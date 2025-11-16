This Artist Tested The Power Of A.I. To Reimagine 20 Famous Movie Posters

The abilities of Artificial Intelligence are becoming more and more surprising every day. It’s time to look at its take on some of the most popular movie posters, thanks to a new media artist named Vincenzi and his project Robomojo.

The creator told Bored Panda: “I like to experiment with different toys and technologies. As the growing impact of Artificial Intelligence on our society became clear, I wanted to know how A.I. may reimagine humanity’s cultural touchstones. Robomojo is a project where I can explore that. The name Robomojo is based around the two words, Robot and Mojo, which literally means a magic influence or a magic power that stems from Robots. I thought that suited this A.I. concept quite well.”

Scroll down to see your favorite movie posters recreated by A.I.

More info: robomojo.io | Instagram

#1

Image source: ROBOMOJO

#2

Image source: ROBOMOJO

#3

Image source: ROBOMOJO

#4

Image source: ROBOMOJO

#5

Image source: ROBOMOJO

#6

Image source: ROBOMOJO

#7

Image source: ROBOMOJO

#8

Image source: ROBOMOJO

#9

Image source: ROBOMOJO

#10

Image source: ROBOMOJO

#11

Image source: ROBOMOJO

#12

Image source: ROBOMOJO

#13

Image source: ROBOMOJO

#14

Image source: ROBOMOJO

#15

Image source: ROBOMOJO

#16

Image source: ROBOMOJO

#17

Image source: ROBOMOJO

#18

Image source: ROBOMOJO

#19

Image source: ROBOMOJO

#20

Image source: ROBOMOJO

