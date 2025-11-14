Guy Surveys Americans On Which State They Hate The Most, Puts The Results In A Map

While non-Americans may struggle to understand this, America can get quite different when you travel from one coast to another. Many of the states differ from each other in their religious beliefs, legislative procedures and laws, and most even have some serious cultural contrasts. One thing is clear, they all hate each other. Well, at least according to an unscientific map created by Instagram user mattsurelee. The author of the map, Matt Shirley, decided to map out “Every state’s least favorite state’.
More info: Instagram | Facebook
Image credits: mattsurelee
He collected data from surveying his 320,000 Instagram followers who love the relatable diagrams Shirley posts. Taken at face value, the responses revealed which state is the most disliked. While it may come to you as a surprise (or not, if you’re from Oregon or Montana) the most disliked state is Californa.
Image credits: mattsurelee
Image credits: mattsurelee
Image credits: mattsurelee
Shirley’s research showed that 9 states even expressed a dislike towards the Golden State. People of New Jersey didn’t hold back and said that they hate… everyone, while a few states surrounding it said the feeling is mutual. What’s interesting is that only a few states hate Florida, however, the state has enough hate for itself as it is. According to Shirley, 80% of Floridians said they hate Florida the most. Who would have thought? Tell us what you think of different states in the comments!
Here’s how people reacted
Follow Us