Woman Takes Petty Revenge Against Ex-Fiancé Who Lied About The Real Reason Their Engagement Fell Apart

It’s not productive to think about “winning” a breakup, but in particularly nasty cases it can feel good to make sure everyone knows who was the villain. Even if you like someone, it’s hard to argue that their infidelity is a good thing or that it paints them in a good light.
A woman shared her story of her ex cheating, her finding out and the, finally, getting the last laugh, by sharing the evidence with his mother after he lied about the breakup. She shared some more details in the comments where people expressed their sympathies and enjoyment of her bit of petty revenge.
Some people are cursed with dating the worst people
Curated Lifestyle / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
So one woman decided to set the record straight on her ex
Gustavo Fring / Pexels (not the actual photo)
Curated Lifestyle / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
Douglas Fehr / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
Andrea Piacquadio / Pexels (not the actual photo)
RDNE Stock project / Pexels (not the actual photo)
People expressed their enjoyment of justice being served and she chatted with some commenters
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