‘Euphoria’ Faces Fresh Backlash After Viral Finale Twist Exposes Horrific Real-Life Parallel

After three seasons, Euphoria has finally ended with a twist-filled finale that caught many viewers off guard.
HBO confirmed that season 3 serves as the series’ final chapter, bringing the hit drama led by Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, and Alexa Demie to a close. However, the announcement wasn’t what sent viewers into a frenzy.
Instead, a devastating twist in the finale quickly went viral, with fans drawing comparisons to a real-life tragedy, and left viewers debating.
As reactions flooded social media, the scene became one of the most-discussed moments in the show’s history.
Spoilers ahead!
Euphoria season 3 finale shares a real-life parallel with late star
Image credits: HBO
The eighth episode of Euphoria season 3, titled “In God We Trust,” sees Rue (Zendaya) help dismantle Laurie’s illegal substance operation. Alamo eventually sends her home with some money and medication laced with fentanyl.
While recovering, Rue experiences visions of reuniting with her mother and her friend Fezco, played by the late Angus Cloud. After seemingly escaping prison, Fez shares a quiet moment with Rue in an open field.
Image credits: HBO
The reunion is later revealed to be a hallucination brought on by the tainted medication, which causes Rue to fatally overdose. The twist stunned viewers, many of whom noted similarities between Rue’s demise and Cloud’s real-life overdose.
On July 31, 2023, Cloud was found deceased at his home in Oakland, California. According to reports, he suffered a multiple overdose caused by a lethal mix of narcotics, including fentanyl.
Fans react to Euphoria season 3 finale’s tragic twist ending
Image credits: Monica Schipper/Getty Images
In the finale, Cloud briefly appears alongside Zendaya through archival footage. On X, the scene quickly went viral online, garnering more than 4 million views.
Many fans said they were emotionally devastated by the scene, particularly because of the parallel between Rue’s fate and Cloud’s passing.
Image credits: HBO
“Just realized Rue died in the show the same way Angus did in real life. Gonna cry an extra hour now,” one fan wrote.
A second person added, “I just choked up.”
Despite viewing the scene as a tribute to Cloud, some fans were unhappy with Rue’s ending and argued that the character deserved a chance at redemption.
Some viewers also pointed out that Zendaya had previously expressed interest in giving Rue a redemption arc.
As a result, many directed their frustration at the creator, Sam Levinson, and criticized the ending.
“The character didn’t even get a decent funeral; that was straight-up madness,” one angry fan said.
Another commented, “He had to ruin it just for the sake of shock value.”
Euphoria creator reveals how Angus Cloud inspired the finale
Image credits: HBO
In a behind-the-scenes featurette for episode 8, Levinson explained why he chose to give Rue a tragic ending. The writer-director cited both his own experience with substance dependence and Cloud’s demise as influences on the decision.
“I wanted to tell this story for Angus [Cloud] and for people who weren’t granted a second chance,” he said.
Levinson described it as an “honest ending,” arguing that many people struggling with substance dependence never get a second chance.
Image credits: Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images
“People relapse. They f*ck up. They’re not ready to get clean,” he added.
In a separate interview with Esquire, Levinson said he used archival footage of Cloud both as a tribute to the actor and to conclude Fez’s story.
“I thought, oh, it’d be great to use that footage and just see him again and see the two of them,” the director stated.
Euphoria is currently streaming on HBO Max.
Follow Us