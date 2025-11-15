This Artist Captures Her Life With Her Boyfriend In Funny And Sometimes Spicy Comics (New Pics)

A new day means more new comics… and today is no exception because we’d like you to meet the comic illustrator Esther González, the creator of popular webcomics called ‘miss.pad_thai.’ Esther’s comics often depict awkward and relatable real-life scenarios with funny twists. The Spanish artist decided that it would be a fun idea to illustrate what it would be like to depict a not-so-glamorous side of life with all ups and downs. With that being said, we believe her quirky comics are sure to lift your mood and maybe squeeze a laugh or two out of you.
Of course, it’s definitely not the first time we have featured the talented comic artist on Bored Panda, as we made another post a few years ago, and if you’d like to see more of Esther’s work, make sure to go ahead and click over here.
More info: Instagram | Facebook | twitter.com | cargocollective.com
#1
Image source: miss.pad_thai
#2
Image source: miss.pad_thai
#3
Image source: miss.pad_thai
#4
Image source: miss.pad_thai
#5
Image source: miss.pad_thai
#6
Image source: miss.pad_thai
#7
Image source: miss.pad_thai
#8
Image source: miss.pad_thai
#9
Image source: miss.pad_thai
#10
Image source: miss.pad_thai
#11
Image source: miss.pad_thai
#12
Image source: miss.pad_thai
#13
Image source: miss.pad_thai
#14
Image source: miss.pad_thai
#15
Image source: miss.pad_thai
#16
Image source: miss.pad_thai
#17
Image source: miss.pad_thai
#18
Image source: miss.pad_thai
#19
Image source: miss.pad_thai
#20
Image source: miss.pad_thai
#21
Image source: miss.pad_thai
#22
Image source: miss.pad_thai
#23
Image source: miss.pad_thai
#24
Image source: miss.pad_thai
#25
Image source: miss.pad_thai
#26
Image source: miss.pad_thai
#27
Image source: miss.pad_thai
#28
Image source: miss.pad_thai
#29
Image source: miss.pad_thai
#30
Image source: miss.pad_thai
Follow Us