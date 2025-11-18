Eugene And Dan Levy Will Host The 2024 Emmys

Eugene Levy and Dan Levy will host this year’s Emmy Awards, which will take place on September 15 at Los Angeles’ Peacock Theater.
They are the first-ever father-son duo to host the ceremony, which celebrates the outstanding achievements of American primetime television, and the first duo to do it since 2018 when Colin Jost and Michael Che co-hosted.
Image credits: Rich Fury/Getty Images
Both actors took home Emmys in 2020 for their work on the final season of Schitt’s Creek, which also won Outstanding Comedy Series.
“For two Canadians who won our Emmys in a literal quarantine tent, the idea of being asked to host this year in an actual theater was incentive enough,” the Levys, who co-created the successful sitcom, said in a joint statement.
“We’re thrilled to be able to raise a glass to this extraordinary season of television and can’t wait to spend the evening with you all on Sept. 15.”
This year, Eugene Levy will attend as both host and nominee, with a chance to win an award for his Apple TV+ series The Reluctant Traveler With Eugene Levy.
“Eugene and Dan Levy are known for creating unforgettable laugh-out-loud moments on screen, and together, they are super-charged. I cannot wait for Emmy fans to see what they have in store for all of us,” said TV Academy Chair Cris Abrego.
Image credits: CBC Television
Anthony Anderson hosted the 75th Emmys in January 2024. The awards show was originally scheduled for September 2023, but it was rescheduled due to the Hollywood strikes.
This year, two FX-produced series are leading the nominations: Shōgun (25) and The Bear (23). The smash-hit Japanese series follows Netflix’s Squid Game as the second non-English-language show to be recognized in the Best Drama category.
Meanwhile, The Bear broke the record for the most nominations for a comedy series in a single year, previously held by 30 Rock, which received 22 nominations in 2009.
