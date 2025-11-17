I Made 20 Cartoons In Hope To Make People Laugh Or Smile

by

My name is Peta Manning. I’m a cartoonist from Australia.

In the quiet corners of my childhood home, I discovered a lifelong affair with art. I embarked on a journey that would lead from the doodles on my bedroom wall to becoming a cartoonist who found humour in the most unexpected places.

My artistic odyssey began with the adventures of Garfield and the heartfelt wisdom of Peanuts. As a child, I would cut the strips out of the paper and collect them. I would also draw my own versions of Garfield doing silly things I thought were funny, like eating a giant sandwich. While my friends played with dolls, I was engrossed in the world of animated cats and philosophical beagles.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | redbubble.com

#1 The Influenzer

I Made 20 Cartoons In Hope To Make People Laugh Or Smile

#2 True Movie Classifications

I Made 20 Cartoons In Hope To Make People Laugh Or Smile

#3 Other Bermudas

I Made 20 Cartoons In Hope To Make People Laugh Or Smile

#4 Vampires

I Made 20 Cartoons In Hope To Make People Laugh Or Smile

#5 Cat Dusting

I Made 20 Cartoons In Hope To Make People Laugh Or Smile

#6 Leopard At Tailors

I Made 20 Cartoons In Hope To Make People Laugh Or Smile

#7 Rhombicosidodecahedron Technique

I Made 20 Cartoons In Hope To Make People Laugh Or Smile

#8 Comedy Routines

I Made 20 Cartoons In Hope To Make People Laugh Or Smile

#9 Fine Dining For Caterpillars

I Made 20 Cartoons In Hope To Make People Laugh Or Smile

#10 Creation Of Earth

I Made 20 Cartoons In Hope To Make People Laugh Or Smile

#11 The Hardly Used Room

I Made 20 Cartoons In Hope To Make People Laugh Or Smile

#12 Wherewolves

I Made 20 Cartoons In Hope To Make People Laugh Or Smile

#13 Adolescent Moon

I Made 20 Cartoons In Hope To Make People Laugh Or Smile

#14 The Unsneakily Sneaker

I Made 20 Cartoons In Hope To Make People Laugh Or Smile

#15 Inferior Design

I Made 20 Cartoons In Hope To Make People Laugh Or Smile

#16 Pirate Baby

I Made 20 Cartoons In Hope To Make People Laugh Or Smile

#17 Funeral Trivia

I Made 20 Cartoons In Hope To Make People Laugh Or Smile

#18 Macbeth And The Splayd

I Made 20 Cartoons In Hope To Make People Laugh Or Smile

#19 Pins And Needles

I Made 20 Cartoons In Hope To Make People Laugh Or Smile

#20

I Made 20 Cartoons In Hope To Make People Laugh Or Smile

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Five Things We’ve Learned From Floribama Shore’s Season 3
3 min read
Feb, 23, 2020
I Like To Use Photoshop For My Photographic Adventures
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Hey Pandas, What Is Something You Don’t Understand? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Married at First Sight Season 18: Meet All The New Couples
3 min read
Dec, 6, 2024
Entitled Woman Expects Neighbors To Keep Their Kids Inside So Her Dog Can Run Around Freely
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Artist Creates Comics About A Girl In Her Afterlife (40 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.