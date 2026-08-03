Evangeline Lilly: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Evangeline Lilly
August 3, 1979
Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, Canada
47 Years Old
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Who Is Evangeline Lilly?
Evangeline Lilly is a Canadian actress and author, recognized for bringing depth to complex characters. Her performances often blend resilience with vulnerability.
She first gained widespread popularity as Kate Austen on the ABC drama Lost, a role that earned her a Golden Globe nomination and cemented her status as a leading television star.
Early Life and Education
Growing up in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, Nicole Evangeline Lilly was the middle of three daughters in a family committed to their Baptist and Mennonite faith. Her parents fostered an environment of hard work and community service.
She later attended W. J. Mouat Secondary School in British Columbia, where she excelled academically and actively participated in student council and soccer. Lilly also pursued International Relations at the University of British Columbia.
Notable Relationships
A string of high-profile romances has marked Evangeline Lilly’s journey, including her marriage to hockey player Murray Hone and a relationship with Lost co-star Dominic Monaghan. She has been with partner Norman Kali since 2010.
Lilly shares two sons with Kali, with whom she co-parents, and the couple has publicly stated their commitment without pursuing marriage.
Career Highlights
Evangeline Lilly achieved international stardom through her iconic portrayal of Kate Austen in the acclaimed ABC drama Lost, a role that garnered her a Golden Globe nomination. She appeared in 108 episodes across six seasons.
Expanding her acting resume, Lilly entered the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Hope van Dyne, later the Wasp, in the Ant-Man franchise and Avengers films. She also authored The Squickerwonkers children’s book series.
Signature Quote
“I don’t believe in forever promises. I don’t think it’s realistic.”
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