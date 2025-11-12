65 Photos Reveal What It’s Like To Raise Boys

As someone who was the only child in the family, I had always thought that having a few brothers would make my life way more fun. Sara Easter, a photographer from Arlington, Texas, has been documenting the everyday life of her three sons (4,7, and 9), and her photo series only support my childhood fantasy. Of course, what is “fun” to a kid, often means something else to those raising kids.
“At this point, the boys are pretty immune to my picture taking,” Easter told Bored Panda. “I photograph them almost daily so they hardly even notice me doing it anymore. It’s just a thing [their] mom does.”
“I started taking pictures of my little kids for the same reasons every parent does. I just wanted to remember what they were like,” Sara said. “I gave up taking posed pictures of my boys pretty quick for that same reason. I didn’t always see who they really were in those staged photos (although I do very much value portraits and love to have those as well). I wanted interesting photos of them doing what they normally do, being themselves because that is what I really want to remember.”
Seeing how quickly her kids change really motivates Sara to continue this beautiful photo series. “I’ll look at photos from a year ago and not only will my kids look different but their toys, rooms, activities, and mannerisms will have changed. I’m constantly trying to catch who they are before they change again.” A well documented and accurate portrayal of their childhood is what the mom constantly strives for. “I want them to have something of themselves to share with their kids and grandkids. But most importantly I want them to be able to see themselves how I see them through these photos. They are wild, creative, funny, kind, loving, generous, silly, and smart. I hope they can see all of that reflected through the way I photograph them.”
More info: saralizphoto.com | Facebook | Instagram (h/t popsugar)
