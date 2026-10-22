Erika Kirk Is Getting Mercilessly Roasted After Netizens Notice Something Odd In New Viral Photos

Erika Kirk was mercilessly roasted after the internet decided to fashion-police her.
New photos of the conservative activist have sparked a wave of snarky comments about her outfit and seemingly endless stack of bracelets.
“She needs a stylist ASAP,” one commented online, while another claimed her look wasn’t “age-appropriate.”
The internet decided to fashion-police Erika Kirk and mercilessly roasted her recent outfit
The recent pictures of Erika Kirk that spurred a discussion online were shared by self-described “aspiring senator” Jacob Falach and political commentator Joshua Carr.
They both individually shared pictures of themselves posing next to Charlie Kirk’s widow from what appeared to be the same day.
People claimed her outfit seemed too casual and criticized the numerous bracelets adorning her wrists.
“This chick thinks she’s 16, but she’s almost 40. She dresses so odd for an older woman. She needs a stylist ASAP,” one commented online.
“Ewww! Just gross,” said another, sharing a picture highlighting the bracelets, while another agreed, saying: “Those 25 bracelets on one arm are hysterical.”
“My guess is her little girl made that for her,” another said about the bracelets. “Not gross at all. Why are you so hateful? She’s lovely.”
“She dresses so odd for an older woman. She needs a stylist ASAP,” one commented online
“I think if she’s going to be going on podcasts and meeting with people and representing her company, I think she should be wearing some slacks and some heels and a nice blouse. This is not how you dress if you’re a respectable, responsible CEO; she needs to take off all that jewelry and look the part,” read one comment.
“She needs a hair stylist, too. That long bulky mop has no style to it, at all. Also not age-appropriate. Only a 14-year-old can get away with that,” said one critic.
Terry Pierson/MediaNews Group/The Press-Enterprise via Getty Images
Others defended her attire, saying there was “nothing wrong with that outfit.”
“I’m no fashionista, but pretty sure button-ups tucked into jeans are a timeless, clean look at any age,” one said.
Another wrote, “This is a weird, girl-hating-girl post. Gross.”
Erika’s age was apparently never a problem for Charlie, who was a proud virgin until they started dating
About a year has passed since Erika lost her husband, Charlie Kirk, who was ex*cuted by a rooftop sniper while speaking at an event at Utah Valley University on September 10.
Charlie founded the right-wing organization Turning Point USA at the age of 18. He grew so popular in the MAGA community that supporters believed he was destined to become president someday.
He was extremely vocal about his anti-abortion, anti-immigration, and anti-transgender views, and has preached about women in their 30s being past their prime years.
“You’re in your early 30s. I’m sorry; you’re not as attractive in the dating pool as you were in your early 20s,” he once said.
But Erika’s age was apparently not a problem for him.
Erika was five years older than Charlie and almost 30 when they first met.
She was the proud virgin’s first girlfriend, and he never commented on her age, she said.
“Because I don’t look my age, maybe,” she told Vanity Fair last month. “I don’t know. He would always say, ‘You’re so fun. And you’re so cool.’”
“It’s a lose-lose,” an ex-employee said about Erika becoming Turning Point USA’s CEO
Following Charlie’s passing, Erika took on the responsibility of leading the organization her husband built.
But questions about its future and her leadership have continued to surface.
“It’s a lose-lose,” an ex-employee told Vanity Fair about Erika becoming the CEO.
Although she was the obvious choice, “the downside is that she’s not Charlie,” the ex-employee added.
Erika said during the interview that she doesn’t have her own office at the Turning Point headquarters, even though she’s the CEO.
They have kept Charlie’s office preserved as a shrine, while she’s chosen a couch near his desk as her work spot.
“No one has sat” in Charlie’s chair since his passing, except her toddler son, she added.
Netizens had mixed comments about Erika’s outfit
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