Woman Takes Petty Revenge Against Ex-Fiancé Who Lied About The Real Reason Their Engagement Fell Apart

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It’s not productive to think about “winning” a breakup, but in particularly nasty cases it can feel good to make sure everyone knows who was the villain. Even if you like someone, it’s hard to argue that their infidelity is a good thing or that it paints them in a good light.

A woman shared her story of her ex cheating, her finding out and the, finally, getting the last laugh, by sharing the evidence with his mother after he lied about the breakup. She shared some more details in the comments where people expressed their sympathies and enjoyment of her bit of petty revenge.

Some people are cursed with dating the worst people

Woman Takes Petty Revenge Against Ex-Fiancé Who Lied About The Real Reason Their Engagement Fell Apart

Curated Lifestyle / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Woman Takes Petty Revenge Against Ex-Fiancé Who Lied About The Real Reason Their Engagement Fell Apart

So one woman decided to set the record straight on her ex

Woman Takes Petty Revenge Against Ex-Fiancé Who Lied About The Real Reason Their Engagement Fell Apart
Woman Takes Petty Revenge Against Ex-Fiancé Who Lied About The Real Reason Their Engagement Fell Apart
Woman Takes Petty Revenge Against Ex-Fiancé Who Lied About The Real Reason Their Engagement Fell Apart
Woman Takes Petty Revenge Against Ex-Fiancé Who Lied About The Real Reason Their Engagement Fell Apart

Gustavo Fring / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Woman Takes Petty Revenge Against Ex-Fiancé Who Lied About The Real Reason Their Engagement Fell Apart
Woman Takes Petty Revenge Against Ex-Fiancé Who Lied About The Real Reason Their Engagement Fell Apart
Woman Takes Petty Revenge Against Ex-Fiancé Who Lied About The Real Reason Their Engagement Fell Apart
Woman Takes Petty Revenge Against Ex-Fiancé Who Lied About The Real Reason Their Engagement Fell Apart

Curated Lifestyle / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Woman Takes Petty Revenge Against Ex-Fiancé Who Lied About The Real Reason Their Engagement Fell Apart
Woman Takes Petty Revenge Against Ex-Fiancé Who Lied About The Real Reason Their Engagement Fell Apart
Woman Takes Petty Revenge Against Ex-Fiancé Who Lied About The Real Reason Their Engagement Fell Apart
Woman Takes Petty Revenge Against Ex-Fiancé Who Lied About The Real Reason Their Engagement Fell Apart
Woman Takes Petty Revenge Against Ex-Fiancé Who Lied About The Real Reason Their Engagement Fell Apart

Douglas Fehr / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Woman Takes Petty Revenge Against Ex-Fiancé Who Lied About The Real Reason Their Engagement Fell Apart
Woman Takes Petty Revenge Against Ex-Fiancé Who Lied About The Real Reason Their Engagement Fell Apart
Woman Takes Petty Revenge Against Ex-Fiancé Who Lied About The Real Reason Their Engagement Fell Apart
Woman Takes Petty Revenge Against Ex-Fiancé Who Lied About The Real Reason Their Engagement Fell Apart
Woman Takes Petty Revenge Against Ex-Fiancé Who Lied About The Real Reason Their Engagement Fell Apart
Woman Takes Petty Revenge Against Ex-Fiancé Who Lied About The Real Reason Their Engagement Fell Apart

Andrea Piacquadio / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Woman Takes Petty Revenge Against Ex-Fiancé Who Lied About The Real Reason Their Engagement Fell Apart
Woman Takes Petty Revenge Against Ex-Fiancé Who Lied About The Real Reason Their Engagement Fell Apart
Woman Takes Petty Revenge Against Ex-Fiancé Who Lied About The Real Reason Their Engagement Fell Apart
Woman Takes Petty Revenge Against Ex-Fiancé Who Lied About The Real Reason Their Engagement Fell Apart

RDNE Stock project / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Woman Takes Petty Revenge Against Ex-Fiancé Who Lied About The Real Reason Their Engagement Fell Apart
Woman Takes Petty Revenge Against Ex-Fiancé Who Lied About The Real Reason Their Engagement Fell Apart
Woman Takes Petty Revenge Against Ex-Fiancé Who Lied About The Real Reason Their Engagement Fell Apart

Street_Blackberry174

People expressed their enjoyment of justice being served and she chatted with some commenters

Woman Takes Petty Revenge Against Ex-Fiancé Who Lied About The Real Reason Their Engagement Fell Apart
Woman Takes Petty Revenge Against Ex-Fiancé Who Lied About The Real Reason Their Engagement Fell Apart
Woman Takes Petty Revenge Against Ex-Fiancé Who Lied About The Real Reason Their Engagement Fell Apart
Woman Takes Petty Revenge Against Ex-Fiancé Who Lied About The Real Reason Their Engagement Fell Apart
Woman Takes Petty Revenge Against Ex-Fiancé Who Lied About The Real Reason Their Engagement Fell Apart
Woman Takes Petty Revenge Against Ex-Fiancé Who Lied About The Real Reason Their Engagement Fell Apart
Woman Takes Petty Revenge Against Ex-Fiancé Who Lied About The Real Reason Their Engagement Fell Apart
Woman Takes Petty Revenge Against Ex-Fiancé Who Lied About The Real Reason Their Engagement Fell Apart
Woman Takes Petty Revenge Against Ex-Fiancé Who Lied About The Real Reason Their Engagement Fell Apart
Woman Takes Petty Revenge Against Ex-Fiancé Who Lied About The Real Reason Their Engagement Fell Apart
Woman Takes Petty Revenge Against Ex-Fiancé Who Lied About The Real Reason Their Engagement Fell Apart
Woman Takes Petty Revenge Against Ex-Fiancé Who Lied About The Real Reason Their Engagement Fell Apart
Woman Takes Petty Revenge Against Ex-Fiancé Who Lied About The Real Reason Their Engagement Fell Apart
Woman Takes Petty Revenge Against Ex-Fiancé Who Lied About The Real Reason Their Engagement Fell Apart
Woman Takes Petty Revenge Against Ex-Fiancé Who Lied About The Real Reason Their Engagement Fell Apart
Woman Takes Petty Revenge Against Ex-Fiancé Who Lied About The Real Reason Their Engagement Fell Apart
Woman Takes Petty Revenge Against Ex-Fiancé Who Lied About The Real Reason Their Engagement Fell Apart
Woman Takes Petty Revenge Against Ex-Fiancé Who Lied About The Real Reason Their Engagement Fell Apart
Woman Takes Petty Revenge Against Ex-Fiancé Who Lied About The Real Reason Their Engagement Fell Apart
Woman Takes Petty Revenge Against Ex-Fiancé Who Lied About The Real Reason Their Engagement Fell Apart
Woman Takes Petty Revenge Against Ex-Fiancé Who Lied About The Real Reason Their Engagement Fell Apart
Woman Takes Petty Revenge Against Ex-Fiancé Who Lied About The Real Reason Their Engagement Fell Apart

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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