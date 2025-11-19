Employees Share 30 Perks Companies Gave Them That Show They Really Care

Companies often pretend that keeping employees happy is as challenging as rocket science. “I just don’t understand why workers keep quitting!” CEOs cry as they deny everyone raises, refuse to provide maternity leave and expect workers to commute to the office even when they’re ill.
It’s really not that complicated. And we have a list down below to prove it. Redditors have been discussing the perks that can go a long way in making employees feel appreciated, so we’ve gathered the most popular replies. From paid vacation days to letting staff head home early if all of their work is finished, enjoy reading through these benefits that every company should offer. And keep reading to find a conversation with Lars Lofgren, Founder of HR Advice!
#1
The company that I worked at gave you a week of paid leave if you adopted a dog from a local shelter. It was to help you bond. They called it Paw-ternity Leave.
#2
I’m a pilot for a big global charter company. Last May, my dad was hospitalized and it wasn’t looking good. I called the on-duty manager to notify them that my dad was having issues and I may need to leave my 8 day tour shorter in a couple days. 20 minutes later they called with a rental car to denver (I was in the mountains at the time), airlines to tampa where my dad was, and then a rental car in tampa for the rest of the week. All covered by the company, no manager calling me to tell me to make up the time, they just let me go.
Without that cooperation and arrangement, I would not have been able to see my dad in his last few days here and I am forever thankful to my company for doing that.
#3
My mom and I worked together at a restaurant, at the time I was 13 years she was 12 years working at the same place. She unexpectedly passed and the company paid for the funeral, they closed the restaurant the day of her passing and the day of the funeral, most of the workers including 2 corporate managers came and some were even pallbearers. The company told me to take all the time I needed (I only took a full week off because I felt like I was going crazy if I didn’t go back to work to take my mind off it) and gave me that weeks pay. When I came back they handed me an envelope with $400 in tips everyone saved up for that week.
The more I tell people this the more I realize how unusual it is for companies to even think of such a thing let alone do it.
#4
It’s extremely disheartening to read these comments from what I assume by context to be mostly Americans so far stating ”perks” that are literally the bare minimum legal requirements in most European countries.
#5
My dad was dying and my mother was losing her mind and I needed to be by his bedside. They said, take all the time you need, don’t worry about sick time, don’t worry about vacation time, don’t worry about any aspect of your job, just focus on your family.
And they paid me for it.
#6
Unlimited sick days with managers that encourage using them. Why force people to come in sick and work and get the rest of the team sick?
#7
Including miscarriage as a valid reason for paid bereavement leave.
#8
My wife was suddenly admitted to the hospital related to her pregnancy. I called work on the way to meet her there and told them I’d be out for at least the next day and had no idea what else to expect.
We had our son two months early, and he was admitted to the CCN until his due date. When I came back from several days of leave, my supervisor had put together a baby shower where everyone gave prepaid debit cards to cover travel to and from the hospital as well as any meals we’d need.
The admin team pulled me aside and set up my parental leave for when we expected my son to come home, and most of my leadership reached out regularly to check on me, my wife, and our boy.
When leave time came my supervisor checked in on my tasks and made sure nothing came up that would interrupt my leave.
Due to my boy’s early birth, he had lots of health issues that required random days off without warning to deal with. Every time, every single time, they told me to take care of my family and worry about work later.
Those people have my absolute loyalty.
#9
When my cat was diagnosed with cancer, they let me work from home for over a month (pre-Covid) so that I could be around him as much as possible. He didn’t make it sadly, but that flexibility at a time when it was much less common gave me so much more time to be with him and to take care of him than I otherwise would have.
#10
This always stuck out to me: my mom was the janitor at a company during my childhood. And every year for Secretaries day, she’s be included in the big luncheon the ladies were thrown by the big wigs running the show.
I always thought that was really nice.
#11
If you work late on a Tuesday, feel free to take off early on Friday.
#12
Don’t make people beg for time off or ask intrusive questions. Believe what people tell you.
#13
Money. I don’t care about parties or swag. Give me a raise. Period.
#14
A generous PTO policy. I’m a much better employee when I get time to rest my mind outside of work. Far too many do not give people suitable flexibility.
#15
A proper salary.
#16
My old workplace had a ‘summer Fridays’ policy. Every Friday during the summer months the office closed at 1pm so we could make the most of the nice weather.
#17
4 day work weeks. Having Fridays off has been amazing.
#18
Letting them go home early for a half good reason.
#19
Flexibility with WFH, generous bonuses, and consistent raises. Keep the pizza and donuts.
#20
Back when my dad was still working, he paid 100% of the costs for healthcare and daycare for his employees.
#21
…it sure isn’t a pizza party.
#22
My wife has ‘life days’ along with her 25 days of PTO during the year. She’s turning 40 this year so will get a day off if she requests. First day of school for the kids, my birthday last year etc.
She used a lot of time off during my illness in 23/24 and she took tons of PTO and they reimbursed her the days citing ‘family emergency’.
That’s the kind of company that you want to work for.
#23
Good health benefits with low premiums because the company pays most of the insurance costs.
#24
I know a company that gives a $500 allowance every year for “healthy lifestyle expenses” like gym memberships, dog food/grooming, athletic clothing, etc. .
#25
2-ply T.P.
#26
Paying a living wage.
It’s truly the one perk to rule them all. Corporate hates this one little trick to get employees to feel valued.
#27
High pay. Don’t care when you work, rather you hit deadlines/results. Don’t care where you work. Let mistakes slide.
#28
Cash.
#29
My company throws parties for peoples’ birthdays. They’ll buy lunch for the office and cupcakes/ a dessert of the persons’ choice.
Sodas/ tea/ drinks and snacks provided for free
Very loose PTO and remote work policy.
#30
We give 15 days vacation, 12 paid holidays on top of that, 12 sick days a year, 3 personal days, fully employer paid health, dental and retirement benefits, competitive wages with 5-10% annual raises (though we could only do 2% 2020-2023). Remote work where possible. I’m bumping it up to 20 paid vacation days next year. We only have 28 employees, but we’ve only had 1 person quit, 2 people retire, and 1 person I had to let go in 15 years. Admittedly most of our staff are less than 5 years on the job as we grow.
