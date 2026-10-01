Man Takes The Opportunity To Ruin Ex’s Life For Cheating On Him By Showing A Few Videos To Her Family

Humans can be so fickle. We can make people really happy and at the same time cause each other so much pain and heartbreak. It’s strange how we can start hating someone we once really cared about. As Carrie Bradshaw once famously wondered, “Where does the love go?”
One man shared online how he was shocked to find out that his ex-girlfriend cheated and also spread rumors about him. He was so furious that he went nuclear and avenged himself by exposing her to her family in the most brutal way possible. Scroll down to find out how he sparked a debate among netizens.
Learning about a partner’s infidelity can be heartbreaking
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But this guy went nuclear after discovering that his ex didn’t just cheat, but also spread rumors about him
Curated Lifestyle / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
Kris Shved / Pexels (not the actual photo)
He tried to defend his extreme actions when people criticized him
A partner’s infidelity can have long-lasting effects
At the start of a new relationship, everything looks nice and happy. Some couples even feel like they will live happily ever after. But reality is starkly different from fiction, and many relationships often fail the test of time. In fact, research reveals that approximately 70% of couples break up within the first year of dating. Some relationships look amazing in the short term but aren’t meant to last.
There are many reasons why people give up on their partners, such as communication issues, toxic behaviors, lack of intimacy, or betrayal after an affair. According to a survey, 75% of men and 68% of women admitted to cheating in some way, at some point, in a relationship. Whether it’s “just a kiss” or “just a one-time mistake,” there’s no excuse for this behavior.
Unfairly, the partner who gets cheated on is the one who suffers without any fault. Mental health professionals explain that “while the initial feeling of betrayal is common, there are often more complex emotional and psychological consequences. A partner’s cheating can start a domino effect, from immediate emotional turmoil to long-term consequences like trust deficit, low self-esteem, and symptoms of extreme stress.”
Sometimes, when the impact can linger long after the event, these effects can manifest as unresolved complications from the betrayal. Victims might develop a fear of intimacy and commitment in their future relationships. Moreover, infidelity can also spread a sense of constant unease, often triggering persistent sadness and apathy.
Anger can also be an immediate response, which can intensify if people cannot come to terms with the betrayal and move on. When this anger grows without an outlet, people might resort to revenge and punish their partners. They believe it will make them feel better, but in reality, it rarely does.
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Experts stress that people should reflect instead of taking revenge
Therapists claim that contrary to the belief that revenge is purely malicious, the urge to get even often stems from a desire for justice, control, or emotional relief. But when left unchecked, revenge can lock us into cycles of pain, aggression, and emotional isolation. Revenge activates brain regions linked to reward, emotion, and threat response, especially the amygdala, prefrontal cortex, and nucleus accumbens.
However, they add that people who reflect rather than retaliate experience greater emotional resilience and long-term mental health benefits. The urge to avenge oneself is understandable, but if professionals keep warning against it, there must be truth to it. Confucius put it best: Before you embark on a journey of revenge, dig two graves.
Experts emphasize that there are some healthy ways to move on instead of seeking revenge. They advise that people should first try to understand the emotions of anger, hurt, and betrayal they are feeling. Then, they should use their anger constructively by finding a healthy outlet for those negative emotions.
“They should remind themselves that even though they’re not in control of the situation, they can control their emotional response. Taking the high road and focusing on their personal growth can also help take their mind off the issue. They should also let time pass, as it can help put things into perspective. Lastly, spending time with loved ones can also help immensely,” they add.
In the poster’s case, netizens were sharply divided by his extreme revenge. Many felt he crossed a line over a 3-month-long relationship. They also claimed that his actions were illegal and not really justifiable. Meanwhile, others argued that the woman deserved it. What about you? Feel free to drop your thoughts in the comments. Also, here’s another revenge story you might want to check out.
The author’s revenge sparked a massive debate among netizens
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