit more information in the comments
Here’s how the internet reacted to the family holiday drama
