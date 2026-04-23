Cousin’s Repeated Lies And Theft Pushes Teen Out Of Her Parent’s House, She Cuts All Contact

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However parents want to deny it, they most likely have a favorite child. They might not even be aware of it sometimes; nevertheless, experts say that a child’s age, gender, and temperament can all influence whether a parent likes them more or less than their other siblings.

This teen experienced parental favoritism when her cousin moved in. Although the cousin was a troublemaker, the parents refused to see it and blamed their daughter. The situation escalated so much that she even had to go live with her grandma. After all that, the 16-year-old came online to ask people whether it would be unreasonable for her to cut ties with her parents, considering how they had treated her.

A child should feel comfortable at home, but this teen’s life turned into a nightmare after her cousin moved in

Cousin&#8217;s Repeated Lies And Theft Pushes Teen Out Of Her Parent&#8217;s House, She Cuts All Contact

Image credits: khezez / Pexels (not the actual photo)

So, she wondered if it would be unreasonable for her to cut contact with her parents since they always see her as the bad guy

Cousin&#8217;s Repeated Lies And Theft Pushes Teen Out Of Her Parent&#8217;s House, She Cuts All Contact
Cousin&#8217;s Repeated Lies And Theft Pushes Teen Out Of Her Parent&#8217;s House, She Cuts All Contact
Cousin&#8217;s Repeated Lies And Theft Pushes Teen Out Of Her Parent&#8217;s House, She Cuts All Contact

Image generated by Bored Panda using Google Gemini (not the actual photo)

Cousin&#8217;s Repeated Lies And Theft Pushes Teen Out Of Her Parent&#8217;s House, She Cuts All Contact
Cousin&#8217;s Repeated Lies And Theft Pushes Teen Out Of Her Parent&#8217;s House, She Cuts All Contact
Cousin&#8217;s Repeated Lies And Theft Pushes Teen Out Of Her Parent&#8217;s House, She Cuts All Contact
Cousin&#8217;s Repeated Lies And Theft Pushes Teen Out Of Her Parent&#8217;s House, She Cuts All Contact

Image generated by Bored Panda using Google Gemini (not the actual photo)

Cousin&#8217;s Repeated Lies And Theft Pushes Teen Out Of Her Parent&#8217;s House, She Cuts All Contact
Cousin&#8217;s Repeated Lies And Theft Pushes Teen Out Of Her Parent&#8217;s House, She Cuts All Contact
Cousin&#8217;s Repeated Lies And Theft Pushes Teen Out Of Her Parent&#8217;s House, She Cuts All Contact
Cousin&#8217;s Repeated Lies And Theft Pushes Teen Out Of Her Parent&#8217;s House, She Cuts All Contact
Cousin&#8217;s Repeated Lies And Theft Pushes Teen Out Of Her Parent&#8217;s House, She Cuts All Contact

Image credits: Darina BelonogovaPexels (not the actual photo)

In an update, the teen explained why the cousin had to move in with her family

Cousin&#8217;s Repeated Lies And Theft Pushes Teen Out Of Her Parent&#8217;s House, She Cuts All Contact
Cousin&#8217;s Repeated Lies And Theft Pushes Teen Out Of Her Parent&#8217;s House, She Cuts All Contact
Cousin&#8217;s Repeated Lies And Theft Pushes Teen Out Of Her Parent&#8217;s House, She Cuts All Contact
Cousin&#8217;s Repeated Lies And Theft Pushes Teen Out Of Her Parent&#8217;s House, She Cuts All Contact

The situation only escalated in the therapy session that the grandma set up

Cousin&#8217;s Repeated Lies And Theft Pushes Teen Out Of Her Parent&#8217;s House, She Cuts All Contact
Cousin&#8217;s Repeated Lies And Theft Pushes Teen Out Of Her Parent&#8217;s House, She Cuts All Contact
Cousin&#8217;s Repeated Lies And Theft Pushes Teen Out Of Her Parent&#8217;s House, She Cuts All Contact
Cousin&#8217;s Repeated Lies And Theft Pushes Teen Out Of Her Parent&#8217;s House, She Cuts All Contact
Cousin&#8217;s Repeated Lies And Theft Pushes Teen Out Of Her Parent&#8217;s House, She Cuts All Contact

Image credits: Tiarra SortePexels (not the actual photo)

Cousin&#8217;s Repeated Lies And Theft Pushes Teen Out Of Her Parent&#8217;s House, She Cuts All Contact

Image credits:

Commenters sided with the teen, having a hard time believing the cousin wasn’t actually a secret child of the dad’s

Cousin&#8217;s Repeated Lies And Theft Pushes Teen Out Of Her Parent&#8217;s House, She Cuts All Contact
Cousin&#8217;s Repeated Lies And Theft Pushes Teen Out Of Her Parent&#8217;s House, She Cuts All Contact
Cousin&#8217;s Repeated Lies And Theft Pushes Teen Out Of Her Parent&#8217;s House, She Cuts All Contact
Cousin&#8217;s Repeated Lies And Theft Pushes Teen Out Of Her Parent&#8217;s House, She Cuts All Contact
Cousin&#8217;s Repeated Lies And Theft Pushes Teen Out Of Her Parent&#8217;s House, She Cuts All Contact
Cousin&#8217;s Repeated Lies And Theft Pushes Teen Out Of Her Parent&#8217;s House, She Cuts All Contact
Cousin&#8217;s Repeated Lies And Theft Pushes Teen Out Of Her Parent&#8217;s House, She Cuts All Contact
Cousin&#8217;s Repeated Lies And Theft Pushes Teen Out Of Her Parent&#8217;s House, She Cuts All Contact
Cousin&#8217;s Repeated Lies And Theft Pushes Teen Out Of Her Parent&#8217;s House, She Cuts All Contact
Cousin&#8217;s Repeated Lies And Theft Pushes Teen Out Of Her Parent&#8217;s House, She Cuts All Contact
Cousin&#8217;s Repeated Lies And Theft Pushes Teen Out Of Her Parent&#8217;s House, She Cuts All Contact
Cousin&#8217;s Repeated Lies And Theft Pushes Teen Out Of Her Parent&#8217;s House, She Cuts All Contact
Cousin&#8217;s Repeated Lies And Theft Pushes Teen Out Of Her Parent&#8217;s House, She Cuts All Contact
Cousin&#8217;s Repeated Lies And Theft Pushes Teen Out Of Her Parent&#8217;s House, She Cuts All Contact
Cousin&#8217;s Repeated Lies And Theft Pushes Teen Out Of Her Parent&#8217;s House, She Cuts All Contact
Cousin&#8217;s Repeated Lies And Theft Pushes Teen Out Of Her Parent&#8217;s House, She Cuts All Contact
Cousin&#8217;s Repeated Lies And Theft Pushes Teen Out Of Her Parent&#8217;s House, She Cuts All Contact
Cousin&#8217;s Repeated Lies And Theft Pushes Teen Out Of Her Parent&#8217;s House, She Cuts All Contact
Cousin&#8217;s Repeated Lies And Theft Pushes Teen Out Of Her Parent&#8217;s House, She Cuts All Contact
Cousin&#8217;s Repeated Lies And Theft Pushes Teen Out Of Her Parent&#8217;s House, She Cuts All Contact

In her last update, the teen detailed how she and her grandma were going to figure things out in the future

Cousin&#8217;s Repeated Lies And Theft Pushes Teen Out Of Her Parent&#8217;s House, She Cuts All Contact
Cousin&#8217;s Repeated Lies And Theft Pushes Teen Out Of Her Parent&#8217;s House, She Cuts All Contact
Cousin&#8217;s Repeated Lies And Theft Pushes Teen Out Of Her Parent&#8217;s House, She Cuts All Contact
Cousin&#8217;s Repeated Lies And Theft Pushes Teen Out Of Her Parent&#8217;s House, She Cuts All Contact

Image credits: cottonbro studio / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Cousin&#8217;s Repeated Lies And Theft Pushes Teen Out Of Her Parent&#8217;s House, She Cuts All Contact
Cousin&#8217;s Repeated Lies And Theft Pushes Teen Out Of Her Parent&#8217;s House, She Cuts All Contact

Image credits:

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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