62 Life Savers That You Will Probably End Up Using Every Day

Life can be hard, we get it. But it doesn’t have to be! There are dozens of little helpers out there with the sole purpose of getting you through the day with a little more ease. These lifesavers will make the mundane seem bearable, speed up your chores, and even take care of a few problems you didn’t know you had! We have searched far and wide to bring you products that are bound to make you say “Wow, I need this!” Let’s get shopping!
#1 This Indoor Plug-In Fly Trap Hides All The Evidence
Review: “I didn’t expect much but wow this product is amazing. I have fruit flys in the summer and it gets them ALL! I haven’t seen any since. The light isn’t too bright for the kitchen. Nice little night light. It’s easy to use and the refills aren’t that expensive to buy more. Recommend this brand for the price!” – Mallory Phillips
Image source: Amazon.com, Justaguywithtools
#2 This Sand Removal Bag Will Give You The Best Beach Experience
Review: “If you are going to the beach, you need this. Period. For kids, adults, anyone. It works so well and can be used TONS (we are still on our first insert that comes in the pack and have been using it for weeks).” – Cynthia Hill Upton
Image source: Amazon.com, Jennifer
#3 Silicone Dryer Balls Catch All The Debris That Is Still Caught In The Laundry
Review: “We have been using them for a little while and really noticed a difference with hair on our clothes. We are a family of 5 with a lot of long hair. These things really catch the hairs and I adore the color and design ♥️” – Lisa W.
Image source: Amazon.com, E & D
#4 Antibacterial Paper Soap Sheets : Never Be Caught Dirty Handed Again
Review: “I am so happy to have found this product. It works exactly as it should and smells great. Perfect for concerts, festivals, and everyday use. Never get caught without soap and settle for just rinsing off your hands again!” – Ana R
Image source: Amazon.com, Nc
#5 This Compact Utensil Organizer Is A Genius Space-Saving Solution
Review: “I used this silverware organizer at a rental furnished apartment. I liked it so much I purchased 2 sets. This unit helps to store your silverware in a nice compact tray. Using at my own house now.” – A Shopper
Image source: Amazon.com, Kate
#6 Hand Cream For Extremely Dry, Cracked Hands : It’s Ok If You Work Hard But Your Hands Don’t Have To Show It
Review: “I wash my hands pretty consistently as I am always cooking, baking, and doing projects. I only need about a fraction of a teaspoon and my skin feels normal again. Having moved from a wet valley to a dry high desert – this has saved my skin. It is light, airy, and unscented. I am allergic to most lotion product but not this one. Wonderful!” – Ashley Rose
Image source: Amazon.com, Maher-shalal-hash-baz.
#7 6 In 1 Jar & Bottle Opener : Sisters Are Doing It For Themselves!
Review: “I love this. I used all the different items. I highly recommend purchasing this. It makes opening those hard to open jars, and lids easy. I use to ask my Son to open the hard to open jars and lids for me but not anymore.” – Bridget
Image source: Amazon.com
#8 One Adjustable Measuring Spoon Does The Job Of A Dozen Others
Review: “these are awesome, one measuring spoon for all your baking needs. they are super easy to clean and they are accurate in measurement I have a few of them so I always have one clean.” – Archie
Image source: Amazon.com, anem72
#9 Keep Your Root Vegetables Fresher For Longer With This Potato/Onion Bag With Blackout Lining
Review: “I think this bag is unreal. I forgot I had onions in the bag and thought I don’t want to see what’s inside. I was surprised that the onions were still good and no additional growth! I used the onion and it was fresh. I can’t remember how long ago I bought those onions but it was awhile. I will be buying the other bag for potatoes.” – Penny
Image source: Amazon.com
#10 Sound Dampening Door Bumpers : You Will Have To Find Another Way To Show People You Are Mad
Review: “Until I’m rich enough to redo my whole house with soft close drawers, these are saving my sanity. I put them EVERYWHERE especially since so many come in one order.” – Vi
Image source: Amazon.com, cgrins
#11 We Know This Aint Texas, But We Could Still Use These Silicone Cowboy Hat Straw Covers
Review: “I can’t stop laughing every time I see this on my straw cause it’s so cute & funny! It’s awesome quality and comes in multiple colors. I love how they’re easy to put on & fit my straw perfectly.”- Gigi
Image source: Amazon.com, Robinson Fam
#12 A Portable Steamer Lets You Look More Put Together In A Jiff
Review: “Only takes about 90 seconds to heat up and works extremely well. Steamed a dress and dress shirt before having to refill the water. Perfect compact size for traveling.” – Mallory Al-Jazrawi
Image source: Amazon.com, BSSMSTR
#13 Carry This Before-You-Go Toilet Spray On You To Avoid Any Embarrassing Situations
Review: “Wow, this stuff really works. I purchased this travel size for a recent cruise. Even with the proximity of the bathroom to the rest of the room, there were no unpleasant odors throughout our trip. Just a squirt in the bowl beforehand did the trick. Nice lemon scent without being overpowering.” – Amazon Customer
Image source: Amazon.com, Amazon Customer
#14 Bottle Cleaning Tablets Will Keep Your Thermoses Squeaky Clean
Review: “These do a wonderful job cleaning our bottles. They also dont leave a residue or weird taste. For the price these are a must. Its easy to forget how dirty bottles get even just from water so mane sure you clean them!” – Jonathan M.
Image source: Amazon.com, Thomas
#15 This Mini Kitchen Gadgets Set Includes All The Tools You Might Not Use So Often
Review: “These were a great purchase for our camper. I liked them so much I got a set for the house too. They are durable and so handy. Every kitchen should have them.” – Jean
Image source: Amazon.com, Seekir
#16 Liquid Ant Bait Is The Quick Sollution You Have Been Begging For
Review: “I never write reviews but I remembered to take the time to write it because it really does work! Other reviews said a week or 2 for full results but I honestly went from seeing at least 10-20 ants a day to maybe 1 within 2 days — haven’t seen any since! The only thing that worked for us.” – Tori
Image source: Amazon.com, Sam
#17 This Migraine Stick Takes Care Of One Of Life’s Biggest Headaches, Literally
Review: “This is a must have item for you purse or pocket. If you suffer from headaches this thing is magical. The moment I feel a headache coming on, I apply as directed and it kills any headache! I love it!” – rorangel13
Image source: Amazon.com, Jessica
#18 This Portable Washing Machine Is Perfect If You Are On-The-Go Or Just Have A Few Odd Socks To Get Clean
Review: “Anyone experienced with toddlers know how often laundry is required. This machine is perfect for those occasions. Not only is it handy and portable but it washes the clothes nice and clean. Highly recommend it” – abhi
Image source: Amazon.com, Cassandra Heyboer
#19 Make Your Closet Look Like Abercrombe With A T-Shirt Folding Board
Review: “OK, I admit I saw Sheldon use this folding board on the Big Bang Theory show and I had to have one. You just lay in your shirts, flip the sides and the bottom and you’re done! If you have OCD like me, you’ll like the fact that all your shirts are folded neatly in a uniform size.” – T.
Image source: Amazon.com, christian parker
#20 A Bug Zapper Is A Disco Light For The Outdoors
Review: “We have had swarms of mosquitoes in our yard/back porch area after many days of rain and this zapper has killed so many mosquitoes! I’m thrilled with the results. HIGHLY recommend” – Bruedigan
Image source: Amazon.com, Ana Colbary
#21 Glow In The Dark Remote Cover: Don’t Lose The Remote During Your All-Nighters
Review: “The remote this fits is small in the hand, easy for a kid or a senior to drop. This silicone cover gives it stability, and the contrast of the florescent green cover and the small black buttons is fabulous, you’ll love that feature. Last but not least, it glows in the dark. Probably my most useful purchase this year!” – Judy S Merlini
Image source: Amazon.com, O. Miranda
#22 No More Nasty Wrist Burns With This Handy Silicone Oven Rack Push/Pull Tool
Review: “Great little gadget for not burning your knuckles when using in a small air fryer toaster oven. It makes pulling & pushing the rack a breeze. Well worth it!” – RA
Image source: Amazon.com, Nicole Welch
#23 These Reusable Shopping Bags Make Unpacking At Home A Breeze!
Review: “These bags are a must have. Shopping is so much easier with not having bags that burst on you. I love the sturdiness and each bag specializes in the foods I need Meats have a freezer lining, fruits and veggies have a netting bag. These are a great buy.” –Phyllis
Image source: Amazon.com, Codis Maximus
#24 Stop Doing Bed Sheet Yoga Every Time You Change Them Thanks To This Bed Sheet Holder
Review: “I hate when my sheets pull off from the mattress so I purchased these and the work great. I use 2 sets to keep the mattress cover in place as well as the fitted sheet. They are well made and do a great job. I highly recommend these.” – Kenney Alan
Image source: Amazon.com, Philbert Tuangco
#25 These Sippy Cup Lids And Straws Turn Almost Any Container Into A Baby-Proof Vessel
Review: “We love these lids since they fit with so many different cups. The baby is always taking her cups apart and losing the lids and straws so these are great replacements for any cup.” – KH
Image source: Amazon.com, KB
#26 Mac Keyboard Shortcuts Sticker : The Closest Thing You Can Get To A Real-Life Cheat Sheet
Review: “While I know several shortcuts by memory, there are several I seem to always forget. This little sticker is super handy. It applied easily, sticks well, and the fact that you can get a clear version makes it a keeper! Highly recommend!” – HoCo
Image source: Amazon.com, Sakhara J.
#27 Stop That One Annoying Drop From Roling Up Your Arm With A Wrist Bands For Face Washing
Review: “Where have these been all my adult life? No more wet floors and messy counters from water running down my elbows. So simple but so useful! Will never go without these again!” – Amazon Customer
Image source: Amazon.com, ST
#28 If You Patience And Hair Are Wearing Thin, Try This Root Touch Up Powder
Review: “I was skeptical but I figured cheaper than the salon right now and wanted to extend my time since so expensive. This was amazing! I have darker brown hair and do a balayage style with light blonde. It just went on easy and looked just like my hair color!” – Troy Valentine
Image source: Amazon.com, Calde ron
#29 The Tubshroom Drain Protector Is Probably The Grossest But Handiest Item In Your House
Review: “No more plumber finally. This little plastic thing has saved me a ton of money on calling out the plumber or using one of those hair drain uncloggers. It is great!!! Thank you for making such a superb product” – Roberta
Image source: Amazon.com, Erin Collins
#30 This Pet Hair Remover & Reusable Lint Roller Is Much More Effective Than The Alternative With Sticky Sheets
Review: “This is the best tool that I’ve found for removing pet hair. It works on carpeted stair treads, pillows, blankets, furniture, everything I’ve tried it on so far. It’s super easy to use and clean. I have 2 cats and a dog and they all shed like crazy. I tried the Chom Chom out as soon as I got it and it’s amazing how well it picks up the hair.” – Donna
Image source: Amazon.com, Sara
#31 Clean And Dirty Dishwasher Magnet : Prison Mike Is Here To Tell You Something
Review: “Love this magnet! It’s a good size, I was scared it would be really small, it’s not. The magnet works great and it’s easy to flip from side to side. I love to see Michael Scott every day on the dishwasher!” –Linmon
Image source: Amazon.com, Kaitlyn
#32 Eltamd UV Clear Face Oil Free Sunscreen: Because The Hole In The Ozone Layer Isn’t Going Anywhere
Review: “This is the best sunscreen ever!! Doesn’t leave any white marks on your skin it feels so light and easy to apply if you have oily skin trust me this it’s the perfect sunscreen that you can ever get yes it’s pricey but it’s worth it! Trust me IT IS WORTH THE PRICE!!” – Alejandra
Image source: Amazon.com, Samantha Reynolds
#33 The Clean Ball Catches All The Grime In The Bottom Of The Pit Of Dispair That You Call A Handbag
Review: “I love this because it doesn’t take up a lot of space and keeps the bottom of my bag clean. It helps because I keep snacks on me and last thing I need is a mess in my bag even accidentally. It is easy to roll it around and open to clean it. Thank you.” – Melissa Negrete
Image source: Amazon.com, Jen Campbell
#34 Don’t Make A Spectacle Of Yourself, Use These Anti-Slip Eyewear Ear Grips To Keep Your Glasses In Place
Review: “I have always had a problem with my glasses and sunglasses sliding down especially when working in the yard. These work perfectly for holding glasses in place especially when bending over. I don’t know how I ever got by without them.” – Amazon Customer
Image source: Amazon.com, carlos portillo
#35 Finally You Can Take Your Eyes Off The Pot For More Than 3 Seconds Thanks To This Spill Stopper Lid Cover
Review: “These are the best. You can put on some noodles or eggs on high and walk away without worrying it will overflow or even splash water out. Definitely one of my favorite purchases.” – Jayson Smith
Image source: Amazon.com, melissa n.
#36 Now You Can Walk Like A Princess When You Go To The Derby With These Heel Protectors
Review: “I bought these heel stoppers for my outdoor wedding because I didn’t want to ruin my Jimmy Choo heels. They were definitely the best purchase for sure! Couldn’t feel them & they made walking on grass/rocks super easy. At the end of the night, I for sure thought my heels were going to be completely damaged but they were in perfect condition.” – Lily Watters
Image source: Amazon.com, BR
#37 A Reusable Pill Tracker Will Help You Avoid Any Nasty Double Doses
Review: “I was constantly wondering whether or not I had taken my pills most evenings. Enter these wonderful little devices. Easy to apply and remove. Reusable and the “sliders” are sturdy and stay in place. Highly recommend!” – Jowe17
Image source: Amazon.com, Noe D.
#38 The Venus On The Go Razor Is A Life-Saver If You Are A Frequent Traveler
Review: “Compact yet powerful, the Venus mini travel razor is a game-changer for on-the-go grooming. This razor left me smooth and silky, more so than my regular size razor at home. Its sleek design fits effortlessly into my travel bag, and the precision blades ensure a smooth shave every time. Convenient, reliable, and perfect for adventurers like myself. Highly recommend!” – Debbie
Image source: Amazon.com, Amazon Customer
#39 This Boon Grass Plastic Drying Rack Is Perfect For Those Items That Just Won’t Stand Up On Their Own
Review: “We bought this baby bottle drying rack to dry plastic bottles as we are making our own carbonated drinks. it is a perfect for the space we have and does the job required so bottles are not falling all over the places.” – Amazon Customer
Image source: Amazon.com, Daniela Martinez
#40 This Car Sun Shade Is A Must If You Live In Texas Or Austalia (Or Anywhere Inbetween Really)
Review: “Love that you can get stuff like this delivered to your door for cheaper than you can get it from the auto store. Fits great and does what it is supposed to do!” – Alex
Image source: Amazon.com, Jeshka7
#41 This Laptop Cooling Pad Will Keep Your Electronics From Overheating, Even When You Are
Review: “The best purchase I have made this year for my laptop! I used to use an ice pack to keep it cool but this fan is perfect and I love that it can be elevated! My computer has not overheated since and I love the blue light!” – Joy oliver
Image source: Amazon.com, leah
#42 This Ice Mold For Stanley Cups Creates The Perfect Cold Distribution Ratio
Review: “I swear this is the best thing ever made I was so tired of having to break the ice so I could stick my straw in my cup. I love it and even showed my bestfriend and she bought one!” – CRAIG BIVENS
Image source: Amazon.com, Alejandro M
#43 Phone Card Holder : Your Dress Might Not Have Pockets, But At Least Your Phone Does
Review: “I never write reviews, but this product is great! It feels super secure and has accommodated 4 cards plus some cash (definitely a tight fit, but works). The fact that it turns any phone case into a card holder is so helpful. And the pop of color is fun!” – Suzanne Reich
Image source: Amazon.com, MomPat
#44 Original Anti Chafe Balm Lets You Wear Those Dainty Dresses Without Worrying About The Repercussions
Review: “My husband and I are huge on working out. My husband has been needing a chafing product so I found this one. He loves it! It glides so smooth and he has said nothing but great things about it” – Melissa
Image source: Amazon.com, Mar
#45 Whether You Want To Keep Things Safe From Yourself Or Others, This Small Lock Box Does The Trick
Review: “This thing has really come in handy. I purchased so that I could put my desk items inside and stop coworkers from stealing my personal items such as pens, tape, scissors. It’s a perfect size and fits in my drawer. Great purchase.” – Tee Mark
Image source: Amazon.com, Taylor J
#46 This Electric Peeler Takes Care Of One Of The Most Tedious Jobs In The Kitchen
Review: “I love how fast this thing peels. I also was happy that you could drop the peeling razor like anywhere at the top without being too picky and away it went! I’ve had to cut some giant cucumbers in half to fit inside but it worked great too.” – Tracy Rose
Image source: Amazon.com, Melinda McCloud
#47 Portable Hair Tie Holder : It’s High Time That You Stop Wearing Them Around Your Wrist
Review: “I was forever looking for hair bands in the bottom of my backpack or one of the 10 pockets and this is a perfect solution! Bravo to the inventor!” – CoJo
Image source: Amazon.com, kim nguyen
#48 Keep Your Toothbrushes Clean And Your Toothpaste Neat With A Wall Mounted Toothbrush Holder With Toothpaste Dispenser
Review: “This toothbrush holder is great at keeping thing organized in my small bathroom. Easy to install. Adhesive is pretty strong. Toothpaste dispenser works wonderfully. It’s just so convenient. Love it!” – Alis
Image source: Amazon.com, Ellenis Barroso
#49 We Aren’t All Quarterbacks So Use This Dog Ball Launcher For Some Extra Yardage
Review: “I did not think this product will throw balls far away because it is small, but I was WRONG. This product is AMAZING! It helps me throw the balls very far away. I cannot believe it was very affordable. I 100% recommend it.” – Anahi M. Hernandez
Image source: Amazon.com, VS
#50 Heatwaves Aren’t A Mach For This Handheld Rechargeable Mini Fan
Review: “Ok, this little fan can put out some air! Easy to charge, easy to carry in a purse because of how small it is, and it gets the job done. I bought to take with me to Houston, TX where it is super humid, and it got the job done!” – Caleb Carmichael
Image source: Amazon.com, Cortnie
#51 Nizoral Anti-Dandruff Shampoo Stands Out Head And Shoulders Above Its Competitors
Review: “This is my favorite shampoo for years now. I don’t use it every time, only when my scalp gets extra itchy or flaky. So I use it maybe once in two months or so. It helps tremendously. Non of the other dandruff shampoos helped as much. It is more pricy- but it’s worth it.” – Jeff Ziemba
Image source: Amazon.com, Mad Jack
#52 These Taco Shaped Self Adhesive Bandages Are Sure To Raise Some Eyebrows
Review: “I bought these cause plain bandaid are boring and I’m a grown adult who is very childish so I was like let me get these. They are great. They good bandaid and some of my coworkers want an extra bandaid cause they thought it was fun!” – Hope
Image source: Amazon.com, The proverbial mom
#53 A Digital Tape Measure Is As Accurate As It Gets
Review: “I got this for a gift for my husband. He loves it I love it. Very nice look, battery life, easy functions. I absolutely love the digital function!! Great for taking measurements! Easy to see/read screen. This makes a great gift!” – Krystal Bryant
Image source: Amazon.com, Mr. N. Hayes
#54 Keep Your Drink Un-Spiked With This Drink Cover Scrunchie
Review: “I am a self defense instructor and I talk about this in every single class I teach. This is needed for everyone because any drink can be spiked, even water! Highly recommend!” – Kelly L Peruzzi
Image source: Amazon.com, Chloe Mc.
#55 Split Your Whites And Colors With This Nifty Laundry Separation Basket
Review: “This is the best hamper I have ever used. The ability to sort my clothes is great. The handles are great to carry to the washing machine. Very sturdy.” – jodi silva
Image source: Amazon.com, Louis D
#56 Keep Your Eyes All On One Level With This Monitor Mount Document Clip
Review: “I love this document holder, so much that I have purchased two of them! This is so nice and lightweight compared to other products and attaches easily to most computer monitors. I have one on each side of my computer setup and love all the extra room I have on my desk as a result, 10/10 recommend!” – Aubrey
Image source: Amazon.com, Kate S
#57 Avoid Waking Up From The Wild Bathroom Light Thanks To This Toilet Night Light
Review: “Works well to light up not only the inside of the toilet but also just enough light for the bathroom. Don’t even need to turn on the overhead lights at night.” – Jane Teto
Image source: Amazon.com, Alyssa
#58 UV Phone Sanitizer And Charger Box: Because Apparently, Your Phone Is Dirtier Than Your Toilet Seat…
Review: “The product works as described, looks good, and is large enough to fit my iPhone 14 Pro Max with its case on. I would definitely recommend it for anyone looking for one of these gadgets.” – Eduardo
Image source: Amazon.com, Eduardo
#59 The Hidden Pocket Scrunchie Is Perfect If You Are Out On A Quick Run
Review: “This scrunchie is such a lifesaver! It’s perfect for if you’re going to the club or out with your friends. The zipper ensures that everything you put inside is safe and sound. I like to put chapstick, money, and even my jewelry inside it.” – Mereesa
Image source: Amazon.com, Nina
#60 Automatic Drink Dispenser : Get The Perfect Seving Every Time
Review: “Works well and easy to use. I actually love this. Going hands free for me while holding kids, or kids being able to use it too without picking up a jug and spilling- is very nice.” – Amazon Customer
Image source: Amazon.com, Dustin landert
#61 No Prepper Can Go Without A Reliable Emergency Weather Alert Radio
Review: “I am old school and like having a weather radio versus an app on my phone as I don’t always have my phone on me. The weather radio alerts me of any storms when I am home. Even during the night. It gives me a peace of mind having it.” – Amazon Customer
Image source: Amazon.com, rock asis
