Family Has The Audacity To Ask Man For A Kidney After What They Did To Him, He Lets His Brother Die

Some siblings have rivalries, but these brothers had a particularly toxic relationship
Image credits: Roberta Sant’Anna / Envato (not the actual photo)
And supposedly, only one of them was responsible for all the bad blood between them
The final straw came when his brother mocked his sexuality, and his parents turned on him too
Image credits: Prostock-studio / Envato (not the actual photo)
After years of estrangement, however, the brother reached out, requesting a kidney
Image credits: tonodiaz / Envato (not the actual photo)
Soon after posting his story, the man answered some of people’s biggest questions
Image credits: Ahmet Kurt / Envato (not the actual photo)
Image credits: thrownawaybitwin
Even though some people supported the man for his decision
There were quite a few critics as well
He then made another update, accusing his family even more
Image credits: thrownawaybitwin
By then, everyone was just done
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us