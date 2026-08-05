45 Everyday Items That Are Way More Sinister Than People Realize

How much do you really know about the items that you use every day? If you were playing a trivia game, would you be able to pinpoint who invented the air fryer or explain why treadmills were first created? Most objects probably have a pretty boring origin story: there was an issue, so someone sought out to solve it and make their life easier.
But there are some seemingly innocuous items that have surprisingly dark origin stories. And this list is dedicated to all of those. Netizens have been sharing the “sick and twisted” backstories of objects that you probably encounter every single day. Enjoy reading through these stories, and be sure to upvote the ones that will definitely make you view those items differently from now on!
#1
Birth Control Pills
Puerto Rico women were used a guinea pigs without their knowledge of any of its possible side effects to test out BCP in its early stages. Something I only recently found out.
Image source: SaltyLicksOfTheOcean, Getty Images
#2
The CPR doll that we use to practice CPR in most work places in the UK has the face of an unknown French cadaver found d**d in the Seine river in the 1800s. She is known as The Most Kissed Woman in History. Bleugh!
Image source: Adi3m, dejahthoris
#3
Four hundred years ago on the planet Earth, workers who felt their livelihood threated by automation flung their wooden shoes called sabots into the machines to stop them.
Hence the word sabotage.
Image source: bothanspied, Jean-François A
Some of the objects mentioned on this list have extremely disturbing origin stories, including the chainsaw. According to MJ Electrical, this tool that’s primarily used today for chopping down trees or slicing through wood was once used in medical surgery.
Originally, chainsaws were hand-cranked devices invented to cut through bone and widen the pelvis during childbirth. Obviously, this practice sounds barbaric today. But back in the late 18th century, people had far less knowledge about medical safety and hygiene. And unfortunately, pain management was not a priority during childbirth.
#4
Engagement rings originated in Ancient Rome as a sign of ownership.
Diamonds are artificially inflated in value by DeBeers who have created a false value of diamonds. Do not support DeBeers in this effort. Avoid diamonds.
Image source: anon, Jeongim Kwon
#5
The chainsaw was originally introduced to help during childbirth.
Image source: Environmental-Fix-71, kasia
#6
The protective seal on OTC medications were a result of a round of m*rders caused by cyanide-laced Tylenol in the 80s.
Image source: anon
Another item with a very unsettling backstory is the treadmill. It’s featured on this list, but here’s the full story. Apparently, it was invented in 1817 by engineer William Cubitt. He was actually inspired by prisoners to create the device, as he thought it might “reform offenders by teaching them habits of industry.”
Sadly, it was used as more of a torture device than workout gear during those times. Prisoners who were sentenced to “hard labor” had to use them as a punishment. In fact, treadmills were considered the “perfect punishment” at the time because using one was absolutely pointless. The only purpose was to tire out a prisoner; they weren’t actually accomplishing anything. And some people were forced to use them for up to 6 hours a day.
#7
Sylvester Graham believed unwholesome foods created “impure” thoughts. So he created Graham Crackers to keep women from becoming sl*ts.
Image source: Superlite47, Evan-Amos
#8
The Fanta soda was originally created in N**i Germany after their supply of Coca Cola was cut off during World War II.
Image source: PhillipLlerenas, Brett Jordan
#9
You know how dog toys squeek? This is to simulate the animal they are hunting squeeking in pain while being torn up by fido.
Image source: ooo-ooo-oooyea, Jesper Brouwers
We hope that this list doesn’t ruin any essential items for you, pandas. But it is a good reminder that you never know where things come from. Keep upvoting the stories that you find particularly shocking, and let us know in the comments if you’re aware of any other objects with dark origin stories. Then, if you want to check out another list from Bored Panda featuring items with eerie backstories, look no further than right here.
#10
The modern speculum was created by a man named J. Marion Sims who performed invasive experimental surgeries on enslaved women without anesthesia.
Image source: beerandbuds, Matthew Simps
#11
I think I heard that the treadmill was once used as a way to punish prisoners. Some apparently died from exhaustion from running on it for hours on end.
Image source: GoGoWolf, Getty Images
#12
Chiquita (banana company) is both directly and indirectly responsible for political violence and human rights ab*ses in south america.
Image source: Cheesydilfdog, Aiva Apsite
#13
Not necessarily “sick and twisted” but the red and white pole outside of barber shops use to be used to identify barbers who could perform bloodletting during the Middle Ages especially through the course of the Black D***h.
Image source: OneOddOtter, Paul Cantrell
#14
The founders of Adidas and Puma were brothers and were both N*zis.
Image source: Super-Noodles, an Zinnbauer
#15
Listerine mouth wash was originally designed as a floor cleaner and surgical anti septic.
The paintball gun was designed for marking sheep.
Edit: yes they were also used to mark trees as well as livestock.
Image source: mayners, Mishaal Zahed (Meschael Zahède)
#16
Not quite everyday, but Charcuterie boards were served at mass during the Spanish I*********n in order to out fake converts (Muslims and Jews don’t eat pork). Deliciously evil history!
Image source: anon, Anto Meneghini
#17
BPA was originally used as a treatment for menopausal women. Later chemists found that it was also good as a plastic hardener. It is a hormone disruptor and why it was banned in baby bottles in the US, and pretty much in use at all in other countries. It’s still used in US to line metal food and soda cans and also in water bottles. Heat and acidic foods can cause the BPA to leach out of the plastic.
Image source: Environmental-Car481, Getty Images
#18
Radar….. It was supposed to be a d***h ray.
Image source: abrakadabralakazam, Bernd 📷 Dittrich
#19
The red food colouring cochineal is made by crushing small red insects.
Image source: Various-Article8859
#20
The Bonne maman jam family helped hide Jews from N*zis in the Second World War. I always happily buy their jam.
Image source: steviekristo, I Ben Boaz
#21
The microwave. Saw an episode of Tom Scott. It was used to defrost hamsters (or another small animal) in laboratories.
Image source: KalashniKorv, Ewen Roberts
#22
A lot of pharmaceuticals have roots in very unethical human testing. Also, n*zis pretty much invented m**h. In fact, n*zis broke a lot of ground in the medical field due to their complete lack of ethics in the name of a master race.
Image source: FunctionBuilt, Getty Images
#23
V*brators were invented by psychiatrists to help hysterical women. Certainly made them happier.
Image source: KaleidoscopeInside, Getty Images
#24
Bild Lilli which inspired Barbie was a doll based on a German cartoon and originally sold as a gift in adult stores. Eventually it was sold as a kids’ toy. The inventor of Barbie came across this doll and Barbie is a redesign of Lilli.
Image source: gourmet_fried_rice, Roman Vsugon
#25
Sugar, even more than cotton, was the reason for the trans-Atlantic s***e trade.
Image source: centaurquestions, Faran Raufi
#26
Not exactly sick/twisted, but tampons were originally developed as bandages for soldiers
Not an “everyday” item, but the Gatling Gun was invented by a doctor
Edit: I should have said “kotex and/or disposable pads”.
Image source: GundamMaker, Natracare
#27
I looked thru the thread first but, there’s the one about superglue, it was invented to seal gaping wounds during vietnam.
Image source: ridicrule, Getty Images
#28
IBM was responsible for calculating devices that would aid the N**i’s in the orderly cataloging and m****r of Jewish people. So, while the computer itself wasn’t a product of an IBM/N**i collaboration, the money earned before and during the Final Solution definitely went on to fund IBM’s foray into personal computing.
Image source: Quijanoth
#29
High heels were originally made for butcherers to avoid stepping in blood.
Image source: Doctor-lasanga, Getty Images
#30
Coca cola used to contain c*****e which was used to treat common diseases in those days.
Image source: blastoise327
#31
Not terribly sick, more “what in the name of OSHA violations is this?”
the slinky was invented because a guy working in a metal shop saw some spring-shaped metal scraps and said “ah yes, free toys for my kids, this is perfectly safe.”.
Image source: poachels
#32
Cheetos were originally cow food.
Image source: Gingerbread808
#33
Bayer Aspirin
They were a part of the German chemical conglomerate known as IG Farben and we all know how Germany loves chemicals during the first two World Wars.
Image source: Due-Lawyer1664
#34
A**l gland secretions from a beaver are a source for “natural raspberry & strawberry flavors”
Shnapps in Sweden flavors its alcoholic beverages with “beaver-derived castoreum”.
Image source: Twenty5_og
#35
Macaroni and cheese was developed by sl*ves.
Image source: anon
#36
Don’t know if this qualifies as an everyday item, but Japanese Genmaicha tea is said to have gotten it’s name from some poor servant who accidentally dropped rice in the emperors tea. The emperor supposedly k****d him in anger, then drank the tea and, liking the flavor, named it in Genmai’s honor.
Image source: pamelaperejil
#37
Cornflakes were invented to stop people from j*rking off.
Image source: _mdg
#38
Ketchup was invented to cover the taste of rotting meat prior to refrigeration.
Image source: fititalia
#39
Glyphosate (Round Up) was initially patented as a commercial descaling agent for pipes and water heaters. We now spray it on our food and in our yards.
Image source: craftybeerdad
#40
Nitrate fertiliser invented by Fritz Haber who was actually experimenting with various poison gases for the Germans to use in WWI. His wife was so horrified she k****d herself.
Image source: anon
#41
Tipping in restaurants.
Tipping came about because of all of the freed sl*ves working steward kinda jobs on the railroads and in restaurants, and they didn’t want to pay them. So, they made the workers rely on tips only.
You see how many restaurants in the South still have a reduced minimum wage of like $2 an hour or some borderline wage s***e amount.
Image source: pimpbot666
#42
Parmesan cheese is made with the inside of a d**d calf’s stomach.
Image source: mrongo
#43
Not that sick and twisted but homework was originally created as punishment for bad kids.
Image source: howdidigethere279
#44
Not that twisted but the reason american chocolate tastes like puke is because during WWII, chocolate was rationed to soldiers; which isn’t that bad, until you find out that milk was basically banned from being used and the chocolate that was used in the chocolate bars was spoiled. When the ban was lifted after WWII ended, people complained the chocolate tasted weird so they artificially made the flavor.
TLDR: Chocolate is engineered to taste like puke because americans thought spoiled milk chocolate tasted better than actual chocolate.
Image source: oddeyesies
#45
Thalidomide was used for nausea in pregnant women through the 1950s. But had a few adverse effects.
Image source: anon
Follow Us