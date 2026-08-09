Eric Bana: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Eric Bana
August 9, 1968
Melbourne, Australia
58 Years Old
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Who Is Eric Bana?
Eric Bana is an Australian actor, producer, and comedian, widely recognized for his intense, chameleon-like performances. His versatility has allowed him to transition seamlessly between comedic and dramatic roles on screen.
He first gained significant notice for his portrayal of notorious Australian criminal Mark “Chopper” Read in the 2000 biographical crime film Chopper. This raw, transformative performance earned him widespread critical acclaim and opened doors to Hollywood.
Early Life and Education
Growing up in suburban Melbourne, Australia, Eric Banadinovich, known as Eric Bana, often entertained his family with impressions. His Croatian father, Ivan, worked as a logistics manager, while his German mother, Eleanor, was a hairdresser.
He attended Penleigh and Essendon Grammar School, where he continued to hone his knack for mimicry. Bana initially considered a career as a mechanic before turning to stand-up comedy in Melbourne pubs.
Notable Relationships
Currently married to Rebecca Gleeson, Eric Bana met the publicist in 1995 while working on the Australian sketch-comedy series Full Frontal. They married in 1997 after he proposed during a trip to the US.
The couple shares two children, Klaus and Sophia, born in 1999 and 2002, respectively, with whom they prioritize a private family life. Bana remains grounded, often returning to Australia between projects.
Career Highlights
Eric Bana broke into Hollywood after his critically acclaimed performance in the 2000 film Chopper, where he transformed into the infamous Australian criminal Mark “Chopper” Read. This role garnered him an Australian Film Institute Award for Best Actor.
He then demonstrated his range in Steven Spielberg’s historical thriller Munich, portraying Mossad agent Avner Kaufman, a role that further solidified his dramatic prowess. Bana also starred as the villain Nero in the blockbuster Star Trek.
Signature Quote
“It’s always been my hope, as an actor, to reveal only what is relevant about myself to the work.”
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