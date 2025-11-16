30 Times People Wanted To Impress Their Special Someone By Cooking For Them But It Ended In Disaster

It’s a well-known fact that Instagram is the Mecca of food pics. If you don’t ‘gram it, it never happened, as they say. In a bold act of rebellion, one Instagram account decided to shatter the conventional norms of culinary perfection.

Enter ‘Cooking For Bae‘, a popular Instagram page with 166,000 followers which fearlessly showcases some of the most un-Instagrammable photos ever captured. Whether it’s SpaghettiOs tacos or something that looks like bacon-wrapped vomit, it’s quite a marvel to look at, however unappetizing. Without further ado, prepare for a journey into the unexpected, where imperfection takes center stage and culinary boundaries are pushed to the garbage bins and back on the very same plates again.

#1 Come On Man

Image source: cookingforbae

#2 What In The Hell?

Image source: cookingforbae

#3 Bae Tried Something Different For Lunch. She Needs To Stop

Image source: cookingforbae

#4 Merry Christmas You Filthy Animals

Image source: cookingforbae

#5 I’m Straight On This

Image source: cookingforbae

#6 What In The Low Country Boil Is This Supposed To Be?

Image source: cookingforbae

#7 Bacon Wrapped Oreos

Image source: cookingforbae

#8 This Ain’t It

Image source: cookingforbae

#9 Hmm

Image source: cookingforbae

#10 Just Nasty

Image source: cookingforbae

#11 The Caption Said That These Were Steak Nachos. This Restaurant Should Be Ashamed Of Themselves

Image source: cookingforbae

#12 I Can’t Even Lie. I Don’t Know What The Hell This Is. Do Y’all Have An Idea?

Image source: cookingforbae

#13 Babe Is Too Fancy

Image source: cookingforbae

#14 Someone Decided To Put Avocado In The Mac And Cheese. Hell Nawl

Image source: cookingforbae

#15 These Restaurants Gotta Do Better

Image source: cookingforbae

#16 Bae, What Is This?

Image source: cookingforbae

#17 It’s A No For Me

Image source: cookingforbae

#18 The Caption Said “Jerk Chicken”

Image source: cookingforbae

#19 Bae Showed Out

Image source: cookingforbae

#20 Bae Might Be On To Something. What Y’all Think?

#cookingforbae

Image source: cookingforbae

#21 Man. What Is This Foolishness?

Image source: cookingforbae

#22 I Won’t Be Getting Pizza For Lunch Anytime Soon After This

Image source: cookingforbae

#23 Happy Easter Y’all. Bae Cooked Some Lasagna

Image source: cookingforbae

#24 Bae Is Tripping

Image source: cookingforbae

#25 Hmm

Image source: cookingforbae

#26 Hmm

Image source: cookingforbae

#27 This Ain’t It Bruh. Bae Is Tripping

Image source: cookingforbae

#28 Bae Tried To Get Fancy For Lunch. I’ll Pass

Image source: cookingforbae

#29 Hell Yeah. Babe Got Me Right.

#cookingforbae

Image source: cookingforbae

#30 Hmm

Image source: cookingforbae

#31 This Isn’t Even Halfway Done 🤢🤢

