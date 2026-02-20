Eric Dane’s Last Post Before His Tragic Passing At 53 Breaks Fans’ Hearts

Eric Dane’s final Instagram post, which once seemed ordinary, has taken on a far deeper meaning in the wake of his sudden passing at age 53.
The actor, best known for his role as Dr. Mark “McSteamy” Sloan in Grey’s Anatomy, passed away yesterday, February 19, after an almost year-long battle with ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis).
Fans revisited the post with emotional comments, with one user writing, “This is heartbreaking…,” while others added, “Feeling your loss for the second time, first as a character and now as a person. May you rest in peace.”
Eric Dane’s passing was confirmed by family members in a public statement to People magazine, which revealed that the cause was complications from ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis), a condition he had been battling publicly for approximately 10 months.
The statement read, “He spent his final days surrounded by dear friends, his devoted wife, and his two beautiful daughters, Billie and Georgia, who were the center of his world.”
“Throughout his journey with ALS, Eric became a passionate advocate for awareness and research, determined to make a difference for others facing the same fight. He will be deeply missed, and lovingly remembered always.”
“Eric adored his fans and is forever grateful for the outpouring of love and support he’s received. The family has asked for privacy as they navigate this impossible time,” the message concluded.
In the wake of his passing, several fans have revisited the 53-year-old’s social media accounts, with his final Instagram post now being remembered as a testament to his resilience.
In a joint post with the Target ALS Foundation shared just days before Christmas on December 18 last year, Dane announced he was joining the organization’s Board of Directors to help accelerate research for a cure.
In the post, he was seen sitting in a chair wearing a blue T-shirt as he shared a quote reflecting on his personal struggle with the neurodegenerative condition.
Eric passed away at the age of 53 after an almost year-long “courageous battle” with ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis)
The Charmed star said, “This disease takes something from me every day. But I won’t let it take my spirit. Target ALS embodies that relentless spirit, and that’s why I’m joining the Board.”
Eric further expressed his optimism about “changing what it means to get an ALS diagnosis” and his desire to help deliver effective treatments to the community.
“I’m looking forward to working alongside the Target ALS team to continue pushing the limits of what’s possible and changing what it means to get an ALS diagnosis. This community deserves effective treatments, and I want to do my part to deliver them.”
Fans were heartbroken by the actor’s determined fight for a cure and the fact that he ultimately succumbed to the devastating disease.
One person wrote, “After a horrible battle with ALS, I wish you peace in the beyond. My heart goes out to [your family].”
Another said, “This one hurts. RIP MR. Dane. And thank you for being our McSteamy. Condolences to his family and friends.”
“RIP. May there be a cure to ALS one day or at least make this condition not a d**th sentence,” a third commented, while another added, “Heartbroken! Rest in peace. Praying for progress for this disease, it’s just so unfair.”
“Heart hurts so bad rn… Rest in peace, Mc Steamy. You are an amazing actor.”
Target ALS Foundation is a nonprofit medical research organization founded in 2013 by Daniel L. Doctoroff, the former Deputy Mayor of New York City and former CEO of Sidewalk Labs.
The organization’s primary goal is to remove barriers in ALS research that often slow down dr*g discovery and the development of effective treatments.
The Last Ship star’s final post featured a message of resilience despite what he described as a “horrible” fight with the incurable condition
It works to bridge the gap between academic research and pharmaceutical companies to ensure promising discoveries are actually turned into viable medicines.
After revealing his ALS diagnosis in April 2025, Eric became a fierce advocate, even meeting with lawmakers in Washington, D.C., to push for increased ALS research funding.
During his last public appearance in December 2025, the late actor appeared at a virtual panel for Giving Tuesday alongside the co-founders of I AM ALS and Synapticure.
During the discussion, he spoke candidly about the “horrible” reality of living with the disease and about his first role since his diagnosis, portraying an ALS patient on the series Brilliant Minds.
“I have no reason to be in a good spirit at any time, on any given day, I don’t think anybody would blame me if I went upstairs in my bedroom, crawled under the sheets, and spent the next two weeks crying,” he said.
“And I was a little bit pleasantly surprised when I realized that I wasn’t built like that, because I thought for sure that was gonna be me. I make sure that people are aware of what ALS is and what it’s about, and more importantly, what we can do to combat it and improve the landscape, because it’s so rocky and littered with hurdles and bureaucracy and all this other nonsense that we’re trying to sift through so we can get to a place where we go, start working on solution.”
Eric is survived by his wife, Rebecca Gayheart, and their two teenage daughters, Billie and Georgia
He also appeared in the film Family Secrets, which is currently in post-production, with its official release date still uncertain.
Up until his final months, Eric remained actively involved in multiple projects despite the rapid progression of his ALS.
He completed filming his role as Cal Jacobs for the upcoming third season of Euphoria, which is set to premiere on April 12 this year.
Beyond his screen work, Dane had been writing a memoir titled Book of Days: A Memoir in Moments, scheduled for release in late 2026.
The book is expected to chronicle his life from his time on Grey’s Anatomy to his ALS diagnosis.
“That’s really heartbreaking, ALS is so cruel, and my heart goes out to his family,” wrote one netizen
