49 Elegant Upgrades That Remote Workers Can’t Live Without

If working from home is becoming a drag, maybe it’s time for a little office refresh! From something as small as a paperclip to a new chair, changing a few things up can give your home office space a whole new feeling! We have collected 49 fantastic WFH essentials that will transform your space into somewhere you’d want to live! Oh, wait, you already do!
#1 Stock Up On Pastel Highlighters Because There Is Nothing Elegant About Neon
Review: “Colors are perfect for the work I do! They are not too bright or overwhelming like your traditional highlighters, and they do not smear printed statements or bleed through the back of your paper. I like to alternate my colors a lot so having 2 of each color is fabulous! And just to note, they do not have any unpleasant smells.” – Macy
Image source: amazon.com, Macy
#2 There Is No Limit To What You Can Print Out With This Bluetooth Label Maker
Review: “I am obsessed with this little thing! Its so cute and compact, and so easy to use. The quality of the print is incredible. You can clearly make out the images of my cats.” – Sunny
Image source: amazon.com, Robin Martin
#3 We Will Start Making Up Memos Just To Use This Fabulous Dry Erase Board And Marker
Review: “Every morning I write my to-do list Using this helps hold me accountable for the task of each day. I also received a lot of compliments on it. It’s a beautiful edition to any office.” – HudsonFam
Image source: amazon.com
#4 For Some Office ASMR, Try This Wireless Keyboard Mouse Combo That Has The Perfect Click
Review: “Love the way it is so quiet! Battery life is amazing! Very good size too! Great investment! Easy as heck to connect to any computer! Overall very pretty!” – bubblybre
Image source: amazon.com, Rhiannon
#5 See This Moving Sand Art Picture As A More Sophisticated Version Of A Lava Lamp
Review: “Beautiful little desk accessory that helps bring a calmness when having a stressful moment! I’ve gotten many compliments. Love that you can adjust how fast or slow the sand moves and it’s easy to change it.” – Katie D.
Image source: amazon.com, Katie
#6 If You Clearly Need Some Help Organizing, Try These Plastic Drawer Organizers
Review: “My drawers are so organized now! Love this product because not only do they have all the sizes I needed but I was able to organize 4 drawers! The organizers have little rubber bumpers you can put on the bottom so they slip or slide anywhere.” – Noemi’s Projects
Image source: amazon.com, Savannah
#7 This Plant Terrarium Is 50% Science, 50% Sophistication
Review: “Got this to add couple small plants throughout the house, it works as expected easy to assemble and relatively sturdy, worth the price and seems to be holding up well for a couple months now.” – Thomas
Image source: amazon.com, Thomas
#8 Weekly To Do List Notepad With 52 Undated Sheets : There Is Nothing More Elegant Than Someone Who Has It Together
Review: “I need to see the week laid out in front of me and this planner fits the bill! It keeps me on track and I look forward to setting up my planner for the week now. Highly Recommend!” – Jowe17
Image source: amazon.com
#9 Let This Bladeless Desk Fan Keep You Cool While You Focus And Being Calm And Collected During Office Hours
Review: “The fan is very sleek looking, offers air to keep me cool on my desk at work. No blades is the best feature for safety and no noise.” – Karla Wilson
Image source: amazon.com, Jean Paul Rivera Berrospi
#10 This Efficient Desktop Organizer Takes Advantage Of Vertical Space For Storage
Review: “I love, love, love this desk shelf. It was super easy to put together and it helps me keep more space open on my desk and is able to hold so much of my suff. Highly recommend.” – Milagro Gutierrez
Image source: amazon.com, Jessica
#11 Let’s Be Honest, The Only Reason We Want This Ergonomic Mouse Pad Is For The Adorable Design
Review: “Perfect size for the desktop, very comfortable and beautiful colors.” – Pamela B.
Image source: amazon.com, Catherine Exline
#12 Pastel Colored Lined Writing Pads : Life Is Too Short To Waste It On Boring Paper
Review: “Purchase these for my office. Love the pastel colors. The size of the pads and lines are perfect for jotting down things of the fly.” – NiRo
Image source: amazon.com, NiRo
#13 This Adorable Stationary Kit Is Compact And Sleek, Everything That Normal Stationary Is Not
Review: “It’s the perfect size, I love it! It’s very useful.” – Sof
Image source: amazon.com, Sof
#14 Transparent Monitors Memo Pads: If You Aren’t Filling Your Desktop With Icons, Why Would You Will It With Sticky Notes?
Review: “I put important reminders on there so I can easily glance to the side while working and keep track with tasks. They stay on very well, and they aren’t distracting at all. Highly recommend!” – Elizabeth T.
Image source: amazon.com, kelly
#15 Golden Cable Anchors Shows That Sometimes Everything That Glitters Is Gold
Review: “Cable management is so important to keep your work desk from looking like a total mess. These look great and do the job. Thanks for helping keep my phone charger cable easy to get to!” – Stevie
Image source: amazon.com, etsy.com
#16 These Transparent Sticky Notes Are Both Sophisticated And Useful, A True 2-In-1
Review: “I LOVE these post it notes. They make note taking and book annotating soooo much easier. I just use a regular Bic pen (one I got for free at my doctor’s office, so the cheap ones) and there isn’t any smearing. Love them, highly recommend.” – MasterPopcorn
Image source: amazon.com, Debbie Zee
#17 The Sleek Design Of This Digital Alarm Clock Will Fit Right In With Your New Aesthetic
Review: “Love that you can have three levels of brightness and the darkest one works perfectly at night. Really sleek look and great decor anywhere in the room!!” – Sunny
Image source: amazon.com, Sunny
#18 This Phone Stand Puts Your Phone On A Pedestal
Review: “This phone holder is not only cute, but it’s made of great material. I love that it matches my theme, and goes perfectly with my 15 pink phone👌🏼” – Lissett
Image source: amazon.com, Frances
#19 Your Wrists Will Be On Cloud 9 With These Wrist Rests
Review: “The cloud look is so cute, absolute in love with it! They are very comfortable on the wrist.” – Betsy Kwok
Image source: amazon.com, Uriel Miranda
#20 A Cat Tape Dispencer Adds A Dash Of Fun To Your Desk
Review: “Absolutely one of the cutest tape dispensers I’ve ever seen!!! Makes me smile every time I look at it!!” – JahJah
Image source: amazon.com, Alex Martinez
#21 We Are Perpetually Convinced That A Proper Computer Desk With Storage Will Fix Everything In Our Lives
Review: “I love this desk! It fits nicely in my small room, but has a big enough desktop to allow me to spread out my work and not feel cramped. It was super easy to assemble – the instructions were clear and simple, and I was finished in less than 10 minutes.” – Eric Rutstein, MD
Image source: amazon.com, Eric Rutstein, MD
#22 Elevate Your Home Office With A Funtional Laptop Stand
Review: “Purchasing this was the best thing to do for my desk, it elevates the laptop perfectly and was a great price, easy to put together. Sturdy.” – Claire
Image source: amazon.com, Maria Espinal Perdomo
#23 Floating Wall Shelves Give You More Storage Without Losing Floor Space
Review: “These were so extremely easy to install and level. They look great on my wall and I am extremely happy with them.” – Sarah D.
Image source: amazon.com, Sandra
#24 Can Shaped Glass: Just Because You Make Your Own Cold-Brew, Doesn’t Mean It Needs To Look Cheap Too
Review: “I really like this cup, I got it as a gift. It’s great quality and exactly what I wanted. It also comes with two glass straws and a straw cleaner.” – Rachel
Image source: amazon.com
#25 This Sleek Desk Organizer Adds More Space But Also Doubles As A Charging Station!
Review: “This monitor stand is looks great and is very functional. As you can see in my pictures, It complements my simple setup and creates levels to store more objects and tools I need for work. The USB ports on the sides are great to charge phones or connect storage devices. It has been a good investment for my work from home set up.” – Pamela
Image source: amazon.com, Pamela
#26 Gold Paper Clips In An Elegant Magnetic Marble Clip Holder: Marble And Gold, Need We Say More?
Review: “Looks great in person. It’s exactly what is shown in the picture. It’s a white marble, not discolored at all. Highly recommended it.” – Orïsha
Image source: amazon.com, Orïsha
#27 Add Some Freshness To Your Space With This Bookend Vase For Flowers
Review: “Love the price! It’s really cute and looks great with any flowers!” – Paul Schilperoort
Image source: amazon.com, Linds
#28 These Rose Push Pins Are So Cute, We Are Kind Of Tempted To Try Them As Earrings…
Review: “I am so glad I bought these because they are so cute and come in a unique color palette that is reminiscent of Southwestern style. I get plenty of compliments on them by my coworkers and told I have the cutest cubical!” – Samantha Amaral
Image source: amazon.com, Lana Labs
#29 This Rotating Pen Organizer Is Like A Lazy Susan For Your Desk
Review: “I ordered these on a whim and I’m so glad I did. I ordered 2; one for pens and pencils and one for markers, highlighters, scissors, etc. They look so cute on my desk! They rotate easy and hold alot. Definitely recommend!” – Amazon Customer
Image source: amazon.com, MissGMWC
#30 Work From Home Kit With Laptop Stand : This Setup Takes Remote Working To Another Level
Review: ” Its easy to type plus I love the touchpad! Now I always bring it with me even if I’m going to a coffee shop or in my office because it’s portable.” – V L
Image source: amazon.com, Brad Greer
#31 This Desk Mat Is Cleaning Up Your Desk Chaos
Review: “Love everything about this mat. Easy to clean and wipe down. Quality is top notch and feels good.” – Garrett Liu
Image source: amazon.com, darwin4lunch
#32 At Home, No One Will See That You Are Using Your Desk Calculator To Do 3×2
Review: “I got this calculator so I can crunch numbers without using my phone or computer. It works really well and it’s ADORABLE! My sister even bought one after she saw it on my desk.” – AmberHale
Image source: amazon.com, AmberHale
#33 If You Are Going To Hoard, At Least Make It Stylish With This Desk Organizers And Accessories
Review: “Great, affordable organizer to take your desk from cluttered to stylish! This organizer has a spot for all your work-from-home items without taking up too much space on your desk. Quick and easy to assemble – was able to unbox and tidy up my desk in less than 3 minutes.” – Angela DW
Image source: amazon.com, Angela DW
#34 Coffee Mug Warmer : Don’t Let A Zoom Call Come Between You And A Hot Cup O’ Joe
Review: “This is a great idea and great gift. It works exactly as stated. Color is good. It is built well. Keeps coffee warm and shuts off when not used.” – KARobison
Image source: amazon.com, Lulu
#35 This Headphones Stand Displayes Your Tech Like A Piece Of Fine Jewelry
Review: “Do not hesitate, get this! It’s so pretty and well made! I love how my headset looks on this and it goes with the aesthetic on my desk so perfectly. I love it!” – Desiree W.
Image source: amazon.com, Desiree W.
#36 This Armless Office Chair Is Perfect For Anyone That Can’t Sit Normally On A Chair
Review: “I love this chair! Relatively easy to assemble, great quality, and super comfy.” – Desarae
Image source: amazon.com, Desarae
#37 This Metalic Office Supply Set Looks Like It Needs Its Own Safety Deposit Box
Review: “I love the acrylic and gold material and just the right amount of thickness and light weight too!
I love the gold detail makes my desk look very elegant and dainty! Would highly recommend to anyone and would buy again too!” – diana
Image source: amazon.com, Elluer Allison
#38 Pendaflex File Folders Are An Office Staple And Will Keep Your Paperwork In Order Without Breaking The Bank
Review: “Perfect in every way! Love these & the quality is great. Easy to open box & easy to use & store!” – Amazon Customer
Image source: amazon.com, Client d’Amazon
#39 Colorful Binder Clips Add A Splash Of Color To Otherwise Boring Paperwork
Review: “This is a great set of large & medium size binder clips. They are very sturdy and powder coated in cute colors.” – C. Fleming
Image source: amazon.com, J. Dervan
#40 This Collapsible Desk Organizer Is Ready To Spring Into Action When You Need It
Review: “This file organizer is great – it looks good and I love that you can use one to four spaces. I have bought three now. They’ve all come in good condition and they fit in the different spaces I’m using them in. I also really like that if I don’t need one for a while it breaks down into a much smaller unit. Highly recommend.” – lowa key
Image source: amazon.com, Tiffany
#41 A Solid Pen Organizer Is The Only Way To Go If You Have Some Organizational Goals To Achieve
Review: “Super cute and functional organizer for any desk or even beauty products.” – Amazonaholic
Image source: amazon.com, Sabrina
#42 Craft & Kin Reed Diffuser Set With Dried Flowers : Another Perk Of An At-Home Office? You Can Make It Smell Like Whatever You Want!
Review: “I LOVE this Reed diffuser! It smells so good! It’s very pretty too. I have given it many times as gifts to different people. It’s affordable and makes a great gift.
It smells like French lavender with no artificial or cheap fragrance. I highly recommend.” – Kittykk
Image source: amazon.com, snackpackpilot
#43 USA This Changeable Letter Board To Teel Everyone At Home To Buzz Off!
Review: “This felt board is a great addition to my office, I have it up with a personalized note… LOVE IT.” – MICHELLE T ANDERSON
Image source: amazon.com, Savannah S
#44 A Cat Note Dispenser Will Remind You To Paws For A Second And Take A Breath
Review: “I love the high quality of this cute pop-up note holder. It is heavy enough so it doesn’t move around when I pull out a note.” – Diane McClain
Image source: amazon.com, Fordever
#45 These Ballpoint Pens With Soft Grips Is How You Do Sopisticated Stationary The Write Way
Review: “Very esthetically pleasing to the eye, great value for what you get, and more importantly they write very smooth. I have no complaints here. This is my 2nd time purchasing.” – Erikita
Image source: amazon.com, Erikita
#46 This Elegant Table Lamp Has Us Spiralling Out Of Control!
Review: “This is a really fun product that provides a lot of light. It is exactly what it looks like in the pictures and is a great addition to any room.” – Anonymous
Image source: amazon.com, Y. Wang
#47 This Leather Desk Mat Is Serving Nothing But Style
Review: “Very cute, easy to clean, and waterproof! Color is exactly as pictured. I would buy it again!” – Karina
Image source: amazon.com, Karina
#48 Spruce Up Your Desk With A Donut Vase That Screams Sophistication
Review: “I was pleasantly surprised at how nice these vases are. The color and texture are just perfect and the size is just right for the shelf where I have them. Came well packaged and in perfect condition.” – Roxysurf
Image source: amazon.com
#49 Take Note: A Glass Dry Erase White Board Is How You Do An At-Home Office With Style
Review: “Nice design and it’s helpful to make quick notes right in front of me. It holds pens and markers on the side. It looks good and I bought one for home and work.” – ToadhatGuy
Image source: amazon.com, Treasure
