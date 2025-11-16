30 Times People Wanted To Impress Their Special Someone By Cooking For Them But It Ended In Disaster

It’s a well-known fact that Instagram is the Mecca of food pics. If you don’t ‘gram it, it never happened, as they say. In a bold act of rebellion, one Instagram account decided to shatter the conventional norms of culinary perfection.
Enter ‘Cooking For Bae‘, a popular Instagram page with 166,000 followers which fearlessly showcases some of the most un-Instagrammable photos ever captured. Whether it’s SpaghettiOs tacos or something that looks like bacon-wrapped vomit, it’s quite a marvel to look at, however unappetizing. Without further ado, prepare for a journey into the unexpected, where imperfection takes center stage and culinary boundaries are pushed to the garbage bins and back on the very same plates again.
#1 Come On Man
#2 What In The Hell?
#3 Bae Tried Something Different For Lunch. She Needs To Stop
#4 Merry Christmas You Filthy Animals
#5 I’m Straight On This
#6 What In The Low Country Boil Is This Supposed To Be?
#7 Bacon Wrapped Oreos
#8 This Ain’t It
#9 Hmm
#10 Just Nasty
#11 The Caption Said That These Were Steak Nachos. This Restaurant Should Be Ashamed Of Themselves
#12 I Can’t Even Lie. I Don’t Know What The Hell This Is. Do Y’all Have An Idea?
#13 Babe Is Too Fancy
#14 Someone Decided To Put Avocado In The Mac And Cheese. Hell Nawl
#15 These Restaurants Gotta Do Better
#16 Bae, What Is This?
#17 It’s A No For Me
#18 The Caption Said “Jerk Chicken”
#19 Bae Showed Out
#20 Bae Might Be On To Something. What Y’all Think?
#21 Man. What Is This Foolishness?
#22 I Won’t Be Getting Pizza For Lunch Anytime Soon After This
#23 Happy Easter Y’all. Bae Cooked Some Lasagna
#24 Bae Is Tripping
#25 Hmm
#26 Hmm
#27 This Ain’t It Bruh. Bae Is Tripping
#28 Bae Tried To Get Fancy For Lunch. I’ll Pass
#29 Hell Yeah. Babe Got Me Right.
#30 Hmm
#31 This Isn’t Even Halfway Done 🤢🤢
