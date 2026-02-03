Family Has The Audacity To Ask Man For A Kidney After What They Did To Him, He Lets His Brother Die

by

Some siblings have rivalries, but these brothers had a particularly toxic relationship

Family Has The Audacity To Ask Man For A Kidney After What They Did To Him, He Lets His Brother Die

Image credits: Roberta Sant’Anna / Envato (not the actual photo)

And supposedly, only one of them was responsible for all the bad blood between them

Family Has The Audacity To Ask Man For A Kidney After What They Did To Him, He Lets His Brother Die
Family Has The Audacity To Ask Man For A Kidney After What They Did To Him, He Lets His Brother Die
Family Has The Audacity To Ask Man For A Kidney After What They Did To Him, He Lets His Brother Die
Family Has The Audacity To Ask Man For A Kidney After What They Did To Him, He Lets His Brother Die

The final straw came when his brother mocked his sexuality, and his parents turned on him too

Family Has The Audacity To Ask Man For A Kidney After What They Did To Him, He Lets His Brother Die

Image credits: Prostock-studio / Envato (not the actual photo)

Family Has The Audacity To Ask Man For A Kidney After What They Did To Him, He Lets His Brother Die
Family Has The Audacity To Ask Man For A Kidney After What They Did To Him, He Lets His Brother Die
Family Has The Audacity To Ask Man For A Kidney After What They Did To Him, He Lets His Brother Die
Family Has The Audacity To Ask Man For A Kidney After What They Did To Him, He Lets His Brother Die
Family Has The Audacity To Ask Man For A Kidney After What They Did To Him, He Lets His Brother Die

After years of estrangement, however, the brother reached out, requesting a kidney

Family Has The Audacity To Ask Man For A Kidney After What They Did To Him, He Lets His Brother Die

Image credits: tonodiaz / Envato (not the actual photo)

Family Has The Audacity To Ask Man For A Kidney After What They Did To Him, He Lets His Brother Die
Family Has The Audacity To Ask Man For A Kidney After What They Did To Him, He Lets His Brother Die
Family Has The Audacity To Ask Man For A Kidney After What They Did To Him, He Lets His Brother Die
Family Has The Audacity To Ask Man For A Kidney After What They Did To Him, He Lets His Brother Die
Family Has The Audacity To Ask Man For A Kidney After What They Did To Him, He Lets His Brother Die
Family Has The Audacity To Ask Man For A Kidney After What They Did To Him, He Lets His Brother Die
Family Has The Audacity To Ask Man For A Kidney After What They Did To Him, He Lets His Brother Die

Soon after posting his story, the man answered some of people’s biggest questions

Family Has The Audacity To Ask Man For A Kidney After What They Did To Him, He Lets His Brother Die

Image credits: Ahmet Kurt / Envato (not the actual photo)

Family Has The Audacity To Ask Man For A Kidney After What They Did To Him, He Lets His Brother Die
Family Has The Audacity To Ask Man For A Kidney After What They Did To Him, He Lets His Brother Die
Family Has The Audacity To Ask Man For A Kidney After What They Did To Him, He Lets His Brother Die
Family Has The Audacity To Ask Man For A Kidney After What They Did To Him, He Lets His Brother Die
Family Has The Audacity To Ask Man For A Kidney After What They Did To Him, He Lets His Brother Die
Family Has The Audacity To Ask Man For A Kidney After What They Did To Him, He Lets His Brother Die
Family Has The Audacity To Ask Man For A Kidney After What They Did To Him, He Lets His Brother Die
Family Has The Audacity To Ask Man For A Kidney After What They Did To Him, He Lets His Brother Die

Image credits: thrownawaybitwin

Even though some people supported the man for his decision

Family Has The Audacity To Ask Man For A Kidney After What They Did To Him, He Lets His Brother Die
Family Has The Audacity To Ask Man For A Kidney After What They Did To Him, He Lets His Brother Die
Family Has The Audacity To Ask Man For A Kidney After What They Did To Him, He Lets His Brother Die
Family Has The Audacity To Ask Man For A Kidney After What They Did To Him, He Lets His Brother Die
Family Has The Audacity To Ask Man For A Kidney After What They Did To Him, He Lets His Brother Die
Family Has The Audacity To Ask Man For A Kidney After What They Did To Him, He Lets His Brother Die
Family Has The Audacity To Ask Man For A Kidney After What They Did To Him, He Lets His Brother Die
Family Has The Audacity To Ask Man For A Kidney After What They Did To Him, He Lets His Brother Die
Family Has The Audacity To Ask Man For A Kidney After What They Did To Him, He Lets His Brother Die
Family Has The Audacity To Ask Man For A Kidney After What They Did To Him, He Lets His Brother Die
Family Has The Audacity To Ask Man For A Kidney After What They Did To Him, He Lets His Brother Die
Family Has The Audacity To Ask Man For A Kidney After What They Did To Him, He Lets His Brother Die
Family Has The Audacity To Ask Man For A Kidney After What They Did To Him, He Lets His Brother Die
Family Has The Audacity To Ask Man For A Kidney After What They Did To Him, He Lets His Brother Die
Family Has The Audacity To Ask Man For A Kidney After What They Did To Him, He Lets His Brother Die
Family Has The Audacity To Ask Man For A Kidney After What They Did To Him, He Lets His Brother Die
Family Has The Audacity To Ask Man For A Kidney After What They Did To Him, He Lets His Brother Die
Family Has The Audacity To Ask Man For A Kidney After What They Did To Him, He Lets His Brother Die
Family Has The Audacity To Ask Man For A Kidney After What They Did To Him, He Lets His Brother Die
Family Has The Audacity To Ask Man For A Kidney After What They Did To Him, He Lets His Brother Die
Family Has The Audacity To Ask Man For A Kidney After What They Did To Him, He Lets His Brother Die
Family Has The Audacity To Ask Man For A Kidney After What They Did To Him, He Lets His Brother Die
Family Has The Audacity To Ask Man For A Kidney After What They Did To Him, He Lets His Brother Die
Family Has The Audacity To Ask Man For A Kidney After What They Did To Him, He Lets His Brother Die

There were quite a few critics as well

Family Has The Audacity To Ask Man For A Kidney After What They Did To Him, He Lets His Brother Die
Family Has The Audacity To Ask Man For A Kidney After What They Did To Him, He Lets His Brother Die
Family Has The Audacity To Ask Man For A Kidney After What They Did To Him, He Lets His Brother Die

He then made another update, accusing his family even more

Family Has The Audacity To Ask Man For A Kidney After What They Did To Him, He Lets His Brother Die
Family Has The Audacity To Ask Man For A Kidney After What They Did To Him, He Lets His Brother Die
Family Has The Audacity To Ask Man For A Kidney After What They Did To Him, He Lets His Brother Die
Family Has The Audacity To Ask Man For A Kidney After What They Did To Him, He Lets His Brother Die
Family Has The Audacity To Ask Man For A Kidney After What They Did To Him, He Lets His Brother Die
Family Has The Audacity To Ask Man For A Kidney After What They Did To Him, He Lets His Brother Die
Family Has The Audacity To Ask Man For A Kidney After What They Did To Him, He Lets His Brother Die
Family Has The Audacity To Ask Man For A Kidney After What They Did To Him, He Lets His Brother Die

Image credits: thrownawaybitwin

By then, everyone was just done

Family Has The Audacity To Ask Man For A Kidney After What They Did To Him, He Lets His Brother Die
Family Has The Audacity To Ask Man For A Kidney After What They Did To Him, He Lets His Brother Die
Family Has The Audacity To Ask Man For A Kidney After What They Did To Him, He Lets His Brother Die
Family Has The Audacity To Ask Man For A Kidney After What They Did To Him, He Lets His Brother Die
Family Has The Audacity To Ask Man For A Kidney After What They Did To Him, He Lets His Brother Die
Family Has The Audacity To Ask Man For A Kidney After What They Did To Him, He Lets His Brother Die
Family Has The Audacity To Ask Man For A Kidney After What They Did To Him, He Lets His Brother Die
Family Has The Audacity To Ask Man For A Kidney After What They Did To Him, He Lets His Brother Die
Family Has The Audacity To Ask Man For A Kidney After What They Did To Him, He Lets His Brother Die
Family Has The Audacity To Ask Man For A Kidney After What They Did To Him, He Lets His Brother Die
Family Has The Audacity To Ask Man For A Kidney After What They Did To Him, He Lets His Brother Die
Family Has The Audacity To Ask Man For A Kidney After What They Did To Him, He Lets His Brother Die
Family Has The Audacity To Ask Man For A Kidney After What They Did To Him, He Lets His Brother Die
Family Has The Audacity To Ask Man For A Kidney After What They Did To Him, He Lets His Brother Die
Family Has The Audacity To Ask Man For A Kidney After What They Did To Him, He Lets His Brother Die
Family Has The Audacity To Ask Man For A Kidney After What They Did To Him, He Lets His Brother Die

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
40 Interesting Words For Things You Probably Never Knew Had A Name
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
201 Fairy Tale Villages That You Can Actually Visit
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Customer Calls This Restaurant In Front Of Staff When They Said The Discount Applies Only To Phone Orders
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
30 Frustrated Married Couples Who Just Want To Spend Some Time Apart But Can’t
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
“Won’t Pay Me For My Cancelled Event? Pay Me To Go Instead”: Employee Makes Boss Cover £4,000 In Expenses After Refusal To Refund Canceled Trip
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
I Surprised My Husband With A TMNT Newborn Photoshoot
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025